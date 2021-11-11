In her 27 years coaching tennis at Scarsdale, Jennifer Roane had never been so outwardly emotional. To her players she preaches being calm, cool and collected — and she did just that at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing — but you could see her turn a shade of maroon we’d never before seen as her team led Syosset 3-2 with two matches nearing completion in the first-ever New York State Division 1 girls tennis team tournament finals.
With second doubles going to a tiebreak and a pair of underclassmen duking it out at fourth doubles across the hallway on Friday, Nov. 5, it was more intense than any match in school history, even going back to 2000 when Ursuline, by a 4-3 score, snapped Scarsdale’s 117-match winning streak. This meant way more for Scarsdale and for Roane.
With second doubles ultimately losing, the overall match was 3-3 and it came down to the fourth doubles match, in which the Raiders had a lead after narrowly winning the first set 7-6 (4) and going up 5-3 with the serve in the second set. Sophomore Natasha Pereira and freshman Kay Cottrell secured their place in school history by winning the next game and clinching a dramatic 4-3 victory.
“It really hasn’t sunken in,” Roane said after the match. “I’ve been coaching for 27 years and I’ve won some, I’ve lost some, but this is just a great ride. To be 19-0 and state champions, oh wow.”
The rest of the Raiders, who had been watching the final matches from the observation deck up above, ran down the staircase and rushed the court to embrace their teammates, while the opposing coaches shook hands and Roane fanned herself in a moment of relief.
“I was really, really nervous,” Roane said. “I knew [Syosset’s] singles were good, but they had such depth in doubles that I just didn’t know if we could hang in there. I’m proud of all of them. We lose together, we win together but to be 19-0 and win the state title, what a ride.”
To put the achievement into perspective this was only the third team title in the history of Scarsdale athletics to go along with field hockey in 1996 and girls golf in 2019. That said, had there been state tournaments for boys golf and boys and girls tennis in past years, the Raiders would have potentially racked up many titles, though all three of those teams have fielded individual state champions. Scarsdale has also had state finalists in boys basketball (1979), girls basketball (1993 and 1998) and field hockey (1999 and 2016).
Based on the crowd reaction — one parent was permitted per player at the final hour, which Roane called “a big morale booster” — Pereira and Cottrell knew something was up, but little did they know how important their match was until all eyes were on them. Cottrell didn’t want to know the score, but Pereira did, so Roane pulled her aside during a break and told her the situation.
“I didn’t want to hear the score because I knew I might get nervous,” Cottrell said. “Then the last game when I was serving, I asked Natasha what was going on and she told me we were the deciding match. I was kind of under pressure, but I tried to keep that out of my mind.
“It was very overwhelming and every time I served everyone was cheering and my head was a mess. I tried to keep cool and I don’t really know how it happened, but we did it.”
The celebration was different than when the girls ran onto the court after an expected section finals sweep. This was a state finals to remember.
“After section finals the same thing happened and we all kind of rushed onto the court in a huddle,” Pereira said. “But that was the best part today. This was very, very stressful, so it was nice to have that.”
Cottrell and Pereira didn’t know each other until they met in preseason in August. They’ve sure come a long way in a short amount of time.
“I really like Kay and I think we play pretty well together,” Pereira said. “It was fun and it’s always nice to play doubles because you have that other person on the team who can encourage you and support you. Tennis is kind of an individual sport and when you play doubles it feels like you’re not in it alone. It’s really nice having Kay on the court with me.”
Pereira also credited Coach Roane for her guidance. “She’s been giving great advice throughout the season that was really helpful,” she said.
While all four victories were clearly valuable, junior Maya Cukierman at third singles was the other key in the win. She had lost the first set 6-2 and after rebounding to win the second set 6-3, she dominated the tiebreak 10-3 to complete the singles sweep for Scarsdale after junior captain Natalie Hu battled for a 6-3, 6-4 win at first singles and freshman Giana Marks, who was the first off the court, cruised 6-1, 6-1 at second singles.
“What a fighter,” Roane said of Cukierman. “Really just amazing.”
With the two other singles matches to one side of her and first three doubles to the other side, Cukierman could see that Hu and Marks had each won their first set and she knew she and the doubles teams all lost the first set. It wasn’t a good sign.
“I was thinking to myself it wasn’t going to be an easy win like we’ve had in the past, so I was going to have to up my game,” Cukierman said. “To be completely honest, I didn’t think I was going to come back. I was completely nervous to have the team relying on me, but that was my main motivation to come back, just helping the team and doing my piece. We’d made it this far, so we had to win.”
The way the matches finished and how it all played out, it was Cukierman’s win that made it possible for the fourth doubles match to matter.
“It was super high energy for the last two matches and we were all super nervous,” Cukierman said. “Then going out and running in there when they won was just the best feeling. Nothing can beat that. We were so proud of our whole team.”
Senior captain Laura Mendes said she was “stressed and confused” watching the final two matches because it was hard to keep the scores straight bouncing between the two.
“It was a little bit nerve-wracking watching the other girls,” she said. “I lost my match, which was a little bit scary because we never really lost as a team as a whole. It was scary, but I had faith in my team. I knew we were going to get this win and I never doubted them for a second…
“Even though fourth doubles doesn’t get a lot of recognition, I was so proud of them to win and pull through for us. We’re the first-ever state champs.”
The depth in the singles lineup was a point of pride for the Raiders.
“It gave us a lot of confidence,” Hu said of the sweep. “It made us believe how good we really were and we kept gaining that confidence. That helped us today.”
Hu and then-junior Zoe Tucker had made states in doubles Hu’s freshman year — they placed eighth in the state — and last fall Hu and Tucker won the modified regional sectional title, but there was no state tournament due to COVID-19. This fall, Hu was one win away from qualifying for states in singles, as was the first doubles team of Mendes and junior Campbell Alin, so having a team tournament to continue their season at the state level was extra special.
“When we lost it was definitely really upsetting,” Hu said. “We really wanted to go to states this year, but coming with the team and having this opportunity to win states as a team is just amazing. I couldn’t ask for a better ending to the year. I’m just really happy we were able to pull it off.”
After sweeping 15 of the 18 matches this season leading up to the state finals, having a competitive championship match made the win feel even better.
“It made it exciting, which was fun, but it was stressful,” Hu said. “We were just so happy to win and it’s so meaningful the way we won. I saw Maya was really fighting and I knew I had to pull it off, too. I knew every match counted so I did my best.”
Mendes, who lost a competitive first doubles match 7-5, 6-4 with Alin, is the team’s lone four-year player, so this opportunity was a great reward for all she’s put into the program.
“Being the only one that’s been here for four years it’s honestly a little bit crazy and I’m so glad people from my grade ended up being on the team so I could talk to them about things going on in my life,” Mendes said. “I felt a little lonely in past years, but this was great because we had a lot of team connection.”
Last year Scarsdale had nine seniors and only five players returned this year, so it was initially considered a rebuilding year by Scarsdale’s high standards with so many unknowns. When her team dominated early on Roane was surprised and thrilled at the results and the team never slowed down.
It wasn’t necessarily skill that made Roane hesitant to judge the team early, but there is also the social-emotional piece of how the newcomers would “jive” with the returning players. “I wasn’t sure how it was going to go, but no complaints,” she said with a big smile.
After going 11-0 in the regular season and dropping only three individual matches to Horace Greeley, the only team to score points against them in postseason prior to Syosset was, you guessed it, Horace Greeley in the Section 1 semifinals. Otherwise they swept through their other three sectional matches and then won three straight state matches heading into the finals.
In Section 1, Scarsdale topped John Jay- East Fishkill 6-0, Mamaroneck 4-0, Horace Greeley 4-2 and Harrison 4-0. In the regional bracket of states they won 7-0 over Section IX Washingtonville and Section IV Ithaca. In the state semifinals they swept Brighton from Section V 7-0.
To not be challenged through the first three rounds of states made Roane a bit nervous because she knew for a fact that whomever her team faced in the finals — Syosset from Section VII or Bethlehem from Section II — was going to bring it.
“My goal was really to get into the finals and I know [Syosset and Bethlehem] are super aggressive, they hit a fast ball, a heavy ball, they love the net,” Roane said. “I told them it’s OK to be a little nervous because it keeps you on your toes. I didn’t want them to be so nervous that it was debilitating their game and they said in the first game or two [in the semifinals] they were a little off their game and then they did some little breathing exercises and they kind of settled into their rhythm and they were fine. The finals were not going to be easy, but it’s the finals in the state and we were up for the challenge.”
Prior to the finals Roane credited the team’s workout with fellow Section 1 champ Byram Hills, the Division 2 state champ, for their workout together two days before the final four. The two teams pushed each other on a cold night and it paid dividends for both teams, showing Section 1’s continued dominance in the sport.
One of the best parts about playing the semifinals and finals was that it was at the site of the U.S. Open. Roane was used to bringing boys singles and doubles teams to play on the outdoor courts for the state tournament in the spring season, but the girls’ tournament has always been indoors upstate. This was a real treat because the girls had a three-hour break between indoor matches to go outside, eat lunch and walk the grounds on a comfortably sunny day — perfect sweatshirt weather — without a cloud in the sky.
“It never gets old coming here, whether it’s your first time or your 30th,” Roane said. “There’s something about the building and being out here. They hold national tournaments here and here we are, there’s nobody else here and it’s kind of surreal. I love it and I know the girls are super excited.”
Seeing the girls hang out during the break at the tennis center was so uplifting to Roane. They clearly enjoyed being together and there was no drama whatsoever this season. That’s one of the things the girls loved most about the team, too.
“We were able to bond together and we were all really close,” Hu said. “We’re friends, not just in the season now, and I think that bond has really helped us be a better team and get this far. I wished and I hoped we’d do this well, but I wouldn’t have known that back then. I still can’t believe it, but we started really well and that gave us a lot of confidence.”
The Raiders at a glance
Hu has another shot at states in singles next year. “What can I say about Natalie?” Roane said. “Very coachable, but I try not to really get too involved because she’s got her own mindset, she has her own coach, she does her own thing. I usually just go over and do a check-in on the court with her. She’s a complete player.”
Roane knew right away during tryouts that Marks was going to be a force for the team. “You can see it when she hits the ball,” Roane said.
Marks is quiet and doesn’t show a ton of emotion either way.
“You would never know if Giana is having a bad day or is having a good day,” Roane said. “In one way I would like to see a little more emotion, but on the other hand it really messes up the opponent because they have no idea what’s up, even when she’s losing.”
That wasn’t often though as she was constantly beating opponents 6-0 all season, dropping fewer than a dozen games, setting them up with a great serve. “I’m looking for her to keep stepping up the next few years,” Roane said.
Cukierman played varsity B as a freshman and was on varsity last year. She’s a tournament player who has “mental toughness” and a “great forehand,” according to Roane. She will be a captain next year.
Mendes and Alin played together this year after Alin came up from two years on varsity B. She’ll be the third captain next year. “She did very well and she was voted our Most Improved Player,” Roane said. “Having a senior partner has been great for her confidence.”
Team and New York State Sportsmanship Award winner Mendes was the team’s best doubles player after doing it so well for four years.
“She has a great, great sense at the net,” Roane said. “The racket is already in the position. If you watch her play it’s like she knows the shot the other person is going to play and the racket is right there. She tried out for singles, but I think she’s very happy with her season and what she’s done this year.”
Sophomores Yelena Sahakyan and Maya Vora played second doubles for the second year and were a formidable duo. Sahakyan is a lefty and hits a cross-court shot that Roane called “unbelievable,” while Vora’s strength is her forehand. “They work well together,” Roane said.
At third doubles, seniors Madison Lee and Daphne Luttrell, and her “deadly” Western forehand, moved up from varsity B to team up again. They communicate well and are able to help each other refocus when things aren’t going their way.
“Both of them have improved quite a bit,” Roane said. “I asked both of them what they thought about being on the A team and they said they loved it and the camaraderie. Even though it’s an individual sport the team aspect of it they loved. But Daphne said the time commitment compared to the B team was ‘unbelievable’ and I said, ‘Yes it is, I’m living it.’ It was very funny.”
Cottrell and Pereira didn’t know each other prior to the season, but their mark was certainly made with an exclamation point in their first year on varsity. Roane was pleased to see Cottrell was working on being more aggressive and putting points away throughout the season and noted how hard Pereira worked on her serve. “They’re always willing to improve and I’m looking forward to working with them more,” Roane said.
The fifth doubles team of juniors Hyunjin Lee and Olivia Sun chose to be on varsity instead of starting on varsity B and they ended up seeing more time on the court than they had expected during the regular season. They also played in the first round of the team sectional tournament, winning 6-0, 6-0 against John Jay-East Fishkill. “I really wanted them to be part of it, even if it was in the beginning,” Roane said.
Senior Lara Wellen was a first-year varsity player and she was the team’s “floater” playing singles and doubles. “When Daphne was away Lara played with Madison and Lara played third singles one day,” Roane said. “She was very flexible in regards to, ‘Wherever you need me, Coach.’’
Roane also appreciated having senior Zach Sanders as the team manager this year. The only match he missed was the overnight to Binghamton for the state regional finals. Sanders was on varsity B for the boys last spring in his first year playing high school tennis and hopes to be back in a few months after knee surgery.
Sanders helped Roane with equipment, the med kit, paperwork and score sheets. He brought the speaker for music and cheered the girls on, too.
“He’s been there every step of the way and he’s not just doing it for a PE exemption,” Roane said. “He really likes to be part of the team and the girls include him in everything. He likes it and he’s funny. I wish he was a junior and he could come back next year.”
Postseason Scoreboard
Scarsdale Girls Tennis (19-0)
SCARSDALE 7, BRIGHTON (V) 0
New York State Division 1 Semifinals
Singles: 1) Natalie Hu def. Leyla Tozin 6-3, 6-2; 2) Giana Marks def. Elizabeth Norris 6-4, 6-1; 3) Maya Cukierman def. Zoe Sheehan 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: 1) Laura Mendes/Campbell Alin def. Sara Kotz/Adhya Sharma 6-0, 7-6 (2); 2) Yelena Sahakyan/Maya Vora def. Tessa Little/Kylie Mariano 6-3, 4-6, 10-5; 3) Daphne Luttrell/Madison Lee def. Ella Hall/Neila Mariano 6-2, 7-5; 4) Natasha Pereira/Kay Cottrell def. Samantha Kotz/Olivia Rizzo 6-0, 6-0.
SCARSDALE 4, SYOSSET (VIII) 3
New York State Division 1 Finals
Singles: 1) Hu def. Eesha Kayusik 6-3, 6-4; 2) Marks def. Alexa Brecher 6-1, 6-1; 3) Cukierman def. Zia Mukherjee 2-6, 6-3, 10-3.
Doubles: 1) Alex Ho/Rachel Lin def. Mendes/Alin 7-5, 6-4; 2) Sara Gao/Oliva Tiegerman def. Sahakyan/Vora 6-3, 4-6, 10-5; 3) Mia Silverman/Manami Wakazono def. Luttrell/Lee 6-3, 6-2; 4) Pereira/Cottrell def. Abby Glenn/Amanda Huang 7-6 (4), 6-3.
NEW YORK STATE CHAMPIONS
Seniors: Madison Lee, Daphne Luttrell, Laura Mendes, Lara Wellen. Juniors: Campbell Alin, Maya Cukierman, Natalie Hu, Hyunjin Lee, Olivia Sun. Sophomores: Natasha Pereira, Yelena Sahakyan, Maya Vora. Freshmen: Kay Cottrell, Giana Marks. Manager: Zach Sanders. Coach: Jennifer Roane.
