Scarsdale’s track and field team had a weekend to remember in the 55th Annual Glenn D. Loucks Games at White Plains High School May 11-13.
On Thursday, the girls freshman/sophomore distance medley relay featuring sophomores Jennifer Schwartz and Zoe Dichter and freshmen Leia Patel and Rachel Rakower broke the school record and placed third in the race with a time of 12:53.13.
The boys freshman/sophomore distance medley relay of sophomores Jack Sherman, Brandon Cascade and Rishi Shadaksharappa and freshman Yuhan Cruz didn’t disappoint either, with Cascade running an impressive 52.44 split, as the team placed third in a time of 10:59.78.
Also that day, Parker Lyn placed third in the freshman long jump at 19 feet, 2.5 inches.
Scarsdale’s success at the Games didn’t end there. The next day, sophomore Zoe Dichter ran the third fastest time in the past 20 years at Scarsdale High School in the girls 800-meter, clocking in at 2:19.18 and earning 26th place.
In the girls 3,200-meter, seniors Sophia Garcia and Jennifer Schwartz earned the fifth and sixth best times, respectively, in the past 20 years at Scarsdale, with Garcia crossing in 11:25.09 for 27th place and Schwartz achieving a time of 11:25.86 for 28th place.
Garcia, who mainly runs the 3,000- and 3,200-meter races, has been working hard to “beat the school’s Milesplit 3K record and continue lowering my [3,200] time.” The work has certainly paid off, as her time of 11:25.09 beat her previous record by over 20 seconds.
Garcia credits much of her recent success to the bonds she has formed with her teammates. “Finding your people in workouts and on the team in general and creating bonds together and working to push each other helps a lot,” she said.
Still, Garcia recognizes that the team needs to “get better at bonding as a team, since the team is such a big team and there are a bunch of different events.”
In the boys 4x400-meter Nick Panaro relay featuring Darius Toosi, Riaz Ahsan, Etai Pollack and Toby Khang, the Raiders took seventh place overall with a time of 3:33.84, which was second out of all Section 1 schools competing.
Eva Gibney also had quite a weekend. In just her second time ever doing the pentathlon, Gibney placed fourth overall with a score of 2,832 points and is now ranked first in the section and seventh in the state.
Gibney placed seventh in hurdles in 17.31 seconds, fourth in high jump at 1.52 meters, seventh in long jump at 4.71 meters, second in 800-meter in 2:23.58 and ninth in shot put at 7.52 meters.
Outside of the school records and high-ranking performances, a number of athletes achieved their own personal records at the Loucks Games, including sophomore Lilly Streicher. Throughout the season, Streicher said she has been “PRing every time I have raced steeple,” which is a dramatic improvement from “falling on my face twice” during her first time racing steeplechase a couple of weeks ago.
At Loucks, Streicher had a big personal record (PR) in the 2K steeplechase, recording a time of 8:32.66 and placing 26th overall.
“By the end of the season, I hope to break 8:00 in the steeplechase and in every meet I have been getting closer and closer,” she said.
A big factor for Streicher’s success has been her work ethic and mental fortitude: “I’ve learned it’s important to not give up when you want to. Even if you are uncomfortable or in pain, you just have to push through because it will be worth it in the end.”
For junior Max Rubin, who does the shot put and discus, he found the Loucks Games to be “especially challenging,” as there were a lot of really good competitors. Rubin threw 40-3 in the shot put, placing 18th overall. In discus, he threw 102-4, taking 23rd place.
Max’s goals for the rest of the season are pretty simple: “Make states.” “When I began last season, my first mark was 34 and I’ve made it up to 40,” he said. “Additionally, I’ve been trying to work on my form and I’ve just been trying to increase my throwing distance.”
With what Coach Vincent Modafferi called “one of the best set of coaches that we have had in many years,” Rubin has been putting in work with throwing coach Inga DeNunzio, who “has gotten us on a regular schedule of working out, which is a lot easier to maintain once the post-season starts.” DeNunzio has also helped Rubin “improve his glide to maximize his strength,” Rubin said.
After such an impressive weekend for the Raiders, the elite athletes who qualify are beginning to prepare for the postseason. “Now we have a smaller group of fully committed kids who can get more attention with coaches and are dedicated to working hard, and it’s paying off,” Modafferi said.
In practice, the focus for the team has shifted to “taking care of our bodies and preparing our bodies to feel good to run fast,” Modafferi said.
With the end of the regular season quickly approaching, the Raiders have set their sights on counties, Class A and the state qualifier meets.
“The No. 1 goal is to get as many kids to states as possible,” Modafferi said. “We have counties, sections, and then state qualifiers. If we can get a bunch of kids to place at counties and some to state quals, that’s a huge accomplishment.”
Loucks roundup
Girls: 4x800-meter Panaro relay: 18) Syndey Geringer, Camryn Culang, Sara Bochner and Taryn Casey 10:44.89; 25) Sophia Garcia, Rachel Rakower, Jennifer Schwartz and Zoe Dichter 11:17.65. 400-meter: 21) Shannon Kelly 1:00.37; 35) Ari Sobel 1:01.95. 2,000-meter steeplechase: 14) Rachel Rakower 7:43.31.
Boys: Freshman long jump: 3) Parker Lyn 19-8.25; 7) Jake Saxon 18-3.25; 9) Labrown Brown 17-5; 11) Chen Lei 17-3.00; 14) Dylan Chen 14-9.00. Freshman shot put: 8) Zach Reichenstaf 20-10.50. Freshman/sophomore 4x400-meter relay: 15) Yuhan Cruz, Aviv Brav, Brandon Cascade, Jack Sherman 3:48.61. Long jump: 27) Henry Rifkin 20-1.50. 4x400-meter Panaro relay: 31) Connor Meschewski, Leo Huynh, Cole Liebowitz, Zirui Zhou 3:55.91. 4x800-meter Panaro relay: 20) Aviv Brav, Rishi Shadaksharappa, Gavin Su, Charles Rich 8:52.90. High jump: 12) Rifkin 5-9.
