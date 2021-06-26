For a program that hadn’t experienced normalcy over three straight seasons, this spring, though shortened and without a full schedule of meets and opportunities, was as close as Scarsdale’s runners, jumpers and throwers have seen since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. And the Raiders took full advantage to highlight their abilities down the final stretch of season at Eastern States, the Section 1 Class AA Championships and the New York State Showcase.
Though the team’s official season ended with the Class AA meet — there was no state qualifier since there was no states — the New York State Showcase was still a key meet, especially for senior distance runner Jake Coleman. With a goal of competing in the 5K at Nationals in Oregon in July, Coleman needed to drop his 2-mile time from 9:19.96 to 9:19.0 flat. According to coach Rich Clark, there was no wiggle room. He knows because he tried unsuccessfully to get Coleman approved for the meet.
At the showcase Coleman ran the 2-mile race of his life, going a 9:15.57, which is the second best time in the race (and split in the 3,200-meter) in school history.
Clark, who retires from teaching and coaching this month, will head out to Oregon to watch his last great protégé compete for the final time as a high schooler before heading to University of California San Diego.
“He’s been my go-to guy,” Clark said. “He’s been something special.”
Coleman built off the AA meet, where he competed in the 3,200 and the 4x800-meter relay. He won the 3,200 handily in 9:27.18 and along with fellow seniors Michael Waxman, Alexandre Friedman and Shan Daniel, won the 4x8 over Mamaroneck 8:21.82-8:24.70.
“This past month I have seen tremendous growth in my performance on the track,” Coleman said. “I was happy with my performance in the 3,200-meter race, but I felt a lot more satisfaction from our 4x800 relay. We were seeded sixth and ended up winning the race. I was so proud of us and I loved the feeling of finishing my official season with a win with my friends.”
Clark said he had to convince Coleman and Friedman to participate in the relay. “I thought it was going to be a decent relay and Jake handed off in the lead and Waxman took it and he handed off in the lead and Alexandre kept the lead, which I was happy to see, and Shan Daniel opened it up and we won,” Clark said. “Mamaroneck is a tough team. They had the best time going in. I was really happy with that.”
At Class AA, Waxman was the runner-up in the 800-meter in addition to winning gold in the relay. He said ending his career that way is something he “never could have imagined” when he joined the team as a sophomore.
“I originally joined the team to stay in shape for soccer and basketball, but track soon became a passion for me because of my supportive and welcoming coaches and teammates,” he said. “As a sophomore, I looked up to then-seniors Nico Bernard and Eric Jacobson, and it felt amazing to win gold in the relay that they excelled at.”
Having the opportunity to beat Mamaroneck was another bonus after Mamo swept the soccer and basketball teams this year. Playing three extremely different sports helped Waxman succeed as an athlete.
“Using the endurance I gained from track, I was able to push my teammates in soccer and basketball practice,” he said. “Track improved my speed, which was helpful for my position as a soccer right winger. Also, by being on three different teams throughout high school, I picked up tactics that I saw from one team that made it successful and tried to bring it to my other teams. Most importantly, being on three sports teams allowed me to meet so many amazing people, which is what made all of the seasons enjoyable and worthwhile.”
Daniel placed third behind Waxman in the 800, fourth in the 2,000-meter steeplechase (ninth at the NYS Showcase) and was a key member of the relay team. His 800 time was a personal record and his AA steeple time of 6:44.94 was a personal best by 13 seconds.
“The past four years of running changed a lot about the way I approach challenges now — the mindset we develop as runners to get us through workouts and races applies to school, work, injury rehab and other setbacks,” Daniel said. “I ended up writing my main college essay about how running changed me, which I ended up submitting to 18 different schools.”
For Daniel, winning the relay over top seed Mamo was the prefect way to end the team’s official season.
“It was a great way to finish our Scarsdale track careers and a meet that has finally reflected all of our work as we have had a slightly frustrating season up to this point in terms of times,” he said.
Out of 13 teams, the Raider boys were fourth in Class AA behind North Rockland, John Jay-East Fishkill and Arlington. On the boys side the team was heavily centered around the seniors as far as the top finishers throughout the season.
“The boys team this season has been absolutely amazing,” Coleman said. “We had many really strong runners on the distance team and Alex and I both had great seasons. The middle distance team was fantastic as well and the boys there trained really hard. They certainly performed really well in their races. The sprinters and field events were also phenomenal this year.
“There wasn’t really anyone that slacked off and I saw tremendous growth out of many of the guys this season. I am so proud of our team and what we have accomplished. I think next year they will do great and even though we are losing many great runners and a great coach, the team is in good hands.”
Juniors do their thing
The girls team’s success was heavily centered around the junior class, which bodes well for next year. In AA, the girls placed fifth of 11 behind Arlington North Rockland, New Rochelle and John Jay-East Fishkill with a large group of point-scorers in a variety of events.
Junior jumper Avery Bensche is part of a 1-2 jumping punch with fellow junior Diya Shadaksharappa, and was the lone Scarsdale girl to compete in Eastern States, Class AA and the Showcase. She won the Eastern States long jump in 16-10.5 and was third in high jump at 4-9; was third in high jump (4-8) and third in long jump (16-.5) at AA; and tied for seventh in high jump (4-5) and was sixth for long jump (16-11.25) at the Showcase.
“I have seen a lot of growth throughout this year and my jumps have reflected that,” Bensche said. “Although the spring season was shortened, having a partner like Diya [Shadaksharappa] to work with motivated me to continue training even after the winter season had been canceled. At meets, we are each other’s eyes and are the ones to give feedback after each attempt. In 2022, I hope to be back to a normal winter season training/competing at the Armory.”
Bensche follows in the sneakers of her older sisters Kendall (Class of 2017) and Brooke (2019), who were both standout jumpers for the Raiders and went on to compete at Harvard and MIT, respectively. She certainly has lived up to the high family standard of jumpers and she’s got one more full year left to continue making her mark.
“Being the third sister to do the same events can be complicated,” Avery said. “Both Kendall and Brooke are extremely supportive and are always willing to take time out of their day to help me jump. Unfortunately, it is hard for me to not compare myself to them because we are so similar, but I would not have gotten my PRs without their help.”
Shadaksharappa won the AA triple jump by a few inches under 5 feet at 36-7.25 and was the long jump runner-up by a half-inch at 16-6.5. Shadaksharappa first tried jumping in middle school and enjoyed it and spring of freshmen year she began to excel and realized it was something she wanted to focus on. Working with Bensche has helped motivate both jumpers and provided much-needed support.
Technique is a huge part of jumping, and Avery and I try to work on sprinting and bounding as well as strength training during the off-season,” Shadaksharappa said. “I love working out with Avery and we definitely push and encourage each other both at meets and at practice. I am really proud of how much we have both improved and accomplished and I am excited to see what senior year brings. I am also super-grateful for how flexible the coaches have been in the past three years with our jump training.”
Junior Lizzie Hurshman took second in the Eastern States 2,000-meter steeplechase in 7:55.34 and won the AA meet in 7:58.64, while also taking fifth in the 800-meter in AA in 2:27.65.
“It meant a lot to me to win the Class AA meet in steeple because it showed that the extra time I’ve put in this season with perfecting the water jump and barriers paid off,” Hurshman said. “Due to COVID restrictions, there haven’t been as many large meets, so Class AA was the biggest and most competitive meet the team had the opportunity to compete in this year.”
Steeplechase is a unique event and there aren’t usually many chances to compete in it, but for Hurshman it’s the ideal event.
“Steeplechase combines my love for jumping and long distance running, which are two things that typically don’t go together super well,” she said. “It is a pretty niche event since the barriers and water jump can be intimidating at first and the risk of tripping and falling is always there.”
As a middle schooler, Elizabeth Fine tried a wide array of events so by the time she got to high school she knew hurdles was her main event, while also doing long jump as an underclassman and sometimes the 200- and 400-meter races. Now a junior, she’s really locked in.
At Eastern States, Fine was third in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.82 and second in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:17.10. At AA, Fine took sixth in the 100 (17.93) and third in the 400 (1:12.57).
“I am very happy with my performances in Eastern States and Class AA and I am very grateful we got to compete in the meets despite this year’s obstacles,” Fine said. “Next year, I hope to break 17 for the 100 and 1:10 for the 400, and hopefully compete in the 55 hurdles again in the winter.”
Each distance presents its own set of challenges. “I think to master hurdles you have to become comfortable with the techniques and practice the form as much as running,” Fine said. “The main difference in approach is for the 100. There is more emphasis on the technique since the hurdles are higher and the race is a faster pace. The 400, on the other hand, requires more endurance.”
Junior Rachel Doherty was fourth in the Eastern States 400-meter and helped the 1,600-meter sprint medley relay team of senior Yurami Van Eer and juniors Doherty, Sophia Yazdi and Natalyn Kapner win in 4:21.84.
“The girls track program took a hard hit during the past year, but we showed up ready to work our hardest to make the most of our spring season,” Doherty said. “I was really proud of my teammates in what we were able to accomplish at Eastern states. I hope to build on this next year. Personally I hope to work hard to get my times down by this time next year.”
Another Class AA winner was sophomore Alexandra Simon. Simon hit 9 feet for pole vault for both Eastern States and Class AA, taking second and first places, respectively. Simon ran in middle school and had a strong freshman season of cross-country, but modified coach Michael Pincus introduced her to pole vaulting and the Hudson Valley Flying Circus training center in Warwick.
“I immediately fell in love with the sport, and had to figure out a way to split my time between training for pole vault and training for cross-country,” she said.
For this spring, Simon chose to focus on pole vault and the combination of twice weekly event-specific workouts and track workouts helped with speed, endurance and form.
“To say the sport is challenging is an understatement,” Simon said. “The mental aspect of it is just as hard as the physical aspect. When I first started, I could barely bring myself to jump once I planted the pole. It was scary. Getting over that mental block took a lot of time and effort, but it definitely paid off.”
Consistency as far as height reached in practices and meets is a major challenge for Simon, who said, “Each day I vault is different — it’s not a linear path to success. Some days I can PR by a foot, and other days I can barely clear a low height. But even if I’m having a bad day I still have so much fun practicing and competing in the pole vault. I love the feeling of flying through the air. There’s nothing I can compare pole vaulting to. It’s my favorite thing in the entire world.”
The stellar results late in the season showed Simon that the work is paying off as an underclassman.
“I set big goals for myself this year and I accomplished them, which I’m thrilled about,” she said. “But the great thing about pole vaulting is that there’s always a higher height, so next year my goal is to set a new outdoor school record for SHS. I’m so lucky to have a great coach who has really helped me get stronger and do better this season and I can’t wait for next year.”
Van Eer is one of the key seniors the girls team is graduating, along with distance runner Alexa Doyle. Van Eer led off the 1,600 SMR at Eastern States and was surprised to see she had built a significant lead after 200 meters.
“Going into the meet we definitely did not think we were going to win,” Van Eer said. “I had looked at the seed times and we were actually supposed to get around last in our heat. However, all of us knew we were gonna try our best regardless and we knew we were going to leave it all on the track because at the end of the day, it’s the hard work that matters.”
Doherty kept the lead after her 200 leg and Yazdi for 400 and Kapner for 800 closed out the victory. “When we won I was so exhilarated and I instantly went to give them all a hug,” Van Eer said. “It felt really rewarding to have my last meet end on such a good note and I couldn’t have done it without my teammates.”
It’s comforting for Van Eer to leave the girls team in such capable hands next year when she heads to compete at Union College.
“I think we have an extremely strong set of junior girls and there’s not a doubt in my mind that they will accomplish so many great things next year,” she said, adding, “Regardless of all the obstacles we encountered, the junior girls ran insane races this season. There are countless other girls on the team that are just so incredibly talented and I can’t wait to see what next year holds for them.”
Hurshman credited the hard work and the dedication of the team members and coaches for the team’s success past, present and future.
“The girls program had a lot of strong runners/jumpers this year and I think it was largely due to the time everyone put into training during the winter when we didn’t have the opportunity to compete,” Hurshman said. “Once the spring season began, everyone really hit the ground running and had a lot of success. As a senior next year, I’m excited to bring the team together and work as a team, especially during cross-country, since I find we have the most success that way.”
Despite no spring of 2020, a heavily condensed cross-country season in the fall 2020, a meet-less winter 2021 and a late spring 2021, the Raiders showed great “resilience” and “stick-to-it-iveness,” according to Clark.
“I really have to commend them for that and they performed really well this season,” he said.
Despite the bizarre COVID-19 athletic format this school year, Clark was happy to get in a positive experience for the kids and for himself.
“I didn’t have a down day all year,” he said. “The only down in winter was the kids didn’t have a chance to go to a meet. We did well in cross-country and all in all it was a very happy way to go out with the kids being some of the nicest kids. They were all sweethearts and we had success. You don’t usually get all of that together and we had all of that this year.”
