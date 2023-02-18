After coming close to the school record in the girls 4x400-meter relay, Scarsdale sophomore Eva Gibney, junior Ari Sobel, junior Shannon Kelly and freshman Maria Roberts didn’t just break the mark at the Millrose Games on Feb. 11, they shattered it by three seconds.
“They ran a great race,” coach Vinny Modafferi said. “We changed up the order. We put Eva Gibney at leadoff and she ran really strong. Then we went to Ari, then Shannon, then Maria. Each girl has shown something different throughout the season where they can pretty much handle any leg that they’re put into and I only see us getting better in the spring because we have two or three more girls that are all of that caliber.”
The girls finished in 4:05.85, placing eighth of 18 teams. Timber Creek Regional led the way in 3:53.82, while local competition Bronxville took second in 3:58.60 and Suffern fifth in 4:01.94.
“It was a really competitive race and there were two other local schools in it,” Modafferi said. “We’ll be seeing them a bunch outdoors. There are a couple of school trips that are preventing us from putting our best team together at state quals, so we won’t be putting our relay in there this weekend.”
Sobel was inspired by the magnitude of the meet at the Armory.
“It felt amazing being with people of that high a level,” she said. “There were Olympians there, collegiate runners, which was really amazing. And we PRed, so that felt amazing. We all ran as hard as we could, so it was a great experience.”
The school record was also key to the experience. “We hade come like .2 seconds from it the last run, so that’s really what we were pushing to do,” Sobel said. “We beat it by almost three seconds and it felt very good. It’s good to know we’ll have a lasting impact on running at this school.”
Sobel was never a 400 runner, but she’s grown into the role. “It’s definitely a lot harder than the 100 that I’m used to, but it’s been nice pushing myself to run longer distances,” she said. “Definitely the last stretch of the 400 is hard, but it keeps me mentally tough, so it’s nice running races like that.”
Sobel credited the team’s success with their collective love of running that leads to them pushing each other to be successful.
“We have two underclassmen on the team and their attitudes are amazing,” Sobel said. “I think when I was a freshman my attitude was not that good, so it’s nice to have the younger girls push us. Hopefully we push them, too. It’s really a community.”
The girls took advantage of their time on the track and off as they watched other races and met world class athletes.
“They were totally into it and an experience like that just transforms your whole life and how you look at the sport,” Modafferi said. “Maria came up to me afterwards and she said it was so nice to see what the next level looks like so she can hone in her goals going forward.”
Having a freshman anchor in Roberts is quite remarkable a bodes well for Scarsdale’s future.
“She’s a monster,” Modafferi said. “She’s an incredible. She’s very aggressive from the start. She’s had some great races this season to come from behind and chase down some girls. Before this season she’d been trying to break 60 for two years and she came in and she’d done it three times now. A lot of confidence going into the spring season. She had a great 600 this season. Running anchor at the Millrose Games in front of the cameras and the people there and to not subdue to that pressure is a huge accomplishment.”
Class A Championships
At the Armory on Feb. 5, the Raiders had a chance to show off their team for those qualified for the Section 1 championship meet.
Modafferi was impressed with his jumpers and credited coaches Lesleigh Hogg and Mathew Morales for being the “greatest additions we’ve had to our coaching staff in quite some time,” as they’ve made an impact on many of the team’s athletes between Hogg’s “wealth of knowledge” and Morales’ “energy.”
Hogg began working with veteran jumpers Mili Fukada and Deanna Matula-Osterman and now on the boys side with newcomers Parker Lyn and Matthew Wong, who Modafferi said “came onto the stage in a big way this year.”
“We had some good boy jumpers last year and these underclassmen have jumped almost as far as them,” Modafferi said. “I only see them getting better, especially in the triple jump because it’s such a technical sport. At an academic school like ours where there work ethic is unmatched by a lot of other places they can really excel in those events. We’re trying to maximize that, especially for team competitions.”
The boys 4x400-meter relay of Alex Duval, Darius Toosi, Toby Khang and Riaz Ahsan won Class A in 3:35.97.
“Alex Duval is a soccer guy, never ran a 400 before, came on and ran a 52, which is our second fastest time on the team,” Modafferi said. “They’re trying to make nationals as well. I think they qualified for Nike in New York, but they want to try to get into a more competitive race. They have a good shot of making states. They’re in the mix, certainly.”
Toosi has made great strides this season after coming back from an injury.
“Toosi has turned it on so much the last month or so,” Modafferi said. “He did the preseason training during cross-country and all that work is paying off now. He’s becoming a student of the sport, he’s taking himself seriously, he’s working hard, he’s warming up, he’s cooling down, he’s doing all the right things. It’s nice to see.”
Last spring Toosi was focusing on 200s and 400s and moved up to varsity races in the middle of that season. He’s been in the 4x400 this season, his first winter, and had been running 300s, too.
“I didn’t start out great this year, but I pushed myself and I’m chasing after a school record in the 300 right now, he said. “I was injured in the beginning of the season and going into it my confidence wasn’t that high. As a team they lifted me up and now I’m out here doing good. We’re not just friends for track — we’re friends outside, too. I hang out with all of them. It’s nice that it’s not just the sport and then have separate friends. It’s nice that it’s combined.”
On the boys side Modafferi was pleased to see a personal record by Khang in the 600 meter, a strong shot put throw by Raymond Donovan, Duval making the 55-meter finals and Joning Wang putting up strong times in the distance events.
The girls 4x400 was disqualified at the class meet for crossing a boundary, which Modafferi called a “learning experience.”
Several runners had personal records at the class meet: Rachel Rakower and Lilly Streicher in the 3,000-meter, Zoe Dichter and Leia Patel in the 1,000-meter, Shannon Kelly in the 600-meter and Sara Bochner and Camryn Culang in the 1,500-meter.
Streicher has been a standout for Modafferi. “Lilly is absolutely amazing,” he said. “She just keeps getting better and better. She had like a 40-second PR two meets ago and then she dropped down a little bit lower.”
Patel is one of the team’s newest speedsters as a freshman and Modafferi expects great things to come in the middle distance events from the 400 to the 1,000. Patel joined the team to improve in soccer and has found a new passion.
“I liked running, but I didn’t think I was that fast,” she said. “I just wanted to keep my endurance level up for my soccer season, but then I got better, I guess. It’s a lot of fun because the older kids are really inclusive. Even if you mess up they still support you. It’s a good environment and I like that.”
Patel is happy to find success as that was unexpected coming in and now she’ll have to two sports she can excel at. She plans to continue with track in the spring.
“I didn’t think I’d be able to go to a lot of meets and do so good,” she said. “It’s surprising and I’m happy. It’s a big achievement. I think it will really help with soccer because I’m a winger, so it’s a lot of running. It helps me keep up my endurance level and I’ll be able to catch up to the ball fast.”
