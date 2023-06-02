After some very strong performances at the Loucks Games May 11-13, the Scarsdale track and field team set their sights on the postseason and had impressive performances at the Westchester County Championships and the Section 1 Class A Championships over the past two weeks.
First up was the Westchester County Championships on May 18 at Somers and May 20 at John Jay-Cross River. Some highlights from counties include:
• Ari Sobel placed third in the girls’ 400-meter in 1:01.11.
• The girls’ 4x400-meter relay of Sobel, Zoe Dichter, Eva Gibney and Shannon Kelly took second in 4:06.12.
• The boys’ 4x800-meter relay of Jack Sherman, Aviv Brav, Rishi Shadaksharappa and Yuhan Cruz was the runner-up in 8:24.81.
• Max Rubin placed third in the boys’ shot put at 40 feet, 5 inches.
• Gibney took third in the girls’ high jump at 4-9.
• In the boys’ pentathlon, Henry Rifkin was second with 2,390 points (third in the 1,500-meter in 5:02.27; first in high jump at 1.72 meters; first in long jump at 20-4; fourth in shot put at 27-8.25; 110-hurdles 21.19).
As a team, Scarsdale’s girls placed eighth with 26 points, the boys ninth with 22 points.
Junior Sobel, who nearly broke the minute mark in the 400-meter at both counties and the class meet and broke 13 seconds in the 100-meter prelims at sectionals, credits much of her success to the people who surround her.
“I think the coaches and my teammates have been very helpful in training, helping push me to be my best and get where I want to be,” she said.
Sobel also noted that her mindset and preparation has improved dramatically. “I used to be really nervous before races, and it would affect my confidence and performance,” she said. “As I’ve trained harder and competed in more events, I’ve really developed my confidence.”
After counties, the Raiders competed in the Section 1 Class A Championships on May 23 at Hendrick Hudson High School (for Steeplechase) and on May 27 at Suffern Middle School. Across the board, the Raiders were strong, with both the boys and girls placing third. The girls scored 77 points and trailed Suffern (178) and Ursuline (135), while the boys tallied 63 and were behind only Suffern (184) and Horace Greeley (127).
For the boys, Jack Sherman placed second in the 800-meter with a personal best time of 2:03.14; the 4x400-meter relay team of Riaz Ahsan, Brandon Cascade, Etai Pollack and Toby Khang took third in 3:34.32; the 4x800-meter relay team of Brav, Shadaksharappa, Sherman and Cruz won their event in a time of 8:40.55; Rubin won the shot put with a personal best 44-1.50; Beck Landless was third in the discus with a personal record 119-00; and in pentathlon, Rifkin won with a personal best score of 2,685 (fourth in 1,500-meter in 4:53.39; eighth in 110-meter hurdles in 20.67; first in high jump at 1.76 meters; first in long jump at 6.40 meters; second in shot put at 10.59 meters, with personal bests in shot put, high jump and long jump).
For the girls, Dichter won the 800-meter with a time of 2:22.51; Sophia Garcia placed second in the 3,000-meter with a best time of 10:47.05 and placed third in the 1,500-meter in 5:12.28; Jennifer Schwartz placed third in the 3,000-meter in 10:52.78; Rachel Rakower won the 2K steeplechase in 7:40.6; the 4x800-meter relay team of Sydney Geringer, Kelly, Schwartz and Dichter won in 10:06.95; and in the pentathlon, Gibney won with a personal best score of 2,957 (first in the 800-meter in 2:23.48; first in 100-meter hurdles in 16.82; second in shot put at 7.85 meters; first in high jump at 1.51 meters; first in long jump at 4.98 meters, with personal records in every event).
Sophomore Gibney started training in pentathlon this season. “At counties I had a bit of an off day, but I think it was really good motivation for sectionals,” she said. “I feel really good about my performance at sections.”
Gibney never considered doing the pentathlon until a dislocated shoulder made her switch events. “At the beginning of the year, I was really focusing on the 800 and pole vault, but at the end of winter I dislocated my shoulder, so pole vault became out of the question, and I pivoted to the pentathlon,” she said. “My experience with pole vault gave me a bit of a leg up because it’s very similar to high jump and long jump, plus 800 was already my main event, so I had 3 out of the 5 events down. From there, the rest was just learning the technique and working hard.”
Junior Darius Toosi, who had a personal best time of 11.44 in the 100-meter final at sectionals, has improved dramatically in the 100-meter, especially since this is his first season running the event.
“At the beginning of the season, I never considered myself a 100 runner,” he said. “I was strictly a 200- and 400-meter runner because I never thought my acceleration was that fast, so I didn’t think shorter events were suited for me. After trying out and getting the coaches’ help on my starts and doing workouts that were tailored to the 100, I was able to bring my time down significantly to a time that I am proud of, especially since I never thought I would be a 100 runner before this season.”
For coach Carlos Bedoya, the recent results are a product of the dedication and work the athletes have been putting in this year.
“I’m so proud of these athletes,” he said. “They’ve been working hard, and they really invested a lot of time and training, and they’re really starting to see those results now. They were in tough races and they got out there and this is some of the best success we’ve seen at these championship meets in a few years, so that’s a testament to their competitiveness and their resiliency and how well they’ve been training and focusing on this sport.”
In the latter part of the season, the coaches have been focusing on tapering down in training, which means “high-intensity, shorter volume workouts to get them ready for these big meets,” according to Bedoya.
“We’ve started to wind the training down and just focus on competing because at the end of the season, everything is geared towards competition,” he said.
Next up for the Raiders is the state qualifiers meets June 1-2, in which the top 16 athletes in the entire section in each individual event and the top eight relay teams will have a chance to move on to states.
“We’re really hoping our girls’ 4x800 can make it to the state championship and also have the individual athletes running individual events to run as fast as they can to finish the season with that success and continue to build on that in the future,” Bedoya said.
In preparation for state qualifiers, the athletes are sticking to what they’ve done throughout the season.
“I am training really hard, I am getting good sleep and just doing what I always do,” Sobel said.
Gibney echoed a similar sentiment, adding, “I’ll take it a little bit easy a couple of days beforehand so I don’t tire myself out, allowing me to show up and try to be stress-free and do my best.”
Westchester County roundup
Placing in the top 10 for the girls were: Kelly displayed her speed and endurance, earning fith place in the 400-meter in 1:01.21. Dichter showcased her talent in the 800-meter, securing fourth in 2:21.71. Rakower achieved notable results, finishing eighth in the 1,500-meter in a PR time of 5:03.88 and fifth in the 2K steeplechase in 7:40.60. The 4x800-meter relay of Garcia, Schwartz, Rakower and Alexandra Simon demonstrated exceptional teamwork and finished fourth with a time of 9:54.14.
Achieving personal bests: Boys: In an impressive performance, Toosi achieved a PR in the 200-meter in 23.29, placing 16th. Ahsan also showcased his talent in the 400-meter, setting a PR in 53.07, taking 15th place. Cruz delivered a remarkable performance in the 800-meter, achieving a PR in 2:04.22, placing 12th. The 1,600-meter witnessed outstanding performances from all participants, with each runner achieving a PR: Cruz in 4:39.34, Shadaksharappa in 4:42.69, Sherman in 4:44.26 and Charles Rich in 4:50.87.
Girls: Leia Patel demonstrated her potential in the 1,500-meter, achieving a PR time of 5:07.19 and securing 12th place. Lilly Streicher delivered an impressive performance in the 3,000-meter with a PR of 11:47.09 while taking 13th.
More results: Boys: 100-meter prelims: 25) Toosi 11.92; 32) Etai Pollack 12.13. 400-meter: 21) Cascade 53.42; 23) Khang 53.68. 4x100 relay: 12) Pollack, Toosi, Cascade, Khang 45.43. Discus: 13) Rubin 109-09. Girls: 100-meter prelims: 12) Lauren Zoota 13.42. 800-meter: 22) Sydney Geringer 2:32.60. 2K Steeplechase: 15) Streicher 8:41.20. 4x100 relay: 16) Sofie Mirafzali, Sobel, Dean Matula-Osterman, Zoota 54.85.
Class A roundup
Top 10 performances came from: Boys: Toosi delivered impressive performances, securing sixth place in the 100-meter final with a PR time of 11.44. In the prelims, he claimed seventh place with a time of 11.52. Additionally, he placed eighth in the 200-meter, finishing in 23.32. Notably, all the runners in the boys’ 400-meter event achieved top 10 positions: Cascade was seventh with a PR time of 53.00, Khang secured eighth in 53.59, Ahsan ninth in 53.69. In the 800-meter race, Cruz achieved an impressive sixth-place finish with a time of 2:05.86, closely followed by Brav, who was eighth just a fraction behind.
In the 1,600-meter, Gavin Su finished sixth in 4:48.23. Shadaksharappa also put on a commendable performance, taking fifth in 9:55.70 in the same race. Jake Saxon excelled in the 110-meter hurdles, claiming fifth place in the finals with a PR time of 16.74 and fourth in the prelims in 17.44. Furthermore, he took fifth in the long jump at 19-04.25 and 10th in the triple jump with a PR of 38-10.50.
Matthew Wong palced eighth in the long jump with a PR of 19-01.00. Rubin displayed skill and determination, earning fourth place in the discus with a score of 119-0.
Girls: Sobel exhibited exceptional performances, taking eighth in both the 100-meter final and prelims with times of 13.43 and a PR time of 12.97, respectively. Notably, both Kelly and Sobel achieved top five positions in the 400-meter race. Kelly was fourth in 59.63, while Sobel was fifth in a time of 1:00.15. Geringer and Taryn Casey excelled in the 800-meter, with Geringer fourth and Casey ninth, achieving PR times of 2:32.04 and 2:43.71, respectively.
In the 1,500-meter race, Camryn Culang showcased her skills and determination, placing ninth with a time of 5:34.98. Streicher delivered noteworthy performances, finishing sixth in the 3,000-meter race and seventh in the 2K steeplechase, with times of 11:56.75 and 8:41.2, respectively. The 4x100 relay team of Mirafzali, Sobel, Matula-Osterman and Zoota displayed excellent teamwork and claimed fourth place with a time of 53.60. The 4x400 relay of Casey, Mirafzali, Arianna Feinstein and Culang took sixth in 4:48.70. Matula-Osterman performed well, securing sixth place in the long jump and eighth in the triple jump with PR scores of 15-11.00 and 30-11.50, respectively. In the 100-meter hurdles, Gibney placed 10th with a time of 18.34.
Personal bests were achieved by: Boys: In the 800-meter, Zirui Zhou was 12th with a PR time of 2:15.21. Girls: Zoota showcased her speed and agility, earning 12th place in the 100-meter prelims with an impressive PR time of 13.29. Arianna Feinstein displayed her endurance in the 1,500-meter race, achieving 12th place with a PR time of 5:44.82.
More results: Boys: 100-meter prelims: 13) Pollack 11.78. 200-meter: 16) Pollack 24.09. 800-meter: 14) Leo Hyunh 2:20.27. 1,600-meter: 16) Joning Wang 5:05.18. Shot put: 12) Raymond Donovan 35-05.75; 16) Landless 33-00.25. Discus: 15) Donovan 82-06.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.