Despite missing some key athletes due to the track and field team’s annual conflict between prom and the Section 1 New York State Division I state qualifier, the Scarsdale girls’ and boys’ teams put up strong performances, most notably the girl’s 4x800-meter relay and sophomore Eva Gibney in the pentathlon.
Sophomore Zoe Dichter, freshman Rachel Rakower, junior Shannon Kelly and freshman Leia Patel won the 4x800-meter relay and Gibney placed first in the pentathlon.
Coming off a runner-up finish at the Westchester County Championships and a victory at the Section 1 Class A Championships, the 4x800 relay team knew it had to step up at the qualifier meet to prove itself.
“We felt like underdogs going into [state quals] even though we knew we could win it,” Kelly said.
Even though they might have felt like underdogs, that didn’t stop the young team with three underclassmen from performing like they were seasoned veterans. The Raiders won their race with a time of 9:25.80, beating strong Tappan Zee and New Rochelle squads by nearly four seconds and seven seconds, respectively.
“[The 4x800 race] was top-two most exciting races that I’ve ever been able to witness in person,” coach Vinny Modafferi said. “Each girl ran two seconds faster than their best time, and they were running against a very talented, very well-coached Tappan Zee squad.”
Though the Raiders beat New Ro and Tappan Zee, the biggest victory might have been against their predecessors, who ran a 9:32.8 in 1982. (The 4x400-meter relay record from that year still stands.)
“We ran 9:25.80, which is seven seconds better than the school record from 41 years ago,” Modafferi said. “That group in the 1980s was by far the best squad that [Scarsdale has] ever had, and we’ve been chasing their shadow the whole season, so this is the first record that we were able to get.”
The team was so focused on winning the race they didn’t realize all the implications of their rapid run.
“We just wanted to go out and win,” Kelly said. “We didn’t care about our time, and we didn’t even know we broke the school record or qualified for nationals.”
It was a milestone performance for Scarsdale, which has focused on the event all year. “This was the first time I felt like we all ran together,” Dichter said. “It was really exciting to feel like we could run together as a relay team.”
As the 4x800 relay team prepare for states, the girls just want to continue building upon their improvement. “We want to PR and run faster than we did last weekend,” Dichter said. “We know we can continue lowering our time and do better.”
Gibney, who has been a force to be reckoned with in the pentathlon throughout the season was coming off an impressive victory in Class A and looking to ride that momentum at the qualifier.
Though it ended well, Gibney’s meet did not start off how she had hoped. “The first day, I had a rough day at school and wasn’t in the right mindset,” she said.
Going into the second day, Gibney had a 400-point deficit, which is unusual for Gibney, who typically has a 300-400 point lead by the end of the first day.
Gibney “wasn’t going down without a fight.”
“I went into the second day with a good mindset knowing that these events were my stronger events and just gave them my all,” she said.
Gibney came out and “performed really well” in the high jump and “ran an even better time in the 800,” Modafferi said.
Gibney triumphantly earned the victory with a score of 2,789 points, winning the 800-meter with a time of 2:21.52, the high jump at 1.48 meters, taking third in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.08, placing fourth in the long jump at 4.62m and taking sixth in the shot put at 7.10 meters.
It’s a remarkable achievement for Gibney to make states in her first season competing in pentathlon, but it’s not completely unexpected either.
“She’s unbelievably strong, very coachable and passionate about excelling in whatever she’s doing, so that combination allowed her to excel,” Modafferi said.
Modafferi also noted her experience as a middle-distance runner and as a pole vaulter, “so the technical side came naturally.”
As Gibney and the 4x800 relay team prepare for states, Coach Modafferi and the athletes are excited for the next challenge. “We’re just excited to go against better competition,” Modafferi said. “Everybody’s feeling fresh and healthy, so we’re just looking forward to the opportunity to compete.”
Scarsdale had athletes competing in 11 other events at state qualifiers. Some noteworthy performances were Zoe Dichter’s third-place finish in the 800-meter with a time of 2:19.42 and Rishi Shadaksharappa’s third-place finish in the 3,200-meter in 10:05.28.
Though they didn’t qualify for states, the success of the other athletes throughout the season is noteworthy, and the team would have been even stronger if it weren’t for prom.
“The whole team had a great season,” Modafferi said. “The girls’ 4x200 broke the school record again at Eastern States, the boys’ 4x400 got closer to 3:30 and we had a huge underclassman team in the 4x400 that just kept on getting better and better. So we’re just looking forward to another year. Everybody’s excited and everybody’s itching to get back to work.”
