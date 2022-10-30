SHS girls tennis box 10-28 issue

Like last year, the Scarsdale girls tennis team was not challenged much in the first two rounds of the New York State Division I team tournament. With a 7-0 win over Ithaca and a 4-0 win over Monroe-Woodbury, the Raiders will head back to the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens to try to defend their title on Nov. 4.

Just like she did last year and in the first two rounds of sectionals this year, coach Jennifer Roane utilized her full roster of 15 players to achieve team victories and show off the team’s depth. The doubles teams of Jalyn Ryu/Carly Alin and Olivia Sun/Hyunjin Lee both won their matches in the state tournament.

