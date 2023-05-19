Scarsdale’s track and field team had a weekend to remember in the 55th Annual Glenn D. Loucks Games at White Plains High School May 11-13.

On Thursday, the girls freshman/sophomore distance medley relay featuring sophomores Jennifer Schwartz and Zoe Dichter and freshmen Leia Patel and Rachel Rakower broke the school record and placed third in the race with a time of 12:53.13.

