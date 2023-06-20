Eva Gibney was loving competing at Scarsdale for the first five seasons of her high school career. She’d dropped time tremendously during cross-country in the fall and found the 800-meter and pole vault to be her passions for track and field in the winter and spring.
Following a pole vaulting injury, the sophomore expected her spring season to be a bit of a lost one. It wasn’t. Not even close, thanks to her coaches, who suggested she take her existing skills and learn some others in the pentathlon, which consists of 100-meter hurdles, high jump, shot put, long jump and the 800-meter.
“After I hurt my shoulder pole vaulting I wanted to try something fun, make what I could of the season because I didn’t think I was going to get anywhere, so I said, ‘Why not try the pentathlon?’ and two months later here I am,” Gibney said.
By “here I am,” Gibney meant on the podium at the New York State Championships at Middletown High School after taking sixth place in Division 1 and eighth in the Federation over the two-day event at Middletown High School June 9-10. Gibney beat out her next closest competitor by just four points, 2,922-2,918, to secure both medals.
“I didn’t PR today in the pentathlon, but I got really close, and for me the biggest thing was trying to stay positive the whole time,” Gibney said. “I had a really good first day, so that gave me a positive vibe going into the second day. You don’t need to PR to be happy with what you did. I know I gave it my all and that’s all I can do.”
Gibney competed in shot put, hurdles and high jump on the first day of competition. After the long jump on the second day, coach Vinny Modafferi said Gibney was “in the driver’s seat” with the final event coming up, the 800-meter, the only event she had previous experience with coming into this season. She took third place in that event to secure her medals.
“Hurdles she did OK,” Modafferi said. “High jump they went up by 5 inches, which is kind of a big swing. Her best is 4-11. They went from 4-9 to 5-2, so her sweet spot was kind of jumped over. On her last attempt she was all over it and just missed it. It just knocked down at the end. She had a PR in the shot put. So a pretty solid first day. There’s like a group of four to five girls that are all fighting for the fifth/sixth spot in Division 1 or fifth through eighth in the Fed. It’s going to be the last event that determines it, so that’s pretty exciting.”
Modafferi credited Gibney for keeping her poise and being “positive” and “upbeat” during the grueling two days.
“It’s huge and for her to be as cool, calm and collected as she has been makes us excited for the future,” Modafferi said. “She’s really strong, a really positive, upbeat kid. She’s a competitor. I think there’s bigger things to come for sure.”
Modafferi called Gibney finding her event “a natural journey” over the last two years. After the injury she went back to middle distance and then, since she wanted to stay involved in the field events, they put her in long jump and other events before getting the idea for pentathlon.
“She just kind of fell in love with it,” Modafferi said. “Coach [Lesleigh] Hogg knows hurdles, he knows field events, he knows sprinting and distance, so it was having the opportunity and the right person to coach her coming together at the same time.
“She’s such a sweet kid, such good energy. Coach Hogg has done a wonderful job with sher. There’s just a lot of excitement moving forward. We’re just going to enjoy this moment.”
To get to this point Gibney needed a lot of training and technique work, most notably in hurdles and shot put, which she’d never before attempted. She worked closely with coach Lesleigh Hogg this spring.
“She’s someone who listens and picks up information very quickly, so it was as easy as it could be to have her train in so many disciplines that she was unfamiliar with,” Hogg said. “She’s very receptive to changes that have to be made in her technique, so it’s a lot of fun working with her. She’s really an athlete.”
It was a change for Gibney not to be hyper-focused on one or two events during workouts, instead spreading herself a little thinner and doing as many drills and exercises that would benefit her across the multitude of events.
“Each of the events has its own technical aspect to it and sometimes they transfer from one to another and sometimes they don’t,” Hogg said. “When you’re working on a specific event you have to work on that event and not think about anything else — it’s not the pentathlon, it’s five individual events that you have to work on and that’s the way you have to approach it in practice.”
Gibney enjoyed the process because each day was different and she never got bored. She’d show and get that day’s workout from Hogg and attack it. Little did she know how far she’d come or how much she’d enjoy the journey.
“I’m absolutely planning to continue pentathlon,” she said. “I think this will mostly just serve as motivation because I know now what I’m capable of and it can only go up from here. I came into states with no expectations and I’m just going to work my butt off over the summer and fall so I’m ready for winter and spring.”
Hogg said this was “just a step” for Gibney.
“She did very well — she’s on the podium for both Division 1 and the Federation — and then we’re going to move on,” he said. “In order to move on we’re going to look to improve in certain things and learn some more things because it’s like learning how to walk and then run and then sprint. That’s how you approach it. You’re not done because you’re on the podium. She’s not that kind of person. She wants to constantly be improving and showing what she can do. It’s a step now and we’ll see how far it takes her.”
Modafferi said competing “on a big scale” was another “box checked off” on the way to “making bigger plans” for Gibney.
“With the exception of shot put I don’t think she had a PR in any of her events, so just keeping her composure as she’s going through and fighting her way as she’s going event by event is kind of what got us here,” Modafferi said. “It’s also a huge confidence boost the next time we’re at something like this. If we do perform our best in each event the sky’s the limit.”
Gibney credited her coaches for helping her become who she is as an athlete over the last two years.
“They’ve been one of the only reasons why I’ve been able to get here,” she said. “Mod is a great mid-distance coach. He brought me from a seven-minute mile entering cross-country to a 5:30 by the end of the year. He knows his stuff and I’m so glad to have him as my coach. Coach Hogg just came here this year, but pentathlon is such a hugely technical event that I wouldn’t have been able to figure it out without him. He’s been here every step of the way.”
Last year, then-senior Diya Shadaksharappa placed fifth in the state in triple jump, so Gibney gave Scarsdale back-to-back spring medalists. This past winter, junior Shannon Kelly was third in the intersectional relay, and returned with the school’s 4x800-meter relay this season, setting the tone going forward that Scarsdale’s athletes can again be amongst the best in the state.
