For the senior class on the Scarsdale High School track and field program, this was their last chance to compete together as a team in Section 1 competition.
And for those who were able to qualify to compete at the Section 1 state qualifier meet, they made the most of it to shine one last time on the track.
Scarsdale had several top 10 finishers compete in the two-day meet with the first day up at Arlington High School and the second day at White Plains High School. Leading the way were the seniors in their final meet for the Raiders.
“We have 41 seniors, our senior class has a strong presence on our team and they contested most events available,” Scarsdale coach Vincent Modafferi said. “Their resilience during their tenure here is commendable and I’m happy they were able to finally have a full season. They will be missed. Their dedication and work ethic will live on in future classes.”
One senior who made the most of it and will continue her season is Diya Shadaksharappa as she finished second in the triple jump with a leap of 38-feet, 1-inch, which met the qualifying standard to advance to the New York State track and field championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on June 10-11.
Shadaksharappa has been a mainstay on the team, competing in the long and triple jump events along with fellow senior Avery Bensche. The two of them have led the way for Scarsdale piling up the points in the jumping events over the past several years whenever they were able to compete during the course of the pandemic. This was their final time competing together as Bensche was at the state qualifier meet for the long jump where she finished sixth with a leap of 16-feet.
“It honestly was a bit emotional for me being at the last Section 1 meet,” Shadaksharappa said. “These meets, the culture of our team and the friendships I have made are so, so special to me. I am going to miss it so much. Avery is one of my best friends and she has been there for me so much in the past four years. This team, specifically the girls, have been through so much, yet we still have come out stronger I think, which is really remarkable.”
In the triple jump, it all came down to Shadaksharappa and Simara Miller of Spring Valley as expected as they were far ahead of the rest of the field. Miller was able to win the event with a jump of 38-4 with Shadaksharappa right behind, a full two feet ahead of the third-place finisher.
The final result was impressive for Shadaksharappa as she is in just her second week back competing after recovering from COVID.
“I was very happy with my performance. My first jump was my best jump and it was over 38-feet, which really caught me by surprise,” she said. “After that jump, I set my sights really high and thought this was my shot at the school record, but unfortunately I fell a bit short which was a little discouraging in the moment. I was ecstatic to have qualified for states though.”
She continued, “Coming out of COVID, I felt pretty mild symptoms but the biggest effect was definitely on my stamina and being able to nail my later jumps in the competition. I am honestly pretty proud of how I was able to stay in shape through it all but at the same time I can still feel it’s effects. I am just trying to be mindful of them while also pushing myself.”
Hopefully, she will be fully recovered in time for the state meet with a chance to qualify to compete in Nationals.
In addition to Shadaksharappa and Bensche doing what they do in the jump events, Scarsdale had several other girl competitors finish strong with a top 10 performance.
Freshman Eva Gibney was fourth in the pole vault as she cleared the bar at 9-0.
Senior Elizabeth Fine was ninth in the 400-meter hurdles with a personal best time of 1:11.58, and senior Eliana Zitrin was ninth in the 2,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 8:11.71. Sophomore Shannon Kelly was ninth in the 400-meter race with a time of 1:03.63, while senior Rachel Doherty was close behind in 11th place.
For the Scarsdale boys, senior Drew Hill was fifth in the 400-meter race with a time of 52.78, and junior Henry Rifkin was sixth in the high jump as he cleared the bar at 5-6.
The Raiders were busy in the relay events, with the Scarsdale girls’ 4x800-meter relay team finishing third as Gibney, Alexandra Simon, Elizabeth Hurshman and Zoe Dichter teamed up to finish with a time of 9:52.4.
In the boys’ 4 x400 relay, the Raiders finished sixth as Kenneth Aldridge, Toby Khang, Darius Toosi and Hill combined to finish at 3:33.6, while the Raiders’ girls’ 4x400 relay team of Ari Sobel, Kelly, Fine and Doherty was eighth with a time of 4:20.84.
“Elizabeth Fine ran a PR in the 400 hurdles for her last high school race and I couldn’t be any happier for her,” Modafferi said. “Diya did well in the triple to make states and Eva cleared nine feet in the pole vault for the third time but looked great on her 9-6 attempts. The girls’ 4x800 relay had their best time of the season. Eliana Zitrin ran close to her best in the steeple. On the guys side Drew Hill closed out a very consistent season and Henry Rifkin closed out a strong season as well. The boys 4x400 and the girls 4x400 were both exciting to watch every time they hit the track. We ran faster than we thought we could this season, which is a direct result of Coach [Carlos] Bedoya’s training schedule and the student-athletes listening and working hard.”
Times and place finishes aside, Modafferi pointed out that the highlight of the meet was watching his team enjoy the time together competing as a team.
“Avery Bensche stood out to me because ever since Loucks she has been tweaking how she competes and prepares for her events,” he said. “On Friday she shared that she just wanted to enjoy the moment. She was dancing, laughing and socializing. It was fun to see a senior of her caliber, enjoying track for what it is, without any added pressure or expectations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.