In a way, Scarsdale senior Diya Shadaksharappa was back home competing on her home turf, but she had never seen it like this before.
Shadaksharappa and her Scarsdale track and field teammates have their meets during the indoor season at the Armory in New York City. She was back there again Saturday, March 12, having earned a chance to compete in the New Balance Indoor National Championships.
“Yes, the Armory felt like a very different atmosphere from the smaller scale meets I’m used to,” admitted Shadaksharappa. “The place was completely full and it was definitely scary. The warmup tunnels downstairs were filled up and you could tell everyone was pretty anxious. When I finally got to the pits it was crazy to see all of these girls from around the country in one place and many of them being 40-foot jumpers was crazy to me. I was honestly just so honored to be at a meet like that in the first place.”
The final results show just how impressive the field was competing in the pit at the Armory with four girls clearing 40 feet in the triple jump. The eventual champion was Jada Foreman from Virginia with a winning leap of 41-11.5, a foot ahead of second-place finisher Suzan Ogunkye from Texas at 40-10.5.
Shadaksharappa finished 23rd overall in the triple jump with her best jump at 36-11.75. She admitted she was nervous, but at the end of the meet, considering the setting and level of competition, she walked away knowing she had performed well against the best high school triple jumpers from all around the country. To earn the chance to compete at Nationals you had to win your state championship or pass the qualifying standard jump, so only the best girls in the nation were able to appear on the track with a sold-out crowd watching.
“It was not a PR for me but the jumps still felt good,” she said. “It has been a really long season with meets every weekend and I think Nationals was just a meet to pay extra attention to my speed and kind of just attack the board, and try my best with technique. Like every meet, I was hoping for a PR, especially at my last meet at the Armory, but at the end of the day I was just so happy to be there at all.”
Scarsdale coach Vincent Modafferi agrees that it was a great performance to cap a great indoor season for Shadaksharappa. He thinks it will only help her as she heads into the spring for her final season with the Scarsdale track and field program.
“Diya thoroughly enjoyed the experience and is thrilled with how her season turned out,” Modafferi said. “Diya shared with me that it was a ‘very fun environment.’ She had her best jump early on and was fairly consistent on the day. It was a long season for her and to end it at Nationals is very impressive. Diya will have a well-deserved week off from training and then we get right back at it.”
No matter what the final results were, she explains it was an experience that has already taught her some valuable lessons heading into the spring.
It capped an indoor season that saw her advance to meets she had never experienced before as she prolonged her winter track season for three weeks. First, she qualified for the New York State championships at the Ocean Breeze Track Facility on Staten Island along with fellow Scarsdale senior Avery Bensche two weekends ago, and her performance at that meet earned her the chance to compete at the National championships.
“I think the biggest thing I can take away from this season, while super cliché, is honestly just to be positive about all of it,” Shadaksharappa said. “That is something that I have always struggled with and I tend to get down on myself when things don’t go exactly how I planned. With all of the cancellations early in the season, I didn’t have a lot of hope for a postseason. But after all the amazing things that have happened in the past few months, it just shows me that, along with the work Avery and I put in, it’s equally important to stay focused and keep your head up.”
Now she has earned a week off to recover from the extra weeks of training and competing at the top level of her sport. Then she hopes to carry that positive attitude over into the spring season and hopefully earn another chance to compete in the state championships and Nationals before graduating and moving on to compete in college next year at St. Louis.
“I still don’t think it has really sunk in yet to be honest,” she said. “I am still trying to process states and that was weeks ago. I am on a break right now before I get back into spring and I think it’s just a time to reflect on these amazing experiences that I was so lucky to have, thanks to my coaches and family. I really don’t think I would have made it this far without their endless support and encouragement. These experiences in winter just make me that much more excited for spring.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.