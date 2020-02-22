Scarsdale has the top male and female 600-meter runners in Section 1 Class A. At the Feb. 23 state qualifier, they hope to prove they are the best among all classes in those two events and others.
Senior Sophia Franco won her Feb. 5 Class A race by over a second against Fox Lane’s Meagan Mokey 1:39.35-1:40.62. Fellow senior D.J. Matusz, on the other hand, had the photo finish.
“I think they ran great tactical races,” coach Vinny Modafferi said. “Winning as a senior is a special thing and that’s something I hope they remember for a while and cherish.”
Matusz crossed in 1:22.351, Mamaroneck’s Hatim Bouktam 1:22.354, Arlington’s Alexander Segarra 1:22.37 as Matusz leaned in and won by a hair.
“D.J. had an incredible finish where he dove through two competitors to win by three one-thousandths of a second,” Modafferi said. “That was probably the most exciting race I’ve ever seen.
“I didn’t notice it, but he told me after the race that he’d been leaning on his strides at the finish to mess around, so it was like muscle memory — he just went for it and literally won because of it.”
The coaches work with their runners on many different race tactics, but that wasn’t one of them. The strategy often depends on the runner, the competition, if they have more than one event in a day and if so how far apart the races are.
“For Sophia we had very little of a game plan,” Modafferi said. “We just wanted her to feel good and finish fast. I think she executed it perfectly.
“With D.J. it was a little bit different because all six competitors in that race could have come out with a W. I definitely thought he was going to come out on top and that he’s in better shape, but there’s a lot of good competitors in that event. He was tentative in the beginning, built his way up and made sure he had the strong finish at the end. In terms of going for his best time, it wasn’t necessarily about that. It was about winning the race against a strong field to get ready for state quals, Eastern States, states and anything after that.”
Scarsdale had many other top finishes at the class meet. Among them were top 10 jumping finishes by Avery Bensche and Diya Shadaksharappa. Bensche took fourth in high jump at 4 foot, 8 inches, Shadaksharappa sixth in long jump at 15-4.25 and seventh in triple jump at 33-9.5, and Bensche was ninth in long jump at 14-11.75.
Bensche follows in the tracks of her older sisters, Kendall (Scarsdale ’17) and Brooke (’19), as a jumper.
“She’s been working very hard,” Modafferi said. “She goes through drills every day and there are certain days she’s out there with Diya and both of them are working their tails off by themselves doing their own drills. They’ve had an exceptional season and a pretty exciting season.
“Avery has been coming into her own toward the end of the season. I don’t think the 4-8 is her best, but this season it’s her best, and Diya placed sixth in the long jump and it was on her last jump. They’re putting it together at the right time, putting it all together, doing the small things and taking care of their bodies.”
The girls 4x800-meter relay team of Alexandra Simon, Lisa Asriev, Victoria Capobianco and Franco placed second in the class in 1:015.15. North Rockland ran away with the title in 10:02.29, but the Raiders topped Ursuline by over five seconds.
“It’s kind of a unique group,” senior Capobianco said. “We haven’t run together much. It was a different lineup at the county meet and the class meet, but we were all very supportive of each other. I was having a pretty rough day after my 1,500 and I only had about 25 minutes after my race to get ready by the time I was back on the track, so my legs were absolutely gone.
“I was happy we were able to get close to the previous school record and the time before we actually did break it. Franco and Alex are running some pretty fast times and Lisa and I are trying to get under 2:30 for our 800s. It’s a great group of girls, something I’ll miss next year.”
Franco is the sprinting veteran. Simon is a freshman who stood out late in the cross-country season by taking over the team’s No. 1 spot. She’s just getting her feet wet with the track team, making great strides. Modafferi called Asriev “the staple,” and Capobianco is the rental from the distance team. The lineup was different at counties as Scarsdale continuously tries to put its best lineup together. “It’s nice when it’s a tough decision who you put in,” Modafferi said.
Franco was an interesting addition to the team. “Franco never ran the 4x8 before and we spoke about it last year and this fall that I would make her do one 800 this season, so this was something she was looking forward to,” Modafferi said. “It worked out that everybody was by somebody they could compete against and everyone ran a good time.”
The Raiders had broken the school record by a half second at the Westchester County Championships with Natalyn Kapner stepping in for Franco in that meet.
“When Franco stepped out we were just going to run it for fun,” Capobianco said. “We weren’t going to break it and then when I saw the time and I saw the Ursuline girl ahead of Natalyn I started screaming for her to go and thankfully she passed her in the last 5 to 10 meters of the race. It was pretty exciting. I was happy she was able to carry us home.”
Capobianco has also been focusing on the 1,500- and 3,000-meter runs. She’s been trying to break 5 minutes in the 1,500 — the school record is 4:55 — and she ran a 5:01.60 at the class meet.
“It’s an ambitious goal to try and break that, but I got 5:01 last meet, which is a little bit disappointing watching as I was finishing and the clocked turned over to 5 and to have another time that started with a five instead of a four, but we’re still working toward that,” she said. “Hopefully at the state qual meet I can do it.”
In the 3,200 this season, Capobianco broke 11 minutes, with a 10:57. “That was exciting,” she said.
The girls 4x200 relay is an up-and-comer and took fifth in class with Samantha Jahrmarkt, Samantha Hausman, Annabel Jacobs and Jasmine Gipson running in 1:50.58.
“I think that the girls 4x2 has been putting in a lot of work,” Modafferi said. “They’ve been doing workouts together throughout the whole year, pushing each other. It always seems like the top girl is always changing, which is a good thing. We’re excited moving forward into the spring to see what they can accomplish.”
Gipson moved to Scarsdale this year and has made an impact as a sophomore. “She’s progressing,” Modafferi said. “She’s been a strong part of our team and everybody loves her. She’s had a nice season. She moved here two or three days before school started. In the fall she did cross-training to get ready for track.”
After doing gymnastics freshman year, senior Jacobs joined track that spring and has done track ever since.
“It definitely has not been easy, but it’s all for me a mindset and getting my head into the game, always getting through each workout, each long run,” she said. “I’m not really a long distance runner, so for me it’s always mentally challenging to do that, but it’s always with the team and they are always supportive of everything. Once you’re on the line everyone is cheering each other on.”
Jacobs started with longer distances, but evolved into a middle distance runner in the 400 and 600. Then she realized the sprints were her thing and she has enjoyed working with the 4x200 team.
“We’re definitely going to try to do the 4x2 and continuing in spring because it’s for both seasons,” Jacobs said. “For this week we’re trying to do Eastern States and state quals, which are the bigger championship meets, and we’ll see how far we can go with that.”
The boys 4x800 team of Jack Porter, Jack McEvoy, Ward Bandsma and Matusz was well behind Suffern at the class meet, but topped Arlington by .81 seconds for runner-up honors.
“The boys 4x8 is very competitive within Westchester and especially within Section 1,” Modafferi said. “With our success from last year perhaps we have a target on our back. Due to different illnesses and injuries and personnel at meets, we haven’t been able to put a 4x8 together with our top guys, which I think is a good thing. We’ve been testing out different people throughout the season and trying to set up different scenarios for them to get that race experience so when they get to the big races they know what to do.”
The 4x800 is looking to make Emerging Elite at nationals by having everyone healthy and at their best when it counts.
“We’re all fairly confident in our ability to do so,” senior McEvoy said. “We just haven’t pieced it together yet. None of us have had a chance to run the relay fresh. Some of us have been sick, or like D.J., who hasn’t hit the times he hit last year because he’s always in one or two other races earlier in the meets. I think we’re confident if we can all run fresh we can perform to our expectations and the standard we set for ourselves heading into the season.”
McEvoy ran long distance from freshman year through last winter and then last spring he switched to middle distance.
“I was looking for something new because my times were kind of stagnating in long distance,” he said. “I really found a home here. Mod is a fantastic coach. He really listens — not that Clark didn’t; I love Coach Clark and everything he’s done for me as a runner — and Mod really makes his runners feel like part of a team. We’re all very close. We all support each other unconditionally, no matter how someone is doing. No one gets too caught up in their own success and they always make sure to boost everyone up. That’s helped me perform and grow as a runner for sure.”
The team misses Shan Daniel, who didn’t have enough meets to participate in postseason, but, according to McEvoy, “Jack Porter has done an excellent job in taking his place. He’s really risen up.”
Bandsma was impressive in the 4x800 coming off the 1,600-meter with about a 40-minute break.
“He ran tough,” Modafferi said. “I think he almost puked on the third lap, still ran through and was able to finish and ran a good time. His legs had to be dead after that.”
Bandsma ran a 4:35.34 in the 1,600 coming off illness. He was only four seconds off his personal record.
“The past couple of races I hadn’t raced that well, so after the last races I decided I had to buckle down,” he said. “I put in a good, hard week of training and then I had a few days where I kind of relaxed a bit with my running, took it a bit easier, and then I was pretty happy with my race last weekend. I didn’t win the race, but I won my heat.”
Distance coach Rich Clark was impressed with Bandsma’s comeback.
“I like what Ward did,” Clark said of the 1,600. “He had a breakout race. I told him it was the best race I’d seen him do in two seasons. He did a 4:35 in the 1,600. He’s back and seems mentally eager and hungry. I’m happy for him.”
Jake Coleman is under the state standard of 9:42 in the 3,200-meter, so he needs a third-place finish at the Feb. 23 state qualifier to make states. “I’m just trying to get to states and improve my time,” he said. “That’s my main goal.”
It took Coleman time after cross-country to get in a groove for track. He found himself in the 10-minute range.
“Then one race I just decided to let it all go,” he said. “That’s what Clark was telling me, to not worry about it. I ran a 9:44 and the next race the 9:39. It felt really good when I ran the 9:44. I’d been waiting on a PR for a really long time, so that felt nice. Right now I’ve been focusing on the state qualifier meet.”
As a team, Scarsdale’s girls placed fifth, the boys seventh in Class A.
“Everybody has been chipping away at the training and we’re at the point in the season where everything is starting to come together,” Modafferi said. “I think Class A was a good representation of that. The county meet we didn’t have as good of a showing, but I think that was because we were trying to push through to have big races toward the end of the season at the right time.”
