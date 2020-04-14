Coach Rich Clark was almost ready to pull out a second hand to count the number of legitimate potential New York State championships qualifiers from Scarsdale’s indoor track and field team this past winter. But in the end, only one advanced.
Senior Sophia Franco, who plays field hockey in the fall and lacrosse in the spring, was Scarsdale’s lone qualifier, taking advantage of her final season of track to make it in the 600-meter.
“It’s fantastic and made us feel good as coaches that she was able to pull together the whole season and make the state meet,” Clark said.
That’s no easy task as a one-season track athlete. If not for a late-season injury, Franco likely would have made states as a junior, too.
“I know she would have last year because she was one of the top runners in the 600,” Clark said. “She works hard and sometimes you have to hold her back because she works really hard and that may have been what happened last year.”
At the Division 1 state qualifier, Franco placed second in the 600 in 1:38.60. At states she was 21st in 1:40.65.
In the winter of 2018-19, Franco set the 600-meter indoor school record at 1:34.07. She also holds records in the 400-meter in 57.95, the 500-meter in 1:20.13 and the 4x400-meter in 4:08.75. In the 55-meter dash Franco is sixth at 7.84 seconds, second in the 300-meter in 41.90 (Jilly Mehlman, another one-season track runner who made states, is first at 41.26).
“Really I think it is part of running up and down the field in lacrosse,” Clark said. “She does a 600 just back and forth. I don’t think a longer race would be good for her. She does fairly well in the shorter races like the 300 and the 200, but I think the 600 is just right. She’s got the endurance and she doesn’t fade. In fact she seems to pour on another gear as she’s coming around with a 100, 150 meters to go.”
Senior D.J. Matusz had a difficult end to his season — he passed out during a relay and did not recall passing the baton to a teammate — and was not able to reach his true potential in crunch time. “He works hard, he deserved to go, but everything just collapsed on him,” Clark said.
Matusz is a diverse runner year-round for Scarsdale. He is second indoor in the 300-meter at 36.96, third in the 600-meter at 1:22.36 (behind Nico Bernard and Eric Jacobson), third in the 800-meter at 2:04.63 (behind Caleb Duncanson and Jack Porter), second in the 1,000-meter in 2:36.58 (behind Bernard), fourth in the 1,500-meter in 4:18.35, ninth in the 1,600-meter in 4:44.42, fifth in the mile at 4:37.76 and is one of the top relay runners with records in at least the 4x400 (3:24.18) and 4x800 (7:49.43).
Matusz, Jake Coleman and Daniel Asher all had the cut times to make states, but needed to place third at the qualifier.
The qualifier meet was during the February break and it showed as many of the athletes were traveling, doing other activities and not running enough, in addition to suffering jet lag.
“There’s two people involved, the coach and the athlete,” Clark said. “It’s hard for the coach to monitor what they are doing on vacation — I’m not a micromanager… I’m thinking of saying the holiday break is yours, but the February break is mine… It might be something we do to make sure they stay focused and the hard work they did pays off, doesn’t just dissipate.”
