Despite missing some key athletes due to the track and field team’s annual conflict between prom and the Section 1 New York State Division I state qualifier, the Scarsdale girls’ and boys’ teams put up strong performances, most notably the girl’s 4x800-meter relay and sophomore Eva Gibney in the pentathlon.

Sophomore Zoe Dichter, freshman Rachel Rakower, junior Shannon Kelly and freshman Leia Patel won the 4x800-meter relay and Gibney placed first in the pentathlon.

