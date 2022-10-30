Like last year, the Scarsdale girls tennis team was not challenged much in the first two rounds of the New York State Division I team tournament. With a 7-0 win over Ithaca and a 4-0 win over Monroe-Woodbury, the Raiders will head back to the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens to try to defend their title on Nov. 4.
Just like she did last year and in the first two rounds of sectionals this year, coach Jennifer Roane utilized her full roster of 15 players to achieve team victories and show off the team’s depth. The doubles teams of Jalyn Ryu/Carly Alin and Olivia Sun/Hyunjin Lee both won their matches in the state tournament.
Against Ithaca on Oct. 20 in Binghamton, seniors Sun and Lee topped Alicia Long and Ruby Gelder 6-0, 6-2 at fourth doubles. Against Monroe-Woodbury, sophomore Alin and freshman Ryu figured into the early clinch with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Kiera Petrich and Ellie Silber at fourth doubles in Goshen.
The two teams had also won their Section 1 matches in 4-0 sweeps, Alin and Ryu against Horace Greeley in the quarterfinals, Sun and Lee over Nyack in the semifinals.
“The entire team has gotten to participate in the team tournament,” Roane said. “I’m very fortunate to do that because in tennis you can’t just sub anybody. Like in soccer [where] you can put them in for two minutes. I really wanted the girls who aren’t starters, my fifth and sixth doubles, to have a little bit of experience with the team tournament and they did before we won the section title against Harrison.”
Ithaca took only nine games off Scarsdale in the subregional. Roane was impressed with the first and second singles players for Monroe-Woodbury, calling them “good matches” for her senior Natalie Hue and sophomore Giana Marks. Marks won 6-1, 6-1 over Amaya Grant at second, while Hu was leading 6-4, 3-2 at first singles when the overall match was decided and play stopped.
“After that the talent really dropped on their side,” Roane said.
For the final four, Roane will play her top lineup, but she knows she has players ready to step into the lineup if needed.
“They want to repeat,” Roane said. “They really want to win the whole thing. It’s a lot of tennis and a lot of time, but they still have the momentum that they want to take this all the way. As a coach that just makes my job easier, but I also know that I have a team that when they have to dig deep they’re willing to do it because they’re hungry for the title.”
Roane plans to hold two or three practices next week as she tries to balance the girls being sharp with being well rested. “It’s been so much tennis every weekend since the 8th of October all day,” Roane said.
Prior to the completion of the team tournament, senior Maya Cukierman and freshman Emma Ha will compete in Albany in the New York State doubles championships. They were third place in Section 1, but in singles and doubles it’s not unheard of — depending on seeding — for the section to sweep either or both of the tournaments, so the Raiders have high hopes for a strong finish.
“Section 1 has a reputation of bringing strong participants, so a third-place team from Section 1 could easily beat a first-place team from one of the other sections in the state, maybe not Long Island, but definitely upstate,” Roane said.
