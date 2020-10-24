For a tennis program with a history of dominance — Scarsdale’s girls won 117 straight matches from 1990-2000 — the 2019 season was one for the records books. The Raiders were 15-0, going 76-1 in regular season matches; won the Section 1 Team championship, still a relatively new endeavor; and had the eighth-place doubles team in New York State.
While 2020 will likely be remembered for playing through the COVID-19 pandemic, the Raiders are looking to maintain their dominance within Section 1.
Scarsdale got started on the right foot Monday with a 6-1 win over Horace Greeley at home, sweeping singles and winning 3 of 4 doubles.
Senior captains Devin Goldman and Zoe Tucker gave the team a pep talk prior to the first match. Roane’s message was clear that safety, fun and being competitive were the goals. Part of being competitive includes being reflective.
“What did I do wrong in the match? What did I do right?” Roane said. “And it has to be quick because we have four matches this week and four matches next week.”
Instead of a best 2 of 3 sets to seven points, all matches are being played as eight-game with ad scoring pro sets, with a 7-7 match going to a 10-point tiebreaker. At this point in the season the girls are usually well into postseason, so with low temperatures and decreasing light considerations the scoring change was instituted.
“It just gets us out there, gets us done quicker,” said Tucker, who won at second singles. “Last year some people didn’t get to play, so it gets more people to play.”
With nine seniors — Anna Cho, Goldman, Anya Kornfeld, Megan Nu, Katherine Rolfe, Natalie Schonfeld, Sabrina Siegel, Emilyanne Tsai and Tucker — on a 13-player team, Scarsdale’s veterans appreciate even more what they were able to accomplish last year, along with having seen the boys not have a season this past spring, and know they are lucky to be on the courts this season.
“I’m happy and sad at the same time,” Roane said. “With nine seniors it’s like starting all over again next year, which I’ve done, but I had to jog my memory and look at the book from last year. It was 7-0 every match, but one 6-1. I forgot how good we were.”
Though there will be no team championship, conference tournament or state tournament, Scarsdale has a busy regular season and section tournament for singles and doubles to focus on.
“There is no team this year, so I’m glad we won it last year, especially since I have nine seniors and I’m not going to have that same makeup next year,” coach Jennifer Roane said. “I have talent on the other levels, but I don’t think I will have the experience.”
Making sectionals will be tough with all of the Section 1 coaches fighting for their players for the 16 available spots, but Scarsdale should have a leg up.
First and second singles players Natalie Hu, a sophomore, and Tucker were eighth in the state in doubles last year. They won’t have a chance to go for the top spot this fall, but if they team up again for postseason they will be among the favorites to win the section.
Roane expects the Section 1 tournament to be Halloween weekend, with the semifinals and finals spilling over into the following Monday and Tuesday. After that she has more team matches scheduled.
“I said to my kids I am going to try to get them all in if I can,” Roane said. “If we have a season like we did last year my fourth could beat almost anyone’s first.”
Choosing teams for varsity, varsity B and junior varsity was made more complex since Scarsdale didn’t mix cohorts for preseason until Oct. 14, but the coaches in the program were able to make the best of it.
“I was a little disappointed we couldn’t mix the cohorts right away, but eventually [athletic director] Ray [Pappalardi] worked on that and between my wonderful coaching staff of Adam Singer and Jon Feld we were able to work out a program and we tried to keep as many players as we could, while also keeping the integrity of the team,” Roane said.
The Raiders are missing two players early in the season, one who needs more practices and another who has to quarantine until Oct. 31 after taking the PSAT exam last Saturday, so there isn’t much lineup wiggle room for Roane, who didn’t even have a chance to hold a doubles tournament since cohorts weren’t mixed until late in the preseason.
Roane doesn’t typically make substitutions on her own, leaving it up to in-house challenge matches, but this season is different and if she doesn’t see something working she’ll have to make a quick change as the team has a match nearly every day.
“I’m looking for a successful season, but I want to finish the season,” Roane said. “We’re in it, so we want to go to the end. The kids do, too. As much as they’re competitors and they love the game of tennis, the social aspect is huge. You don’t realize. When we did our senior boys thing in the spring and we just had the parents come and we took pictures, they were like, ‘Hey!’ You can see them on Zoom, but when you actually see them in person it’s great.”
Tucker likes the jam-packed schedule. “I’m excited about it,” she said. “No matter how crazy the times are, we can still have a sense of all being here and having fun. Even in the craziest times you can still be normal and feel normal. For the girls who are younger they should always feel energized no matter how long the season is. I hope we set a good example.”
Senior Emilyanne Tsai, a four-year varsity veteran, is playing third singles.
“I actually focused more on my tennis this year because I couldn’t do anything else, so actually played a lot more this year,” Tsai said. “I’ve just been getting ready for the season, studying and getting my common applications done for college.
“Even though it’s different and we’re not doing a lot of the same traditions as last year because we have social distancing, it’s still nice to be with the team. We’re all grateful to be out there playing because we were unsure if we were going to.”
A big part of the short season is helping the younger players get to know the seniors, so Roane assigned two seniors to each player for mentorship and bonding. For that reason she’s holding off doing senior night until those connections can be formed and appreciated.
“Obviously it’s a very short season, but I just hope everyone can form a bond,” Tsai said. “We usually have a super close team. We have three new players and usually we’d have a stronger bond in a longer season. I hope we become closer and play as a team.”
Tsai believes the future of the program is still in good hands.
“It’s weird because when we leave there’s going to be four or five returning players, but I think our other players are strong,” she said. “When we leave it’s going to be a great team and they’re already so close. They know it’s going to be them, so it’s fun for them to get a chance to be a star for the team next year.”
2021 already got some good news, however, as girls tennis will finally offer a state team championship tournament next fall, something for Scarsdale to strive for.
