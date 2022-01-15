For a team that had no meets and cut its training short last winter due to COVID-19 and a barrage of snow, the Scarsdale indoor track and field team didn’t think things could get any worse this year. This winter they did, though the next month could turn things around for the Raiders.
It all started when, little by little, the indoor coaching staff stepped down for a variety of reasons, starting with the previously known retirement of longtime head coach Rich Clark. “We did have difficulty hiring people despite it being advertised and posted pretty early,” Athletic Director Ray Pappalardi said.
Previous assistant coach and new head cross-country coach Vinny Modafferi, who was taking the winter off to be with his young children with plans of returning in the spring, stepped up to take the lead role, with previous assistant Carlos Bedoya agreeing to come on board as well.
“I am so grateful for our two coaches because we really wouldn’t have a season at all without them,” senior Elizabeth Fine said, adding, “I think we got really lucky to not only have coaches willing to sacrifice their time for us, but also with such high levels of expertise that make our return to winter track so successful. It’s so hard to believe there was a chance we wouldn’t have a team.”
Pappalardi said the team was “fortunate” to have them agree to coach.
“Their collective knowledge on coaching running is amazing and outstanding and they came up with a pretty good plan to manage the season,” Pappalardi said. “I think we were in a really good place at the start of the season.”
With only two coaches there was no way Scarsdale could field its typical 100-plus on the roster, so the coaches had to make cuts down to about 65 athletes, with an offer to give all other athletes workouts to do on their own either in preparation for a return to a full spring season or to help get them ready for a different spring sport and allow them to check in with the coaches weekly.
“Both of us decided that it was important that these kids have this opportunity, especially during COVID, so we came together and had a season,” Modafferi said. He added, “When we’re together we’re having a great time. They’re working hard and doing what they can, but it’s been a problem of staying together on a consistent basis from things that are just completely out of our control.”
After a solid preseason, the team went on a pause for 10 days leading up to the Friday before the vacation week due to an alarming number of COVID-19 cases and quarantines. Athletes who were not impacted by COVID-19 directly or indirectly were given workouts to do on their own, with hopes of returning after the break to finally kick the competitive season off in January.
January wasn’t kind to the team either as three bad weather days canceled meets and practices, including the league championships, which were moved to Thursday, Jan. 13, Scarsdale’s first meet of the season. The team also had a meet scheduled for the next day, with the Westchester County Championships, Class A Championships and state qualifiers to follow over the next five weeks.
“It’s just been one thing after the next,” Pappalardi said. “It was the triple whammy last week. I think we had a good plan for after the break and then last week we got slammed.”
Under normal circumstances the athletes need to compete six times to qualify for postseason. That number was reduced to four this season and Pappalardi is seeking a medical waiver for the team to get that number down to two meets.
“I can’t wait to be back at the Armory after two years and I’m so excited for everyone who hasn’t been able to compete for indoor track because it’s such an inspiring atmosphere,” Fine said. “The team really comes together at meets to support each other and cheer everyone on and I think seeing the team in that environment despite our challenges this season will be very reassuring. I am also looking forward to seeing everyone’s hard work over the months we’ve been training finally pay off through our times.”
The coaches had a sense of how some of the top returning athletes would start out the season after time trials, but with so much time apart everyone will set their own starting point at leagues and build from there.
“The group as a whole just isn’t as strong as it would have been if we were all together,” Modafferi said. “Certain kids are just having a hard time keeping it together and working hard on a consistent basis with no meets in sight and that’s kind of set us back. I’m hoping that once we start racing it will click.”
Modafferi has high hopes for a long list of athletes. Jumpers Diya Shadaksharappa and Avery Bensche began preparing for the season in the fall and are expected to make their mark in the triple jump and high jump, respectively. Sophomore Deanna Matula-Osterman joined the veteran seniors.
“I think we’re going to see some surprises from her this winter,” Modafferi said. “I think she’ll have some competitive performances and then in the spring she’ll come into her own. I’m excited to see what happens.”
Ari Sobel is “naturally fast” and Modafferi expects Bedoya to “help her tremendously” this season.
The distance crew of seniors Lizzie Hurshman and Natalyn Kapner, junior Alexandra Simon and freshman Zoe Dichter will cover various events and will focus on the 4x800-meter relay.
Senior Rachel Doherty, coming off a strong spring, will be a strong middle distance runner in the 300 and 600, while senior Elizabeth Fine has been improving each season in the hurdles.
On the boys side, seniors James Bates, Kenneth Aldridge, Jeremy Sobel and Jacob Zik will lead the sprinting team. “They are competitive with one another,” Modafferi said. “I don’t know how they’ll fare in the league and section, but it’s a great group of guys that are going to have some fun.”
Standout soccer player Leo Khang has joined the team as a freshman and he and his brother Toby, a junior, are expected to be part of the 4x400-meter relay. Modafferi said Leo is “a great athlete” and that Toby “has only been getting better since freshman year.”
Senior Peter Troiano moved from sprinting to distance. “He’s a tremendous athlete and we hope to have him do something special in the 600 or the 1,000, but because he’s so athletic he can actually do the triple jump, too,” Modafferi said.
Fine has been impressed at the way the program has persevered despite all of the barriers in December and early January.
“Even though there have definitely been struggles, one of the biggest positives of the season has been everyone’s motivation,” Fine said. “In the wake of our canceled meets and practices, the team still kept working individually and came back stronger. Going to practice everyday with teammates that work their absolute hardest is definitely contagious and motivates me to stay focused despite the obstacles we’ve encountered.”
Modafferi hopes the worst is behind the team and they are ready to move forward.
“I just want to make sure the kids have a good experience,” Modafferi said. “Winter was always going to be tough with COVID anyway. I didn’t really see it going great, but I did hope it wouldn’t be this bad. Hopefully we’re kind of over the hump with that. In the spring we’ll have coaches and there shouldn’t be any limitations with meets with the exception of maybe counties getting split up into smaller groups.”
