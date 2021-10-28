Through 17 matches, the Scarsdale girls tennis team has been on cruise control all season. In fact, the only team to win any singles or doubles matches against the Raiders is Horace Greeley, which took a total of five over three matches.
After winning the Section 1 Large Schools Team Tournament, Scarsdale swept its first two state matches and is now two wins away from the New York State title. They will play in the Final Four at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing on Friday, Nov. 5. The semifinals will be at 11 a.m., with the finals to follow later that day.
This was the first year a tennis team tournament was held at the state level and it has been an on-and-off thing in Section 1 for several years with large and small schools combined. The last time it was held was 2019 and Scarsdale won, making them the defending champs this year. Had there been a state tournament in the past for girls and boys, Scarsdale certainly would have a built-up pile of hardware over the years under coach Jennifer Roane.
“We didn’t really know what was going to happen in the beginning because there’s never been this far of a progression in the tournament,” third singles player Maya Cukierman, a junior, said. “We’ve always been a strong team and I’ve had trust in my teammates from the beginning. I’m really happy we made it this far.”
After an 11-0 regular season, the Raiders earned the top seed in the sectional three singles/four doubles tournament for large schools. They opened with a 6-0 win over No. 16 John Jay-East Fishkill, then topped No. 8 Mamaroneck 4-0 in the quarterfinals before besting No. 4 Horace Greeley 4-2.
In the finals, the Raiders swept No. 3 Harrison 4-0, with the match stopping once the four wins needed were secured.
“Our first match against John Jay-East Fishkill was pretty easy and then the one against Mamaroneck they did well,” Roane said. “Then against Horace Greeley we were a little flat. I don’t know if nerves got in because they took some matches off us in regular season and it was the semifinals. Then today they really brought their A game and did well. I’m happy, really happy for them.”
Scarsdale’s regular season nonleague match against Harrison was rained out, so the teams didn’t see each other until the finals.
“They were very good, but we didn’t have an idea about them,” Cukierman said. “We saw a little bit last night when we were here [playing the semifinals], but we did the best we could and gave it everything we could just like every other match this season.”
In the section finals, seniors Daphne Luttrell and Madison Lee were the first off the court, helping set the tone with a 6-3, 6-0 win at third doubles.
“It was great being the first people off,” Luttrell said. “That was definitely an accomplishment. They were a really good team and it was just a good match.” Added Lee, “It was so much fun and I was so hyped up with adrenaline. It was amazing because we’ve never been the first ones off, so this was actually amazing.”
Luttrell and Lee played junior varsity and varsity B the last three years and moved up to varsity this year. To have the chance to end their careers with a title run was more than they could have imagined.
“It’s really amazing as seniors, especially as seniors who only made it to varsity their last year and to come in and have this opportunity, we’d never have foreseen this,” Luttrell said. “We both played on JV and we were doubles partners on varsity B last year and thought nothing of it, but this built a nice relationship between us. It’s such a deep commitment and it’s been really nice.”
In the finals, Cukierman won at third singles 6-1, 6-3, sophomores Maya Vora and Yelena Sahakyan took second doubles 6-3, 6-0, and freshman Kay Cottrell and sophomore Natasha Pereira won fourth doubles 6-4, 6-1.
Scarsdale has used its depth throughout the postseason, with everyone getting a chance to contribute. Depending on the match, it was different players throughout the lineup who secured the necessary wins in sectionals.
“In the semifinals of the four doubles we won two and lost two against Greeley, so there was a bit of pressure on the singles players and they stepped up and did well and then today all four doubles won,” Roane said. “They really turned things around from yesterday’s match.”
With more than half the team being new to varsity and only four seniors, Roane was unsure what to expect from the team this year. She was surprised when they started the season with five 7-0 sweeps, but at this point nothing the group does surprises her.
“I have eight or nine new players and that’s a lot to juggle trying to put them in doubles teams and get a good lineup,” Roane said. “On the other hand, a lot of them came form the varsity B team and had experience, a lot of them are tournament players and we have two freshmen that were just a real surprise. They all contributed wonderfully to the team.”
First singles player Natalie Hu, a junior, and the first doubles team of senior Laura Mendes and junior Campbell Alin were each a win away from making states in the singles and doubles draws, so to go to states with the whole team was a nice way to continue their season. “It’s a big deal,” Roane said.
The Raiders hit the road for the first two rounds of the state tournament and dominated their opponents. In Goshen, the Raiders beat Washingtonville from Section 9, 7-0, on Saturday, Oct. 23, and then on an overnight to Binghamton they topped Ithaca from Section 7, 7-0, on Tuesday, Oct. 26.
“I’m really happy to get to spend more time with my team and continue playing,” Cukierman said. “I’m excited to see how far we can go and how well we can do. I trust we’re going to go very far.”
Added Lee, “This could be the last time we play competitive tennis since we’re probably not going to play much in college, so this is a great way to close it out.”
Postseason Scorecard
SHS Girls Tennis (17-0)
No. 1 SCARSDALE 6, No. 16 JOHN JAY-EF 0
Section 1 Large Schools Round of 16
Oct. 14 at Scarsdale
Singles: 2) Giana Marks def. Lyla D. 6-0, 6-0; 3) Maya Cukierman def. Kate R. 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: 1) Laura Mendes/Campbell Alin def. Anaya P./Pallaui G. 6-1, 6-0; 2) Maya Vora/Yelena Sahakyan def. Katie C./Juliette P. 6-0, 6-0; 3) Natasha Pereira/Kay Cottrell def. Ava D./Ella S. 6-0, 6-0; 4) Olivia Sun/Hyunjin Lee def. Natalia A./Mili B. 6-0, 6-0.
No. 1 SCARSDALE 4, No. 8 MAMARONECK 0
Section 1 Large Schools Quarterfinals
Oct. 17 at Harrison
Doubles: 1) Mendes/Alin def. Melanie H./Libby S. 6-3, 6-3; 2) Sahakyan/Vora def. Annabel R./Anna D. 6-0, 6-2; 3) Daphne Luttrell/Madison Lee def. Alex Duffy/Kate B. 6-2, 6-3; 4) Pereira/Cottrell def. Vicki M./Juliet Z. 1-6, 6-1, 10-7.
No. 1 SCARSDALE 4, No. 4 HORACE GREELEY 2
Section 1 Large Schools Semifinals
Oct. 20 at Harrison
Singles: 2) Marks def. Coco Baek 6-0, 6-0; 3) Cukierman def. Sara Lippin 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: 1) Alin/Mendes def. Alexa Taviloglve/Allison Tsai 6-1, 6-1; 2) Gabby Kogan/Lea Dusterwald (HG) def. Sahakyan/Vora 6-4, 1-6, 10-5; 3) Rebecca Blum/Abby Zebrak (HG) def. Luttrell/Lee 6-2, 6-4; 4) Cottrell/Pereira def. Kendall Hammes/Jane Spiro 6-2, 6-3.
No. 1 SCARSDALE 4, No. 3 HARRISON 0
Section 1 Large Schools Finals
Oct. 21 at Harrison
Singles: 3) Cukierman def. Sydney L. 6-1, 6-3. Doubles: 2) Vora/Sahakyan def. Lauren R./Bella S. 6-3, 6-0; 3) Luttrell/Lee def. Savannah S./Sofia B. 6-3, 6-0; 4) Cottrell/Pereira def. Yuika S./Ruby L. 6-4, 6-1.
SCARSDALE 7, WASHINGTONVILLE (IX) 0
New York State Opening Round
Oct. 24 at Matchpoint/Goshen Sportscomplex
Singles: 1) Natalie Hu wins 6-0, 6-0; 2) Marks wins 6-0, 6-0; 3) Cukierman wins 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: 1) Mendes/Alin wins 6-0, 6-0; 2) Vora/Sahakyan wins 6-0, 6-0; 3) Luttrell/Lee wins 6-1, 6-1; 4) Cottrell/Pereira wins 6-0, 6-0.
SCARSDALE 7, ITHACA (IV) 0
New York State Quarterfinals
Oct. 26 at Binghamton Tennis Center
Singles: 1) Hu def. Talia Shaw 6-1, 6-0; 2) Marks def. Paula Carrillo 6-0, 6-0; 3) Cukierman def. Elisa Park 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: 1) Mendes/Alin def. Carolina Whelan/Aria Petrella 6-0, 6-0; 2) Vora/Sahakyan def. Fiona Glenn-Keough/Marina Okada 6-0, 6-0; 3) Lee/Luttrell def. Julia Blakeslee/Lily Wang 6-0, 6-1; 4) Cottrell/Pereira def. Liala Cryer/Luna King-O’Brien 6-0, 6-2.
SECTION 1 CHAMPIONS
Seniors: Madison Lee, Daphne Luttrell, Laura Mendes, Lara Wellen. Juniors: Campbell Alin, Maya Cukierman, Natalie Hu, Hyunjin Lee, Olivia Sun. Sophomores: Natasha Pereira, Yelena Sahakyan, Maya Vora. Freshmen: Kay Cottrell, Gianna Marks. Coach: Jennifer Roane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.