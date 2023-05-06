Following a 5-0 start to the season, the Scarsdale boys tennis team hit its first road block with a 5-2 loss to Byram Hills on April 20. The loss was disappointing and frustrating for multiple reaons.
One major reason was losing third set 10-point supertiebreakers at fourth singles and second doubles.
“We were in the position where we should have won the match, but it went to a tiebreaker,” senior doubles player Dean Buongario said. “Tiebreakers allowed for randomness, which we have to prevent going forward. We need to close out against teams like Byram.”
Coach Jennifer Roane agreed that the tiebreakers are “what hurt them.”
Even worse was Sam Saeed having to retire in a competitive first singles match agianst Aaron Lepofsky. Lepofsky won the first set 6-4 and Saeed retired tied 5-5 in the second. Saeed had been hit in the eye with a ball and played as long as he could before having to stop playing.
“He continued playing for an hour until he was forced to retire because he couldn’t see the ball,” Roane said.
Saeed’s teammates appreciated his dedication and desire by trying his best to power through the injury. “He is such a good, dedicated and gritty player,” Buongario said.
The Raiders put the loss behind them almost a week later when they took on Arlington on April 26. The Raiders came out and dominated, winning 6-1.
In singles, Jack Reis beat Sam Soliday 6-0, 6-2; Michael Marks beat Michael Feldman 6-2, 6-2; Will Mishra beat Jake Short 6-2, 6-2; and Hiroshi Hebner beat Sebastian Wood-DeLeon 6-1, 6-1.
In doubles, Dean Buongario and Dylan Pai beat Aidan Yen and Rowan Potter 6-0, 6-0 and Drew Bender and Jerry Jin beat Owen Wojciak and Nick Regini 6-2, 6-2. In the final doubles match, Ryan Stikkers and Nihal Uddin won by forfeit.
With a momentum-building victory against Arlington, the Raiders were up for their toughest challenge of the year against private school Horace Mann the next day. The Raiders lost 6-2 in a four singles/four doubles format.
Both freshmen lost in third set 10-point supertiebreakers. Reis lost 6-3, 3-6, 10-8 in the top singles spot, while Pai lost 5-7, 6-4, 12-10 at fourth.
Horace Mann swept the singles as Leo Umansky lost 6-1, 6-0 and Sameer Kini fell 6-1, 6-2.
The Raiders lost the top two doubles matches; Marks and Mishra were defeated 6-4, 6-4 and Ben Hyman and Hebner fell 6-1, 6-4.
At third doubles, Coby Gantcher and J.P Figueiredo won 5-7, 6-1, 10-8. At fourth, Bender and Jerry won 6-3, 6-1.
“It’s important to reflect on what happened, [but] we need to improve our mental toughness and our ability to stay present and not getting as upset is really important,” Gantcher said.
Roane wasn’t discouraged by the loss to a nonleague, out-of-section opponent. “There were multiple three-set tiebreaker losses, [so] the score doesn’t really reflect the high level of tennis that was seen in the match,” she said.
The experience and challenge will help her team going forward.
“We are always thinking, ‘What did we do well and what worked, what can we work on, what didn’t work and what changes can we make going forward?’” Roane said.
Fortunately, the loss to Horace Mann hasn’t rattled anyone as both Gantcher and Buongario acknowledge the strength of the roster. “We are an extremely deep team,” Gantcher said. “Our doubles teams are really taking charge, compared to last year where our singles outperformed our doubles.”
Scarsdale features a mix of freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors and they’re all pulling their weight.
As a freshman at the top of the singles lineup, Reis has caught everyone’s attention.
“Jack is holding his own against kids that are juniors and seniors and not letting them intimidate him,” Roane said. “He is super composed and mature for his age.”
Gantcher said Reis is “super skilled for a freshman” and is “an amazing teammate” and “someone you want to be on the team with.”
While the underclassmen may be leading the way in singles, the seniors have been leading the dominant doubles performances throughout the season. The six seniors on the team this year — captains Hyman and Figueiredo, Marks, Gantcher, Buongario and Kini — have acted as positive role models for the younger players.
“The seniors have really been leaders this year,” Roane said. “The returning players and seniors have made the experience for the newcomers and upperclassmen an enjoyable and competitive experience.”
Coming up the Raiders have rematches with Horace Greeley, Edgemont and Bryam Hills, with singles and doubles postseason starting Saturday, May 13 and the team tournament beginning May 18.
This year, the team seeks revenge on Mamaroneck after losing to them in the Section 1 Large Schools finals last spring. “Last year we lost to Mamaroneck in the section finals, and it hurt to see them go on to win the state,” Buongario said. “The seniors and returning players really want to win the section this year.”
Despite the team’s strength, they are aware of the level of competition they will face. “Between Mamaroneck, Horace Greeley and Scarsdale, anything can happen on any given day,” Roane said. “That’s why every point is super important.”
Buongario and Gantcher remain optimistic about the team’s chances. “We have a strong team, so we have a good chance [this year],” said Gantcher. Buongario echoed Gantcher’s sentiment, adding, “We have a team that can perform well under high-pressure situations, and I think we can close it out this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.