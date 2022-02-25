It has been a familiar sight at the jumping pits for a long time whenever Scarsdale competes at a track and field meet. Two girls, always together working and helping each other prepare and compete.
And there they were once again, Scarsdale seniors Diya Shadaksharappa and Avery Bensche, getting ready to compete together at the Armory in New York City for the Section 1 state qualifier meet.
For four years the dynamic duo has shined for the Scarsdale girls’ track and field team in the jumping events, and the state qualifier meet might have been their last indoor track meet together.
They made sure it wasn’t as they both earned a trip to compete in the New York State indoor track and field championships coming up next week at the Ocean Breeze facility on Staten Island.
First up was Shadaksharappa as she would be competing in the triple jump. The senior was a bit concerned in the early rounds knowing what the competition around her was capable of doing, but she saved her best for last as she took off down the runway for her final jump. She landed in the pit with the best jump of the day, taking first in the triple jump event with a final leap of 37 feet, 1 inch to take first.
“I was seeded third before I got here, so to win I was pretty surprised and I’m really excited,” Shadaksharappa said. “It was a tense environment going against other girls who are super good. I was building up, getting better on each jump, so that was a confidence booster, and then on the last jump I hit the 37 and I was really happy.”
Next up was Bensche as she was competing in the long jump. Both girls usually compete in two events at each meet with Shadaksharappa doing the triple and long jump while Bensche does the long and the high jump. This time both of them would focus on just one event in the hopes of doing their best to earn a trip to the state meet. That strategy paid of for Shadaksharappa, and now it was Bensche’s turn in the long jump.
Just like her teammate, Bensche saved her best jump for last as she leapt 16-4.5 on her final jump. That was good enough for second-place overall and earned her a trip to the state meet.
“I just wanted to focus on the long jump because that’s what I had the best chance to qualify for the state meet in,” Bensche said. “I was definitely nervous after the pre-lims, but it was nice going into the finals in second so I kind of knew what I had to do to make states. Overall, my last jump was my best and I was pretty happy with it, close to my best for this season. My knee was bothering me, but I’m fine with it and I’m really excited for the state meet.”
While Bensche was competing in the long jump, Shadaksharappa was right there cheering her on and helping her make adjustments for each jump as the competition went on.
“We’re very close friends and it’s very nice to have her support and going to states together being able to walk out for each other it’s going to be great,” Bensche said of Shadaksharappa. “It’s going to be nice because we’ve never been to the states and we’ve never even been to Ocean Breeze.”
Scarsdale coach Vincent Modaferri agreed that it was a special day for the team to see both girls qualify for the state meet as seniors.
“They’re sisters, they’ve been together so long and they’ve got each others’ backs,” Modaferri said. “They are so supportive of one another. Avery didn’t want to warm up because she wanted to be there for Diya, and Diya didn’t want to cool down because she wanted to be there for Avery. It’s really nice to see that in their senior year they’re both going to states together to compete on the biggest stage.”
The jumpers were not the only ones turning in an impressive performance on the day as Scarsdale had four other girls make the trip to the Armory to compete in the state qualifier meet.
Junior Alexandra Simon hung tough with the leaders in the girls’ 1,000-meter race and she held the lead and stuck with the lead pack for most of the race. Simon finished sixth overall in the race with a time of 3:08.08.
Senior Rachel Doherty was once again one of the contenders in the girls’ 600-meter race against a very fast field. Doherty finished seventh with a time of 1:43.77.
In the girls’ 1,500-meter race, Scarsdale had a pair of seniors compete in their final indoor meet. Eliana Zitrin finished 15th overall with a time of 5:13.99, and teammate Elizabeth Hurshman was right behind in 16th place with a time of 5:15.04.
“We had about 80% of our girls run their personal best,” Modaferri said. “Everybody ran competitive, girls who didn’t run their best, they were in the mix and went out a little too fast with the intent of running a great time and the gas ran out. They all ran a great race.”
Even more important than the times and final results, Modaferri feels the meet really helped the team overall as they get ready to compete in the spring outdoor track and field season.
“What’s great about these girls is that they’re all so supportive of one another,” Modaferri said. “The bus ride down and the week leading up to today really brought them together and it’s been special to see. We had four top 10 finishes and we have two girls going to the state meet. In the spring we’ll have a full season and a full coaching staff, so in terms of getting the experience, which I think we lacked here, it’s going to correct itself in the spring. And for the two girls going to the state meet, being able to work in the pits every day on a consistent basis, they’re only going to get better.”
Shadaksharappa and Bensche will both compete in the New York State indoor track and field championships to be held on Saturday, March 5, at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Staten Island.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.