Until Tuesday, April 5, Scarsdale senior Jason Shuler hadn’t played a high school tennis match since winning the New York State doubles tennis championship with then-junior Nikolay Sahakyan as a freshman in June 2019. Shuler picked up where he left off by dominating Horace Greeley No. 1 singles player Marko Arboleda 6-0 6-1 and has already asserted himself as one of the best singles players in Section 1.
The talented Arboleda couldn’t help but smile after Shuler won point after point in a myriad of overpowering and finesse ways. Instead of getting frustrated, Arboleda seemed wowed by his opponent and appreciated the experience for what it was.
There was no boys tennis season due to COVID-19 in the spring of 2020 and last spring Shuler opted to be a remote student and travel to tournaments. He was unsure if he was going to play high school this spring, but in the end he made the decision to do so. He missed some time in preseason and the first match, but he said he doesn’t expect to miss any more time for tournaments, expecting to play in the team tournament and singles tournament, which will include weekend play in May and June.
“I played freshman year and I wanted to finish my high school career playing here,” Shuler said. “I’m basically done with all the national stuff. There’s a couple left, but I don’t think I’m going to play them, so there’s not too much to balance as of right now.”
He knows many of the players on the team and is getting to know those he doesn’t.
“I’m hoping to cheer the team on, make them better in practice and hopefully I can win my matches to get us a point,” Shuler said. “If we can win all the singles we can win the match and our doubles is very good as well. From freshman to senior year I feel like I’ve gained knowledge about tennis and I like helping people reach their full potential. Hopefully, we can win as a team. That’s my goal.”
Coach Jennifer Roane called having Shuler, who will play at Division III powerhouse Williams College in the fall, a “big confidence booster” for the team. In addition to being “much taller” compared to the last time she saw him play, she sees his command of the game is far beyond most players.
“A player like that I really don’t touch,” she said. “I just give him positive feedback.”
With a two-year pilot program of moving from three singles/four doubles to four singles/three doubles — Roane isn’t a fan of the format change — having Shuler back is an even bigger advantage for Scarsdale.
“I don’t know why at the state they said it was better to have 10 kids participate instead of 11,” Roane said. “And not everybody has the depth of singles, four good singles players. I took 14 instead of 15 because less kids will play. We have two exhibition doubles teams, which we’ve had in the past.”
Junior Michael Marks likes the new format. “I think it makes it more interesting because it puts more pressure on the singles, which are usually the higher end players,” he said. “Even though it’s the same amount of overall matches those count more. Jason is adding a cushion. We can rely on him to win every single match. We’ll always have that 1-0 lead to start off the day. Our team has more confidence with him out there.”
Junior Sameer Kini is playing second singles with his “killer forehand and good serve,” according to Roane, while second-year captains Jason Gans and Adin Lamport, both seniors, return to the lineup to play in the third and fourth spots.
Marks, who played both singles and doubles last year, and freshman Samuel Saeed are teaming up to play first doubles. They topped Greeley 6-4, 3-6, 10-4 in a tiebreak against Andrew Seidman and Evan Gold in their first match together. Marks called it “a statement win.”
“Michael Marks is a very good athlete, but he’s laid back,” Roane said. “Samuel has got to get into his own game, but for a freshman he’s doing really well.”
Marks and Saeed both play at John McEnroe Tennis Academy at Lake Isle in Eastchester, though they’d never played together until now.
“I knew he was pretty good, so I was really excited once the lineup was announced that he and I were going to play doubles together,” Marks said. “He and I have similar play styles and I thought we’d be a good team because we’re both good at net and good in the back.
“We’re still figuring out what sides we want to take, still working out some of the kinks, but as we grow as a team I think we’re going to be a dominant force in Section 1.”
Juniors Joao Pedro Figueiredo and Coby Gantcher are at second doubles, sophomore Hiroshi Hebner and junior Ben Hyman at third, junior Dean Buonagurio and senior Trevor Cohn fourth, seniors Kenny Xu and Aditya Menon fifth.
“In doubles we’re good,” Roane said. “There’s some things we have to work on. The points are too long. I want them to either serve and volley or at least both come up to the net and when they’re both up at the net move together. They get into a rut where they’re playing cross-court, cross-court and all of a sudden the person at the net is kind of taken out of the equation.”
The Raiders opened the season with a 5-2 win over Fox Lane that “wasn’t pretty,” according to Roane. Without Shuler, the singles lineup shifted up and Kini and Gans lost at the first and second spots, Gans 6-4, 1-6, 12-10 in a tiebreak, while Lamport and Saeed won at third and fourth singles. Scarsdale swept doubles with Gantcher and Figueiredo winning 5-7, 6-2, 10-5 in a tiebreak and Hebner and Hyman, and Cohn and Buonagurio both winning in straight sets.
Beating Greeley 5-2 was a big deal as Greeley topped the Raiders twice last year, 6-1 and 7-0.
“Fox Lane was a good opening match,” Roane said. “I wouldn’t want to play Greeley the first match because after the Fox Lane match we reflected on what we need to work on. But Greeley is a good test now. It’s good for the confidence, but as the season goes on we get better and so do they.”
Kini lost a tight match in a tiebreak 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 10-7 to Matthew Wallis. Gans and Lamport won in straight sets. Figueiredo and Gantcher fell 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) at second and Hyman and Hebner held on to win 6-1, 7-5 at third.
The Raiders hope to be challenged every day this season and hope to find themselves with some hardware by the end of the season as just like the girls in the fall, this season will be the boys first ever with a state team tournament.
“I think we’re going to do well this season with a tough schedule,” Roane said. “We have Edgemont, Byram Hills, Mamaroneck, Horace Mann all out of our league and they all have some heavy hitters. That’s the only way you get better. I never want to lose — the kids never go on the court to lose — but I’d rather lose to a good team than win 7-0 against a team that doesn’t really push us.”
