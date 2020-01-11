Three meets over the two-week vacation offered Scarsdale’s track and field competitors of all skill levels a chance to compete. At each of the three meets, however, the one constant was D.J. Matusz.
The senior won the 1,000-meter at the Coach Saint meet on Dec. 20, took first in the 600-meter at the Marine Corps Holiday Classic Dec. 27-28 and was 1 of 3 to break five minutes in the mile at the Hispanic Games Jan. 4.
“He’s been pushed and he’s been doing well,” coach Rich Clark said. “He won the 600 at Marine Corps and 1,000 at Saint and that says a lot. Was the competition great? No, but it was very good. Is it what he’ll see at sectionals and state qualifier? No, but I think he can use these as steps. He’s nearing the top. It’s just a little tweaking with training and conditioning.” Clark added, “The kid is fit and he likes to race.”
Daniel Asher and Alexandre Friedman were the others well below five minutes in the mile at the Hispanic Games. Asher placed 13th in 4:29.19, Matusz 27th in 4:37.76, Friedman 30th in 4:44.26.
“They’re competitors and they’re happy,” Clark said. “For Alex it was a big drop. Daniel his outdoor time was a 4:26 best, so he’s very close to that and that was a 1,600, this was a mile. He’s excited and he’s doing the mile at Millrose. Other guys we hope to get close to five and hopefully at leagues under that.”
When others return to form after vacation and illnesses, that number of runners under 5 minutes will grow.
“I think it says we’ve got a very strong team this year, especially early in the season,” Friedman said. “A lot of us are coming off a break, so we’re not as fit as we normally are. I think it shows we have room for improvement and there are also people who are on vacation who weren’t at the meet and can also break 5.”
Friedman’s run was particularly impressive after he showed promise as a freshman, dropping from a 5:37 to a 5:07 mile and then being hurt most of his sophomore year, running the mile only once and hitting a 4:50. To start off junior year under that time already bodes well for his trajectory.
“Alex has had his head screwed on right,” Clark said. “He’s focused and I like that. He’s been a hard worker on his own during the break. It paid off.”
With not much time to rest having competed at the Federation meet for cross-country, Clark gave the distance crew off following the Dec. 8 track meet. Friedman took about 10 days and the rest helped him recover and refresh his body and his mind.
“He came back doing lots of PPMs, pace per mile, which is our shortest, most intense workout,” Clark said. They do 2, sometimes 3 miles at not race pace, but 30-45 seconds off race pace. They warm up, get right into it and then cool down. That way the heart’s really moving and the aerobic capacity has been building. I don’t like to do speedwork in winter. Lots of kids tend to get hamstrings and bad cramps with that.”
The distance group gets to run together the entire year, so they’re all on board with personal and team success. Friedman knows that if he wants to hit the 4:30s — “Maybe even get a 4:03,” he said — and break 10 minutes for the 2-mile, his teammates will play a key role.
“We just all feel very close to each other,” Friedman said. “We’re all very comfortable with each other. We can all motivate each other. If one of us does well we don’t get down on everyone else. We say, ‘Now you can do that.’ We can all reach the standard.”
Another distance runner with a standout performance was Jake Coleman in the 2-mile at the Hispanic Games. He crossed in 10:06.96.
“He’s been working since July 1 — they all have — and after the 8th he took almost two full weeks off, so he really only had 10 days of training in,” Clark said. “He was happy and I was happy he did the 10:06. His best a 9:49, but that was after the peak of his cross-country. I know he’ll get down in the 9:30s. He’s very much like Alex. They train together, they like each other, they work together, they’re very good friends and he’s got a good mindset, too.”
Coleman nearly made states in cross-country the last two years, so that will be a big goal for next fall when he’s a senior.
“I know next year he’s going to go,” Clark said. “He’s got the mindset for it and I think he can be a challenge in the 2-mile indoor and outdoor. I think a 10:0:06 with a two-week rest he needed that mental and physical rest and he’ll come back strong.”
In the field events, sophomore Diya Shadaksharappa had top 10 finishes in the triple and long jump at the Coach Saint meet. Clark said Shadaksharappa is looking to be more consistent, but between the vacation and the team not having an official field coach it’s been a hard road.
“We’re one coach short and it’s tough getting coaches these days,” Clark said. “Tom List was really great in the pole vault and the hurdles and the long and triple. Devin Hoover was great in long and triple. When they retired from track it’s been very difficult to get coaches in those events. Also for indoor it’s very difficult to practice the jumps. We’ve got the outdoor pits, but they’re rock hard.”
Clark is impressed with the growth Shadaksharappa has shown and he expects her to contribute at the league meet on Sunday and beyond as she has a bright future.
“To be fair to the kids they’ve been doing it basically on their own with some tips and coaching and conditioning,” Clark said. “I did coach the shot and high jump and distance and middle distance over the years, but the horizontal jumps have been difficult for me to master. It’s been a challenge. I have to give the kids in high jump, long and triple a lot of credit because their first times doing that are really at meets.”
Thrower Dorji Phuntsho nearly cleared 40 feet at the Marine Corps meet, heaving 39 feet, 11.75 inches in the shot put. Phuntsho had broken 40 feet at the kickoff in December.
“Again, Vinny [Modafferi] and I are going off and on coaching him,” Clark said. “It’s very difficult because we both know a bit of the glide, but he needs the coaching. He loses balance in the glide. When he spins he won’t lose balance. If I can get Inga [DeNunzio] in here one day with me watching then I can help him. My goal is to talk to her and see if she can do it. He’s good and he’s dedicated, he works hard, he trains. We hope to get him some honest coaching.”
