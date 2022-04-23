When Ethan Rifkin was a freshman, he watched Dorji Phuntsho dominate as a thrower for the Scarsdale spring track and field team. Now as a senior, Rifkin, despite not having a 2020 season and having a shortened 2021 season due to COVID-19, is peaking with his senior year performances.
Rifkin already has personal records in discus and shot put, and is aiming to do well when it comes time to compete in javelin.
“This year has been really good,” he said. “I’ve PRed in every event besides javelin because we haven’t had any javelin meets. It’s been really good because I had Dorji [Phuntsho] here when I was a freshman and he was really good. I looked up to him. Now I’m where he was at.”
Rifkin, who plays soccer in the fall and does basketball commentary in the winter, got a solid base learning to throw as a freshman, but “wasn’t too good.” Junior year he started to turn things around.
At the league meet Monday and Tuesday, April 18 and 19, Rifkin was second in both discus and shot put. In discus, Mamaroneck’s Colin Plunkett threw 115 feet, 7 inches, while Rifkin threw 99-2. In shot, Rifkin’s 36-9.75 was second to New Rochelle’s Giovanni Wellington, who heaved 37-9.
Rifkin is part of a large boys throwing team that works with coach Inga DeNunzio. At leagues, Max Rubin was fifth at 85-2, Beck Landless sixth at 85-0, while Raymond Donovan, Ken Zhu and Simon Bandsma also competed. In shot put, Rubin was fourth at 34-3.25, with Zhu, Bandsma and Patrick Kantor also throwing.
“There’s like 15 of us this year, but only six or eight of us can go to meets,” Rifkin said. “It’s been fun to work with Inga. She was a four-time state champion in shot put, which is crazy, so learning from her makes it fun and worthwhile.”
Rifkin has his sights set high for the rest of his senior season, going for 40 feet in shot put, 110 for discus and 150 for javelin, which would be a school record (his best last year was 130 feet). “I have to keep training and work every day and go in the weight room,” Rifkin said.
Rifkin convinced his younger brother, Henry, who plays soccer and basketball, to join the spring track team last year as a sophomore. Henry Rifkin tried out the short sprints and soon found his own niche as a jumper encouraged by now senior Michael Kashanian.
“Last year it went pretty well and I qualified for the sectional meet at the end and I came in third place,” Henry said. “This year we’ve had more rigorous training. Every day of the week we’re doing something different like plyometrics or weight room or sprinting and then we jump. I feel like it’s helping us more this year.”
At leagues, Henry Rifkin won the high jump at 5-4, with Mount Vernon’s Jahmir Fields and Kashanian hitting the same height and taking second and third, respectively, while Reese Shelon was seventh at 5 feet. In long jump, Shelon was second at 19-6 to Mamaroneck’s Vincent Repoulis, who jumped 20-3. Kashanian took sixth at 18-9, Henry Rifkin seventh at 17-10.
Last spring, Henry’s best was 5-7 in the final meet, but he had started out at 5-1, so to be at 5-4 early this season is a good start. “I’m happy I won, but at the same time 5-4 wasn’t my best,” he said. “That’s my motivation to keep doing better.”
Breaking 5-7 is Henry’s main goal. If he does that he can move up in the ranks and have even higher goals for senior season.
“I enjoy competing and knowing I can get better from last year after coming in third place as a sophomore competing against seniors,” he said. “I want to get better and I want to keep competing and practicing.”
Among the other top boys finishes at leagues were Mark Gibney taking second in the 3,200-meter in 10:25.05 to Mamaroneck’s Maxwell Robinson and fourth in the 1,600-meter in 4:50.89. In addition: 100-meter: Jeremy Sobel seventh 11.90; 200-meter: Darius Toosi 11th 25.03; 400-meter: Leo Khang fifth 55.14, Toby Khang seventh 55.39; 400-meter hurdles: Peter Troiano sixth 1:05.94; 800-meter: Troiano 12th 2:16.50; 4x100-meter relay: Toosi, Jeremy Sobel, Ryan Jiang, Camden Matles fourth 48.38; 4x400-meter relay: Toby Khang, Kenneth Aldridge, Slate Cypcar, Drew Hill third 3:43.32; and 4x800-meter relay: Spencer Goh, Benjamin Siegel, Cooper Lee, Simon Bandsma fourth 9:55.76.
The team placed fifth behind Mamaroneck, New Rochelle, White Plains and Mount Vernon and ahead of Port Chester.
Raider girls runner-up
The girls top finishes came from usual suspects Avery Bensche and Diya Shadaksharappa, who, along with a pair of first-place relays and runner-up finishes in running events, propelled the team to a second-place finish behind New Rochelle.
Bensche won the high jump by 7 inches with a height of 4-10. She also won the long jump at 16-7, with Shadaksharappa second at 16-4. Deanna Matula-Osterman was sixth at 14-.5, Mili Fukada seventh at 14-0. Shadaksharappa won the triple jump at 35-6.25, with Matula-Osterman third at 29-.75, Fukada fifth with 27-5.25 and Zoe Greenberg seventh at 24-2.5.
The 4x400-meter relay team of Shannon Kelly, Sophia Yazdi, Rachel Doherty and Eva Gibney won in 4:25.04 over New Ro (4:25.63) and the 4x800-meter relay team of Lizzie Hurshman, Natalyn Kapner, Zoe Dichter and Alexandra Simon took first in 10:41.08 over White Plains (11:01.65).
“We put girls in specific positions to showcase what we can do if we’re a little behind,” head coach Vinny Modafferi said. “The 4x800 came from behind to get the win and the second and third leg caught us up and then Alex put it away. The 4x400 has been exciting because we’re running that in the Penn Relays and we haven’t been there in a while, so we’ve been mixing a lot of different girls into that race and Eva Gibney had a really strong leg, a 65, second fastest on the relay. It was nice to see her chase down a girl and pull away.”
Lizzie Fine was second in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:13.36 behind Mount Vernon’s Taylor Bennet, who won in 1:13.12, and third in the 100-meter hurdles in 18.93. Gibney took second in the 800-meter in 2:29.37 behind New Rochelle’s Kaitlyn Casas, who won in 2:28.13. Dichter placed second to Rosemary McManus of Mamaroneck in the 1,500-meter 5:13.75-5:17.95. Hurshman and Eliana Zitrin placed second and third in the 2,000-meter steeplechase in 8:07.97 and 8:22.06, respectively. Casas won in 7:56.74.
Other top performers for the girls were: 100-meter: Ariella Sobel 10th 13.98; 200-meter: Zahra Laaraj seventh 29.01; 400-meter: Laaraj sixth 1:05.51, Doherty seventh 1:05.61, Shannon Kelly eighth 1:07.06; 800-meter: Hurshman fifth 2:32.97, Simon sixth 2:36.45; 1,500-meter: Kapner sixth 5:27.70; 2,000-meter steeplechase: Ilina Goyal sixth 8:58.42; 3,000-meter: Dichter fourth 11:27.37, Kapner sixth 11:52.04; 4x100-meter relay: Sobel, Laaraj, Hadley Shearer, Laura Mendes sixth 1:01.70.
Dichter has been making great strides as a freshman completing her first trifecta of cross-country, indoor track and outdoor track. She’s gravitated toward distance running and in addition to the better weather this spring she’s thriving under the intensity of the workouts and meets.
Everything she’s done has built off of cross-country, which helped her transition into 1,500-meter, mile and 3,000-meter races.
“I would say we’re a pretty close team, especially the distance people because a lot of us did cross-country, so we know each other,” Dichter said. “It’s really nice, especially since I’m a freshman and a lot of them are upperclassmen. They are supportive, which is good.”
With a goal of getting faster, Dichter was pleased with her league performances in the 4x800 relay, the 1,500 and the 3,000.
“I was really happy with myself,” she said. “A lot of it is mental. The first day I raced against some girls and they beat me. The next day they were in my race and I ended up beating them, which I was really happy about. You get to know the people, so you’re able to prepare.”
Sophomore Matula-Osterman has focused on the long jump and triple jump. She dives in the fall and as a freshman competed in track in the spring for the first time. This year she did winter track, so she had a season under her belt to really gain some serious traction heading into spring.
“Winter was a good starting point just to see where I was at,” she said. “I didn’t do too well in winter, so that was really motivation to push myself this season. It was a good foundation to get some practice jumps in and start building my foundation for spring. I was reading what [Coach] Mod said that he was hoping I would get some good, competitive jumps in winter so I could build into spring and get more competitive. I think I’m on the right path.”
The winter saw a focus on long jump, 55-meter dash and the 4x200-meter relay. Matula-Osterman added triple jump this spring and has really gravitated toward jumps.
“I started out wanting to sprint and I saw Avery and Diya doing jumps and I decided to give it a try,” she said. “It worked out well. It’s incredible and it’s honestly really inspirational to have them and great to have them next to me to give me really good advice because they’ve been doing it for so long. They’ve become really good friends to me, which is important in building that whole team dynamic that the coaches stress. Mili also joined us and she’s in my grade. Having her and knowing she’ll be with me the next couple of years is really good.”
Matula-Osterman entered the season hoping to break 15 feet in the long jump and beat that mark at the Pirate Relays. Now she’s looking at 16 feet. “I’m a foot away, but I have a lot of technical work that I think if I get stuff worked out I can hit it by the end of the season,” she said. “That would put me even more competitive against other people junior and senior year.”
Modafferi’s goal for both the boys and girls was to cover as many events with as many athletes as possible because depth is key for a league meet, whereas being top heavy pays off more in the late-season championships. He believes they achieved that to the best of their ability this week with a full coaching staff and team, unlike the struggles from the winter season.
“It was nice to see that based on the system we put together it’s yielding results,” Modafferi said. “I think as we get a couple of years down the road and this becomes more normal and more traditional and we have a bunch of underclassmen coming up and the upperclassmen are showing them how it’s done, then we’ll get that depth across all the events. Now we’re just trying to spread people with our top runners and throwers and jumpers in multiple events to score points.”
The coaching staff is making sure each athlete gets into the fitness center twice a week for strength and conditioning in addition to regular workouts.
“Now that we’re getting towards the end of the season we’ve got six weeks of pure training and I think we’re going to start to get to where we should be,” Modafferi said. “Coming back off of break and kids still running decent times, that was probably the best thing to see to give us hope to see where this team can go.”
