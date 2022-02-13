Diya Shadaksharappa and Avery Bensche are as ready as they’ll ever be for the biggest meet of their high school careers, the upcoming Section 1 state qualifiers, which will be their final chance to qualify for the state championships.
After winning league, Westchester County and Section 1 Class AA titles — Shadaksharappa in triple jump, Bensche in long jump — they are clearly among the elite within the section.
The Scarsdale track and field team returned to the New York City Armory last weekend for the Class AA section championships. Shadaksharappa jumped 36-8.5 in the triple jump to beat Suffern’s Karen Augustin (34-0.25), Bensche 16-8 in the long jump to top Shadaksharappa, who was the runner-up at 16-3.75, more than a foot ahead of the third-place finisher. Bensche was also fourth in high jump at 4-8.
Shadaksharappa’s confidence continues to grow the more she trains and competes consistently. The Raiders had COVID-19 issues in December and weather issues early in January, but they didn’t let that derail them.
“I think after the first two meets in mid-January was when I could really see myself able to go to states,” Shadaksharappa said. “We started to ramp up our visits to the Armory to twice a week and with the snow for a week or so we were in the fitness center doing strength training, etc. This preparation is also very focused on injury prevention and making sure that I feel healthy and have the stamina for these bigger meets.”
Two days after the AA meet, Shadaksharappa competed in the Varsity Classic against competitors from the East Coast. She hit a personal best indoor mark of 37-3 in the triple jump, crediting the “exciting atmosphere” with the consistent work for her success.
Bensche thrives on the workouts and meets “progressively getting more intense” as the season goes on with the top level athletes looking to make their mark.
“The getting in shape/longer running workouts have passed, so now there is a huge emphasis on jumping and lifting as much as I can,” she said. “With only a few meets left, all of which require you to qualify, it is very important I am consistent in my jumps and run-throughs during practice so it feels natural and familiar at meets.”
In addition to high place finishes, Bensche is also looking to break personal records. The goals are 17 feet in the long jump and 5 feet in high jump.
“Getting the nationals standard is a huge goal I am trying to accomplish in both long and high jump and I have been working to get progressively closer with every meet,” she said. “My goal for Class AA was to get 16-10, which I unfortunately did not reach, but knowing the number of meets I have left is limited pushes me even harder.”
Last winter Bensche trained and competed unattached until the Armory became a COVID-19 vaccination center and closed down for track and field.
“Now, with the Armory fully open I can jump not only at meets, but also during the week for practice,” Bensche said. “This mostly uninterrupted season has provided my training with a stability that I haven’t had for the past two years. It feels great being able to go into a spring season with my last [indoor] competition being less than a month before and I hope to continue progressing.”
The state qualifier for track and field doesn’t leave much room for error as the winner qualifies and the runner-up can if he or she has the qualifying standard.
“I think both Avery and I are really great at motivating each other,” Shadaksharappa said. “It’s really helpful to have her by my side as a teammate, friend and just second set of eyes at these big meets. With the support we can provide each other and the consistent work we are putting in… I have a great feeling about both of our prospects heading into state quals.”
Raiders roundup
Senior Rachel Doherty finished fourth in the 600-meter run in 1:46.58.
The Raiders went four-five-six in the 1,500-meter run with a trio of seniors led by Lizzie Hurshman in 5:09.74 and followed by Natalyn Kapner in 5:16.98 and Eliana Zitrin in 5:19.63.
Junior Alexandra Simon was fifth in the 1,000-meter run in 3:09.98, with freshman Zoe Dichter 10th in 3:27.29.
Elizabeth Fine placed 10th in the 55-meter hurdles. The senior crossed in 9.98 seconds.
Sophia Yazdi, a senior, was 11th in the 300-meter dash in 46.53, followed by sophomore Ariella Sobel in 12th in 47.39.
Ariella Sobel, Deanna Matula-Osterman, Sienna Hosseinbukus and Zahra Laaraj placed sixth in the 4x200-meter relay in 1:58.98.
In the 4x400, Fine, Anna Schwartz, Doherty and Camryn Brosgol took fourth in 4:33.97. The 4x800 team of Zitrin, Hurshman, Kapner and Simon placed third in 10:32.71.
Scarsdale’s girls took fourth place overall with 56 points. North Rockland (129 points), Suffern (100) and Lakeland/Panas (63) finished ahead of the Raiders, who were a point in front of New Rochelle.
On the boys side, freshman Leo Khang took ninth in the 300-meter dash in 38.48 seconds.
Seniors Simon Bandsma and Spencer Krivo took 10th and 12th, respectively, in the 1,000-meter run with times of 2:56.93 and 2:59.10.
Senior James Bates ran the 55-meter dash in 6.96 seconds to place 17th.
In pole vault, junior Jackson Fielding placed fourth at 8-6.
The 4x200-meter relay of Kenneth Aldridge, Jeremy Sobel, Jacob Zik and Adrian Lim placed eighth in 1:40.26. In the 4x400, Slate Cypcar, Toby Khang, Leo Khang and Rafael Tassari finished fourth in 3:47.24. Benjamin Sommer, Krivo, Mason Lau and Bandsma took sixth in the 4x800 in 9:13.11.
The boys team took 11th place overall with nine points. Suffern won the AA title with 140 points.
