Shannon Kelly enters the outdoor season with maximum momentum.

Shannon Kelly called it “a very big season, very unexpected.”

The Scarsdale junior went from being “hesitant to join the winter track and field for the first time to running at the New York State Championships as the 600-meter leg of the Section 1 intersectional distance medley relay (1,000, 200, 600, 1600) that took third place.

