After coming close to the school record in the girls 4x400-meter relay, Scarsdale sophomore Eva Gibney, junior Ari Sobel, junior Shannon Kelly and freshman Maria Roberts didn’t just break the mark at the Millrose Games on Feb. 11, they shattered it by three seconds.

“They ran a great race,” coach Vinny Modafferi said. “We changed up the order. We put Eva Gibney at leadoff and she ran really strong. Then we went to Ari, then Shannon, then Maria. Each girl has shown something different throughout the season where they can pretty much handle any leg that they’re put into and I only see us getting better in the spring because we have two or three more girls that are all of that caliber.”

SHS track box 2-17 issue
Track Sc girls long jump Mili Fukada.jpg
Buy Now

Mili Fukada has been excelling in the jumps for Scarsdale this winter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.