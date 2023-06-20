Eva Gibney pentathlon photo
Buy Now

Eva Gibney was sixth in Division 1 and eighth in the Federation.

 Todd Sliss Photo

Eva Gibney was loving competing at Scarsdale for the first five seasons of her high school career. She’d dropped time tremendously during cross-country in the fall and found the 800-meter and pole vault to be her passions for track and field in the winter and spring.

Following a pole vaulting injury, the sophomore expected her spring season to be a bit of a lost one. It wasn’t. Not even close, thanks to her coaches, who suggested she take her existing skills and learn some others in the pentathlon, which consists of 100-meter hurdles, high jump, shot put, long jump and the 800-meter.

shs girls track gibney box for 6-16 issue.jpg
Eva Gibney long jump photo
Buy Now

In the long jump
Eva Gibney 800 meter photo
Buy Now

Racing the 800-meter
Eva Gibney and coaches photo
Buy Now

Eva Gibney with coaches Lesleigh Hogg, Carlos Bedoya, Vinny Modafferi and Matthew Morales

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.