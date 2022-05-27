A record day at Loucks Games was just what Scarsdale senior Diya Shadaksharappa needed heading into the major championships meets. With personal bests in the triple jump and long jump, Shadaksharappa’s pacing throughout the season to achieve her top marks when they matter most is paying off.
The Loucks Games at White Plains High School May 12-14 followed dual meets and smaller invitationals and was the first big showcase of the season.
‘I knew there was a lot of competition from out of state and girls I have not seen since last indoor season,” Shadaksharappa said. “Going in I was feeling healthy, so I was hoping for a PR and a big jump, especially since the weather was nice both days. There was a little bit of rain in between the prelims and finals for both events, but I was just going in confident. At the smaller meets I’d been building up, staying consistent, so I knew Loucks wasn’t anything I needed to qualify for anything else, but it was a big stage and good competition.”
Shadaksharappa has been focused on injury prevention and knowing which meets not to push too hard at if her shin splints are an issue.
“I’ve learned to take it slow because I’d rather push myself the most in the postseason,” she said. “Right now I feel healthy and I can up my workouts and lifting and I’m excited to get to the bigger stages.”
In triple jump, Shadaksharappa took second place at 38 feet, 2.5 inches behind Spring Valley’s Simara Miller, who won by 11 inches. Shadaksharappa had a personal record by 1 inch and put herself 1 inch away from the school record, which is 38-3.5.
“When I hit 38 at the beginning of the season that had been my goal to go after [the school record] and it still is,” she said. “I thought I could do it that meet and I fell short by an inch, but it still gives me hope for the upcoming meets.”
Shadaksharappa was third in the long jump at 17 feet, 1 inch, not far behind winner Makayla Dorvil of Nyack, who jumped 17-2.25. Shadaksharappa came is as the No. 20 seed and had a better day than expected, breaking her previous personal record of 16-9. She has a jump of 17-3, but that was in a small meet.
“I was happy to see I could actually do it on a bigger stage,” Shadaksharappa said.
Triple jump is Shadaksharappa’s signature event.
“Loucks was great competition because she got to see two of the girls she’s going to see at the state meet from Spring Valley and Stillwater,” coach Vinny Modafferi said. “Just being around them in a competition is good.
“The big jumps are coming. She did a really nice job, made some adjustments. Over the next couple of weeks I see her going much farther. We have to tweak a couple more things, learn from her mistakes and things are definitely coming for her.”
Fellow past state qualifier in the jumps, senior Avery Bensche, took 17th in high jump at 4-9. “She kept her composure the whole time and she stuck to her routine where she was having fun in between jumps,” Modafferi said. “For each jump she made the necessary adjustments to clear on a third attempt or whatever it might be. She almost cleared 5 — she just missed it — so I imagine she’s going to progress at the next meet, which is sections for her.”
For the boys, the biggest performance at Loucks was the 4x400-meter relay, according to Modafferi. Each member of the team and therefore the entire team had a personal best time. In the Nick Panaro relay, senior Kenneth Aldridge, junior Toby Khang, senior Drew Hill and sophomore Darius Toosi placed fourth in 3:34.86
“We’ve had 56 and 57 runners and at that meet we had two 54s, a 51 and a 55, with a sophomore Darius Toosi stepping up and run with them,” Modafferi said. “I think they’re one of the top teams in the section. Mount Vernon has the time locked in for states, but they’re going to be competitive at sections and state quals to hopefully lower their time.”
It’s not a relay of stars for Scarsdale. “They’re the workers and everybody has their own story,” Modafferi said.
Aldridge and Khang are hard workers and Aldridge made the biggest, most unexpected drop. “We’re happy that he did,” Modafferi said.
Hill joined the team for the first time after having been a career swimmer who made states and who picked up and excelled at volleyball the past couple of years.
“He came in his senior year and wanted to do spring track and he ends up running 51 as our anchor leg,” Modafferi said. “He had a big final leg at Somers and they won that 4x4. They came into Loucks and rode the coattails of that. Then he came back in the open 400 and ran a 52.2.”
Toosi is the youngster who is “showing a lot of promise,” according to Modafferi said. “He had the fastest 200 time on the team for about half the season and we decided to bump him up because we knew he had the strength and the courage to move to a 400. He’s learning about the race still, so I imagine his time dropping. He has a little more potential because he doesn’t know exactly what he’s doing yet.”
Hill had wanted to join track spring of sophomore year, but the season was canceled due to COVID-19. Junior year he wasn’t able to commit his time to the program, but this year he was after senior options. His father ran track and encouraged him to join. He was a 400 hurdler and although Hill didn’t pick up hurdles, the distance of his specialty races is the same.
After bouncing between 200, 400 and 800 and working with coaches Modafferi, Doug Rose and Carlos Bedoya, Hill took everything he learned and put it into the 400, which he found to be the perfect distance.
“I don’t know what I was expecting, but through running more and getting more experience I have found what works best for me to run my events,” Hill said. “That just progresses me and gets me faster. I have learned the techniques and how to pace myself, but I didn’t really have a goal at the start of the season. I guess a goal now would be to go to state qualifiers or states. Only running one year of track I think that would be quite interesting.”
Starting at 57 seconds, Hill is down to 51 seconds in just two months time. He credits the coaches for the workouts and Bedoya for working on his start.
“The workouts are hard, but I know they’re making me better,” Hill said. “Overall there are some days where it’s like, ‘Why did I do track?’ They are such hard practices and my legs always hurt, but I would not drop track.”
Like swimming, Hill enjoys the meets more than the workouts and the people more than anything. “I love meets,” he said. “They are so much fun. I know kids from other schools, too, and I meet up and talk with them. It’s just interesting to watch all these races and not about being faster or slower than you, just fun to watch races.”
Hill is going to swim at Union College, but isn’t ruling out running, either.
The team is starting to get a glimpse of the future and it looks promising. There is also a strong eighth grade group coming up from modified, plus whatever unexpected additions there are to the team.
“We developed a very good routine in the spring in terms of getting people in the weight room, making sure everybody knows what they’re doing every day,” Modafferi said. “Now that they’re used to it and we’ve lived through a couple of things, it will go smoother next year and we’ll be able to focus on things that matter, like race strategy, instead of just setting up the system.”
The first day of Loucks competition saw a lot of events for underclassmen and some even got to go back for the main competition the next two days.
“It’s their first real big meet of the season where they get to see what the next level looks like,” Modafferi said. “At Loucks for the younger kids to see that we tried to keep as many down for frosh/soph if we could and if they were good enough we brought some back for varsity events.”
Freshmen Zoe Dichter and Eva Gibney had fast splits in the girls Loucks 4x800-meter with times of 2:26 and 2:27 in the opening legs. Then veterans Alexandra Simon and Natalyn Kapner “brought us home” with times under 2:30. Modafferi believes it was Scarsdale’s fastest time in over a decade at 9:52.65.
“I would say we have about 5 or 10 seconds on the table because some of the girls didn’t run their best times,” he said. “We hope to be competitive in that at sections and state quals, hopefully make a run in that relay against Tappan Zee and Ursuline. I think once these girls get in the right races they’re going to dip their times much lower as far as racing against the girls and not worrying about their time.”
The girls frosh/soph distance medley relay was also strong, taking fourth in 13:43.58 with Gibney, Shannon Kelly, Sydney Geringer and Dichter running.
Modafferi was also impressed with Ari Sobel in the 100 and then the 4x400-meter, where she had her fastest split time of 65 seconds as the leadoff.
After not having a season in the spring of 2020, running in masks for cross-country 2020, trying to have an outdoor season in the winter of 2020-21 that got canceled early due to snow and a winter 2021-22 where there were limited coaches and cuts had to be made, the program is bouncing back nicely.
“I think the team is coming together in a nice way,” Modafferi said. “They’re all excited for the next couple of meets and we’ve got a lot more speed coming. We did a lot of strength training for middle distance, distance and sprinting, so over the next couple of weeks I imagine our times are going to drop significantly because we’re going to be able to get out faster.”
Raiders roundup
Loucks Games: Girls: 400-meter Rachel Doherty 46th in 1:03.63; En-Route 1,500-meter Simon 41st in 5:06.49; mile Simon 40th in 5:27.48; 100-meter hurdles Lizzie Fine 33rd in 18.41; 2,000-meter steeplechase Lizzie Hurshman 12th in 8:20.35; Nick Panaro 4x400-meter relay Fine, Maeve Jacobson, Sofie Mirafzali, Sophia Yazdi 16th in 4:29.20; frosh/soph 4x400-meter Sobel, Sienna Hosseinbukus, Kelly, Mirafzali 14th in 4:30.91; 4x800-meter Dichter, Gibney, Simon, Kapner ninth in 9:52.65; Nick Panaro 4x800-meter relay Yazdi, Jacobson, Eliana Zitrin, Ilina Goyal 11th 9:52.65; frosh/soph DMR Gibney, Kelly, Geringer, Dichter fourth 13:43.58; high jump Bensche 17th 4-9; long jump Shadaksharappa third 17-1, Bensche 18th 16-.5, Deanna Matula-Osterman 33rd 15-5; triple jump Shadaksharappa second 38-2.5, Matula-Osterman 30th 30-9.25. Sixty-seven girls teams scored at least one point. Scarsdale was 17th with 13 points.
Boys: 400-meter Hill 41st 52.25; Nick Panaro 4x400-meter Aldridge, Khang, Hill, Toosi fourth 3:34.86; frosh/soph 4x400-meter Gavin Su, Jack Sherman, Spencer Goh, Toosi 15th 3:56.88; Nick Panaro 4x800-meter relay Rishi Shadaksharappa, David Dyner, Su, Ben Weiner 30th 9:34.46; open DMR Peter Troiano, Aldridge, Slate Cypcar, Mark Gibney 16th 11:41.14; frosh/soph DMR Goh, Toosi, Sherman, Su 10th 12:06.93; long jump Reese Shelon 42nd 18-5.25; javelin Ethan Rifkin tied 11th 138-1.
Westchester County Championships: Girls: 100-meter dash Sobel 18th 13.60; 800-meter Dichter ninth 2:24.20, Gibney 10th 2:24.72, Simon 12th 2:29.31; 1,500-meter Simon eighth 5:01.19, Dichter 12th 5:08.88; pole vault Gibney tied first 9 feet; long jump Matula-Osterman tied 15th 14-5.25; triple jump Matula-Osterman t12th 30-9; girls placed 19th with nine points. Boys: 400-meter Hill 14th 52.94.
