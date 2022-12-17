When Leo Khang joined the winter track and field team at Scarsdale High School a year ago, he figured the speed that served him so well on the soccer field would translate into wins in a race. Instead of taking first or second, which he fully expected to do, Khang placed last.

Fast forward a year and after two full seasons of training and listening to his coaches, Khang opened up his sophomore year with a win in the 600-meter at the Jim Mitchell Invitational at the Armory on Dec. 10.

