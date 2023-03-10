Shannon Kelly called it “a very big season, very unexpected.”
The Scarsdale junior went from being “hesitant to join the winter track and field for the first time to running at the New York State Championships as the 600-meter leg of the Section 1 intersectional distance medley relay (1,000, 200, 600, 1600) that took third place.
Kelly began to realize her potential at the end of the spring season last year, which helped her confidence and mindset heading into the winter season.
“I didn’t expect to be going to all these big meets,” she said. “I was just doing it for a good workout. I put in a lot of work and a lot of practice. All my teammates pushed me. My coaches pushed me to do better. They knew I could do better after every race. Everyone just motivated me and it was really helpful.”
The first big indicator that Kelly was part of something special was running the 4x400-meter relay at the Millrose Trials with Ari Sobel, Eva Gibney and Maria Roberts. The foursome not only qualified for the Millrose Games, but set a school record there in 4:05.85, beating the previous mark by 3 seconds.
“I had never run a low time,” Kelly said. “Then the first time we ever ran together we got a 4:08. That was really shocking and really exciting. Seeing everyone’s faces and how excited they were and everyone was so congratulatory and happy for us. It was such a big moment.”
The next revelation came at state qualifier when Kelly took fourth in the 600-meter and made the intersectional relay as the first three finishers in the stacked race qualified as individuals. Kelly didn’t feel she had run her best, and was “really upset” until about a half hour later when coach Carlos Bedoya approached her with a state team form and a smile. Fellow 600-meter runner Gibney was standing next to Kelly at the time.
“We looked at each other and we started jumping up and down,” Kelly said. “We were screaming, so excited. Looking back now Eva was such a good teammate because we both ran the same event and she was just so happy for me in that moment. It makes me happy I have such supportive teammates who really care about me. It was such a good feeling. My mindset completely changed and it motivated me.”
Being at Ocean Breeze March 4 for the state championships was a new experience for Kelly, who had all of her previous meets indoors at the Armory.
“It was so surreal I couldn’t believe I was there,” she said. “I’d never expect I’d get the opportunity to go to states. It was such a good opportunity. It was a new venue for me. I walked in and it was a very open space. I was a little nervous about running on a different track where they could stand around the track and cheering for you.”
Kelly got to meet her teammates — Phoebe Carmel from Rye Neck, Juliette Sullivan from Valhalla and Ainara Shube Barriola from Mamaroneck — and warm up with them.
“We became good friends,” Kelly said. “They were so supportive when I was running. I could hear the coaches from all the teams. It was such a nice experience.”
Bedoya called Kelly’s achievement “a testament to her talent, her work ethic, her commitment and her toughness.”
“In terms of exposure it’s big because you get to see what’s out there, you get to see what the possibilities are,” Bedoya said. “When you see all the talent out there it can really serve as a motivator and get kids excited about training and competing at those levels.”
The team finished in 10:27.3, with Kelly running her leg in 1:42.25.
“She ran a really strong race coming off of not having a competition for a while into states,” Bedoya said. “She maintained her leg, which kept her in position to hand off the baton to the girl from Rye Neck who was running the 1,600, so she was able to hold off her competition for third place.”
The unique event brings together runners from different schools. Bedoya said it was not only a great way for Section 1 to show its depth, but an even greater way to strengthen the track and field community.
“It’s a great event because you run with kids you wouldn’t normally run with and you take pride in the section,” Bedoya said. “It gives you that exposure at the state level.
“This is one of those cool things where these four girls the next time they see each other they’ll have this moment they share and they’ll have that connection. They’ll always have something to talk about and build a great culture within track and field.”
Kelly appreciated having her coaches and teammates at states. “It makes me feel so supported and cared about,” she said. “It was such a good experience to have people cheer me on.”
Kelly enters the spring season with momentum.
“I’m really excited to run the 400 in the spring and hopefully run a few other events,” she said. “I think what this winter season is going to do for me is just set me up to do better in the spring. I’ve done so much training, so much practice that I’m not going to have that period of getting back into shape. I’m going into this already in shape, already have done a bunch of meets, gotten PRs, so I’m excited.”
The 4x400-meter team is excited to get back together outdoors.
“I really want to drop a chunk of time for myself personally in my lap, but as a team,” Kelly said. “We have so much more to prove that we didn’t get to prove this winter. I’m excited to show our talent and everything that we’ve worked for.”
Bedoya is also excited to see the 4x400 back in action after not being able to compete at the state qualifier.
“For outdoors knowing we’ve got the girls fully committed, I think that relay stands a really big chance of being successful,” Bedoya said. “For Shannon I think for her there will be a focus continuing on the 400 and maybe some 800s as well. Certainly helping her develop her speed, building her mechanics. We see her really thriving and succeeding as a 400 runner that has the range to run both the 200 and the 800. That’s where we’re going to put our energies for outdoor.”
One of the biggest aspects of her racing that Kelly is working on is her “mental state” before races. She called it her “biggest struggle.”
“I just get so nervous, so anxious, so that’s something I’m definitely going to try to work on this spring,” Kelly said. “It’s definitely been one of my goals.”
