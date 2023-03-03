In her first indoor track and field season, Scarsdale’s Shannon Kelly is going to states. The junior placed fourth at the New York State qualifier in the 600-meter and will be part of the intersectional relay.
“We’ve really seen a lot of growth in her as an athlete even in that short time frame,” coach Carlos Bedoya said. “A lot of that is a result of her dedication and her commitment to her training. She’s a tough athlete, a tough runner. She pushes through and it’s that mindset that I think has really helped her achieve the success that she’s been able to this season.”
The 600 at the state qualifier was “stacked,” according to Bedoya, with the top three qualifying for states individually. The intersectional relay features legs of 1,000, 200, 600 and 1,600 meters.
Kelly joined the track program last spring and is on a strong upward trajectory.
“Any time you’re able to be at a state meet and see that competition and see that caliber of performance from the other athletes it’s an inspiring moment and that’s something we’re really trying to build in the culture whether it’s Penn Relays or New Balance or Nike Nationals or Eastern States,” Bedoya said. “Any time you’re at the meets it can really serve as an inspiration to see what’s possible on the high school level and really motivate an athlete to see they can do it too and work toward that goal.”
Bedoya hopes to see Kelly hit a new personal record in the event to catapult her into the outdoor season. “There is not as much pressure in the sense of competing individually,” Bedoya said. “As part of a relay team it’s a fun event and it allows you to get the energy of that meet and focus that on a PR for a 600, which can be a good starting point for next season.”
Sophomore Eva Gibney placed seventh in the 600-meter at the state qualifier. She was unable to compete in pole vault due to an injury. Along with Kelly, she’s been a key part of Scarsdale’s relays.
“I think Eva is someone who as only a sophomore has potential for success in a multitude of events,” Bedoya said. “It’s going to be exciting to see where her journey takes her in that capacity when she begins to see what she’s going to focus on. She has a lot of talent and she also has a good competitive mentality that’s allowing her to see success on the track indoor and out and even during cross-country.”
Senior Sophia Garcia took ninth in the 3,000-meter. It is also her first indoor season.
“She’s someone who is just tenacious on the track in those distance events,” Bedoya said. “She runs aggressive races and holds on. She’s now becoming one of the top girls in that field and she’s going to be the anchor leg of the DMR that’s hoping to set the school record Wednesday night at Eastern States. She’s an example to a lot of those younger athletes to just be tough and persevere and push through in those distance races and get the results you want.”
Scarsdale’s boys teamed up to run the 4x400-meter relay, aiming to get to states. Junior Alexander Duval, junior Darius Toosi, senior Toby Khang and sophomore Leo Khang ran the preliminaries in 3:32.58 and entered the finals in fifth place, just .14 from the state standard. They ended up third overall behind Bronxville and Suffern in 3:35.17.
“We put all our chips on the table with the relay and it didn’t pan out the way we were hoping,” Bedoya said. “It was still a really good race. They did PR in the trials and ran a really fast time. We were hoping to get top two, but the cards didn’t work out that way. The boys ran really tough and that was a stacked field between Bronxville and Suffern and Yonkers Public Schools. All those teams are running really fast this season. We gave it a shot and they stepped off the track knowing they gave it everything they could and that’s a success in our book.”
Bedoya was impressed with the team. Duval recently ran his first 400-meter as a last-minute replacement and had one of the team’s fastest splits. Toosi is close to the 200-meter school record and the Khang brothers are pushing everyone in the sprint crew.
“The boys are really melding as a team, which is another important factor,” Bedoya said. “The fact that there is only one senior on that squad, Toby, is also heartening not only for outdoor, but for the years going forward.”
On both the boys and girls sides the team was missing key athletes for the qualifier, which took place the first weekend of the vacation week. The coaching staff is hoping to change that going forward to have athletes stick around for break and compete.
“Over the years we’re looking to build up a program and a team where we can set an expectation that our athletes are going to be training for and qualifying for these later season championship meets,” Bedoya said. “We want to set that as a goal for the culture to build up to. We want to encourage them to keep working hard, training hard and get that success they’re looking for on the track.”
Parsons leads Panthers
Edgemont had six competitors at the state qualifier. For the girls, freshman Kate Ruane in the 600-meter and sophomore Ava Thomas in the 55-meter hurdles got a taste of the competition and took 22nd and 25th, respectively. At Eastern States, sophomore Nura Aggour placed 93rd in the 55-meter hurdles in 10.14 seconds.
For the boys at the state qualifier, senior Peter Ellinikos was 16th in the 55-meter, senior Noah Plattus 29th. In the 300-meter, Ellinikos was ninth, Plattus 15th. At Eastern States, Ellinikos took 46th of 111 in the 55-meter in 6.74 seconds.
“Overall they did a nice job getting there and they know what the competition is like,” coach Camisha McKenzie said. “Being from a small school they felt overall very happy and successful to say they made it there, especially before the break. It’s a good way to send everybody off.”
Senior Daniel Bench placed 12th in the triple jump at the state qualifier. At Eastern States he placed 29th and jumped 38-5.5, well over a foot better than at the qualifier.
“Daniel wasn’t feeling his best so he did not really get to accomplish what he came to do at the qualifier, but at the end of the day just making it that far is an accomplishment,” McKenzie said. “You can’t sit there being upset with yourself because you made it there.”
At the state qualifier Parsons threw 42-7.25 in the shot put and placed fourth. Bronxville’s Chris Lockwood threw 44-4, Briarcliff’s Rian Kelmendi 43-11.25, Alexander Hamilton’s Anthony Eanazzo 43-11, with the top two making states.
“It was one of the last events at the meet and he went into the finals No. 2 and he PRed,” McKenzie said. “You could feel the elite athlete coming out of every one of those athletes. It was amazing and the sportsmanship within that circle area was something that should have been recorded. Every last one of them, they were giving each other the praises they needed to fulfill their goals. Everyone was PRing and it was so nice, so good to be around that. I was really happy for Nate.”
Parsons, a senior first-year thrower, had been around 40 all week in practice leading up to the qualifier and used everything he learned all season to have his best meet of the season.
Unfortunately for the track program Parsons is one-and-done with track as he’ll return to the baseball field this spring for his final season of Edgemont athletics. “We will support him at baseball, but he always has a place at track and field where he can come,” McKenzie said.
McKenzie enjoyed having Parsons around all winter.
“He’s such a good character to be around,” she said. “He’s very positive, he’s very coachable. He’s very sincere and he’s always positive. He gives you a different vibe. You just vibe different with everyone and his vibe is just so cool. We call him Nate the Great. He’ll be missed. We won’t forget Nate the Great at all.”
If he were able to stick with throwing shot put instead of a baseball this spring McKenzie believes Parsons could get high 40s and “wouldn’t be shocked” if he broke 50 with a combination of strength and improved technique. He could even throw in college, she said.
“Part of our job as coaches is to educate these athletes and let them know this is not it,” McKenzie said. “There are opportunities to do college and professional track and field and not everyone is aware of that. It’s our job as coaches to make it a fun experience and educational and something they can carry further. They may realize it or have a conversation with someone else and spark their interest. There are meets all around all the time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.