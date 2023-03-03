SHS EHS track box 3-3 issue

In her first indoor track and field season, Scarsdale’s Shannon Kelly is going to states. The junior placed fourth at the New York State qualifier in the 600-meter and will be part of the intersectional relay.

“We’ve really seen a lot of growth in her as an athlete even in that short time frame,” coach Carlos Bedoya said. “A lot of that is a result of her dedication and her commitment to her training. She’s a tough athlete, a tough runner. She pushes through and it’s that mindset that I think has really helped her achieve the success that she’s been able to this season.”

