When Leo Khang joined the winter track and field team at Scarsdale High School a year ago, he figured the speed that served him so well on the soccer field would translate into wins in a race. Instead of taking first or second, which he fully expected to do, Khang placed last.
Fast forward a year and after two full seasons of training and listening to his coaches, Khang opened up his sophomore year with a win in the 600-meter at the Jim Mitchell Invitational at the Armory on Dec. 10.
Khang edged the runner-up, Isaac Greene of Blair Academy 1:26.74-1:26.84. The two runners were in the same heat, so Khang was able to have competition to propel him to victory.
“Natural skill is definitely something that can’t be activated without hard work and motivation in practices,” Khang said. “I remember last year I kind of walked in thinking I was fast and I could show up to a meet and get first or second. I finished last and that really humbled me. This season I know how to show up, work hard in practice, listen to the coaches — their advice is everything to me — and the results are showing.”
Last winter the track program was feeling the impacts of not having a proper coaching staff and still running with masks on indoors, a tough time for anyone to join the program.
“Last year really taught me to work hard in the cold,” Khang said. “I wasn’t used to running like this. It broke the ice almost. This season I’m ready. I kind of took baby steps at the beginning last season. I now know what it’s like to run on a team with good coaches. Matt [Morales] is an incredible coach and is really teaching me how to become a good runner.”
Khang now has lofty goals and has the results to back them up.
“Now I know that if I work hard my expectations can be as high as I went them to be,” he said. “I’m really going to push for the best I know I can do. Although some seem unrealistic to me now, I’m going to keep working hard to push for those times.”
Coach Carlos Bedoya was proud of Khang’s fortitude.
“Leo was a great surprise because he’d never run a 600 before and I pretty much told him I didn’t want him to worry about splits, but I wanted him to stay on the shoulder of the leader and see what he could do in the last lap,” Bedoya said. “He’s just a really competitive athlete who didn’t want to lose and his mind overruled his body on that one and he was able to win his race just by being mentally tough, which is a great example for all the kids.”
Another highlight was a runner-up finish by the girls 4x1,500-meter team, which finished just behind Somers, 21:16.37-21:18.83. Sophomore Zoe Dichter, freshman Rachel Rakower, senior Sophia Garcia and senior Alex Simon broke the school record in the event of 21:25.06 set in 2019 by Victoria Capobianco, Alexa Doyle, Natalyn Kapner and Lizzie Hurshman.
“That was very exciting,” Bedoya said. “Those girls had been working very hard all throughout cross-country. They have such a strong bond with each other. I was just trying to motivate them and saying they’ve been working together and now it was time to showcase and do this for themselves to let them know they belong on this stage, that they deserve to be there. It was an exciting race. It was nerve-wracking because I really wanted them to get it. They earned it and they deserve it and I’m really proud of them for what they did.”
The Mitchell Invite is the lone chance to run the race each season, so coach Vinny Modafferi said it’s going to be a goal to break the record every year.
Dichter was the lead leg and knew the team needed to average 5:20 per 1,500 to break the record. She ran a 5:15 split to set the tone for her teammates.
“I was feeling optimistic as I kept watching,” she said. “I watched Rachel, Sophia and Alex and they all looked really smooth out there. I could feel we were going to get it. When we got it it was crazy.”
Dichter was often first in the 4,800 relay last year.
“I enjoy it because I get it over with and I don’t have to be nervous, but it’s stressful to stand up there on the line and know you have to set that tone for the team and you can’t slack off,” she said. “I feel like I ran a good time and set a good start for us.”
Last winter Dichter didn’t find much success on the track and this past cross-country season she was dealing with injuries and was not getting the times he had hoped for. She said right now it’s “the flip.”
“I was really looking forward to track because it was kind of like a clean slate,” she said. “I feel like I’ve run really well and I’m really happy about that. I ran close to my times from last year, which is a good start of the season. It’s always good to succeed at the beginning of the season because then you have a lot of motivation going forward. I just want to keep that going for as long as we can.”
In her first-ever varsity race, freshman Maria Roberts placed second in the 300-meter dash and was not far from Jilly Mehlman’s 2016 record of 41.26 seconds. Roberts ran a 42.42, taking second to Haylie Donovan of Somers, who crossed in her heat in 42.39.
Not all great strides lead to a top finish. Junior Sofie Mirafzali took 44th in the 300-meter in 48.32, but it was a personal best by six seconds over last year’s time.
“That’s huge for that short of a distance,” Bedoya said. “She’s been training very hard since August to get ready for indoor. That kind of mentality is a really great example for all of our athletes.”
Junior Shannon Kelly also had a strong result, taking sixth in the 600-meter in 1:45.94.
“I was really happy I took sixth as it was only the second time I ran a 600,” Kelly said. “I kept focused. The first time I ran it I was in the last heat so I didn’t really know my pace, so this time I was in a higher heat so I tried to stay up with the other girls. I was really happy and I am still really happy.”
She was sparked by two of her 4x400-meter relay teammates from last year, then-seniors Rachel Doherty and Lizzie Fine.
“They’re really fast, so I wouldn’t have taken it seriously if it wasn’t for them,” Kelly said. “They kind of set the pace for all the practices and now I’m the older one and now I have to be the one to set the paces, which is harder, but they set a good standard and I still look up to them a lot.”
Kelly chose track over basketball this winter and she is “really happy” with her decision as she works hard to build her stamina. “I’m looking forward to hitting good times, keeping focused and looking forward to spring season,” she said.
The coaches have added time in the weight room, different workout cycles and plyometrics to the workouts, in addition to analyzing film from practices and meets and studying professional athletes to see what their form looks like.
“Incorporating all of those components into a training schedule we’re starting to see some of the benefits of that in terms of the kids’ performances,” Bedoya said.
The Raiders are working hard in the cold temperatures.
“The message we’re telling the kids is they’re putting the work in and it’s starting to pay off,” Bedoya said. “We don’t want to rest on our laurels. It’s a long season and we want to continue with the intensity, continue with the competitiveness, continue just doing the small things we have to do that are adding up to big things. That’s going to translate to more success down the road.”
Raiders roundup
Boys: 300-meter dash: Toby Khang 15th in 38.50, Darius Toosi 26th in 39.51, Riaz Ahsan 38th in 40.30, Brandon Cascade 46th in 40.81; 600-meter: Benjamin Siegel 28th in 1:36.91, Mason Lau 36th in 1:38.89, Max Dinkin 48th in 1:44.98; 1,000-meter: Spencer Goh 27th in 2:58.96, Joning Wang 29th in 3:01.80, Parker Lyn 53rd in 3:14.27, Faris Amin 58th in 3:17.23; 4x200-meter relay: Scarsdale ninth in 1:39.08; long jump: Matthew Wong 27th at 14-7.5; shot put: Beck Landless 16th at 31-9.5
Girls: 300-meter: Riley Iasiello 22nd in 45.37, Ari Sobel in 26th 46.09; 600-meter: Leia Patel 16th in 1:51.98, Taryn Casey 47th in 2:02.68; 1,000-meter: Camryn Culang 33rd in 3:39.00, Sara Bochner 36th in 3:40.48, Arianna Feinstein 41st in 3:49.58; 4x200-meter relay: Scarsdale (Ari Sobel, Iasiello, Mirafzali, Roberts) 10th in 1:53.96; long jump: Deana Matula-Osterman 10th in 13-11.5, Natalie Gutstadt 32nd in 10-.5; triple jump: Matula-Osterman ninth in 28-11.5.
“I think there’s a lot of good energy,” Bedoya said. “We’re getting some good leadership from our upperclassmen who have done this before. They’re helping our younger athletes get the ropes with all the meets. We’re seeing a lot of commitment in practice, a lot of mindfulness. We have some kids who want to compete, who want to do well, and they’re putting in the work to do it and I think they’re seeing that pay off. We’re seeing a lot of PRs from a lot of athletes at all levels because of the work they’re putting in.”
