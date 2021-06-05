Championship season began for the Scarsdale girls track team on May 20 when the Raiders hosted the League 1B championship meet. The girls, led by veteran seniors like Alexa Doyle and Yurami Van Eer, finished third of five teams, finishing sandwiched between New Rochelle and Ursuline in first and second and Mount Vernon and Mamaroneck in fourth and fifth.
“I thought that their performances were good,” coach Rich Clark said. “We had a balanced performance with the sprints, middle distance and distance runners all scoring, as well as good field performances.”
The Raiders saw strong showings in events such as the triple jump, long jump, pole vault, high jump and the 2,000-meter steeplechase, gaining substantial points in those events.
At leagues, Van Eer, who will run at Union College next year, competed in the 100- and 200-meter races, finishing in 11th and ninth, respectively.
“I thought the girls performed really well at the league meet and I was extremely proud of them all-around,” Van Eer said. “It was really fun to have the entire team there just because a lot of the season had been selective meets so it was really nice to have everyone there for each other to be able to cheer each other on. We had some great performances from the distance and middle distance team and I saw a lot of the underclassmen really step up so I was really proud of them.”
Van Eer said she has focused on leaving all her effort out on the track before she moves on to the next stage of her running career. “I just want to feel like I gave it my all for my last race,” she said. “So even if I don’t PR or even if I don’t win, I really just plan on leaving that track feeling like I gave my 110% and knowing that I did what I could for my team. And I hope that the other kids on the team were able to learn something from me and are coming out of the season with a positive outlook because I think that that is the most important part of track.”
Doyle, who has been a key runner in Coach Clark’s distance crew three seasons a year throughout her high school career, shared her emotions following her last league meet.
“I have had such an amazing experience on the track and cross country team throughout high school,” she said. “It has been such a gratifying outlet and I am definitely sad that my time on the team is coming to an end. While it was emotional given it was my last league meet, I am looking forward to the next couple of meets and I am also excited to watch the success of the team for years to come.”
Coach Clark shares this same bittersweet sentiment with his seniors as he will retire at the end of the school year from both teaching and coaching. The pandemic made a tough year even tougher, but he has seen so much progress as championship season approached.
“Yesterday they were young girls and today they are young women!” Clark said of his young team.
The boys league meet was postponed to June 2. “We should do well,” Clark said prior to the meet. “ I think we can win the boys league meet and that would be sweet after this discombobulated 15 months.”
