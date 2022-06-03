It took two days to complete, but in the end it was another performance that proved to Scarsdale track and field coach Vincent Modafferi that the Raiders are heading in the right direction to finish the season strong.
Scarsdale competed in the Section 1 Class AA track and field championships Saturday, May 28, at Arlington High School. The meet was supposed to be finished in one day, but thunderstorms caused the meet to be delayed and continued on Sunday. When it was all finished, several Raiders had turned in personal records for a performance that impressed coach Modafferi.
“Every single meet somebody is hitting their best mark and more times than not it’s most of the kids, so we’re really ending our season on a high note,” Modafferi said. “We had big goals as the season progressed, but if we said where we were going to be at the beginning of the season, we didn’t think we were going to get this far.”
The rain delay presented a dilemma for the Raiders as they were scheduled to compete in the Fast Times Relays on Tuesday at Warwick High School in Orange County. Rather than race three days out of four, Modafferi gave them the option to come back on Sunday or rest up for the relays.
“A number of kids came back for the second day, who elected to come back on their own,” Modafferi said. “We gave them the option to save their legs for Tuesday and six kids elected to come back on Sunday.”
Leading the way once again was the senior duo of Diya Shadaksharappa and Avery Bensche as they both returned to action after missing a week and piled up the points in the field events for the Raiders.
Shadaksharappa finished first in both the long jump and triple jump to lead the way for Scarsdale.
“I had COVID the week before, so I was definitely tired with mild symptoms, so I wasn’t expecting to do a lot,” Shadaksharappa said. “I kind of treated it like a workout to see that I had not lost a lot and was still where I wanted to be. It was definitely shocking and I was very happy that I was able to win both events.”
Shadaksharappa won the long jump with a leap of 16-10 while Bensche was right behind with a leap of 16-3 to finish second.
She came back the next day to win the triple jump with a leap of 37-7 with teammate Deanna Matula-Osterman in 11th place. Bensche was able to juggle the long jump and the high jump at the same time on Saturday as she cleared the high jump bar at 4-8 to finish fifth.
“Diya did very well in both the long and triple, not her best jumps but coming off missing time she performed very well,” Modafferi said. “She was out for about a week, both her and Avery and they both came back and jumped pretty well.”
Another highlight for the girls’ team was the 800-meter race as Alexandra Simon was able to finish second with a time of 2:23.10, while teammate Zoe Dichter was also among the leaders finishing fourth overall, and Sophia Yazdi was 12th.
“I felt good in my strides, didn’t feel like I was breathing heavy, just a good solid race,” Simon said. “I was hoping to run something around that time, wasn’t aware that I had done it until after the race.”
Eva Gibney had a good day in the pole vault as she cleared 8-6 to finish second.
Elizabeth Fine was another athlete who chose to come back on Sunday and she ended up finishing fifth in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:12.19. Fine was seventh in the 100-meter hurdles on Saturday with a time of 17.79.
“Alex and Zoe both ran really well in the 800,” Modafferi said. “Eva Gibney was a little disappointed, she wanted to jump a little higher, but she had a good day to finish second. Fine had a really nice 400 hurdles with her best time in that event.”
Shannon Kelly was another Raider turning in a fast time as she finished seventh in the 400-meter race with a time of 1:02.5, with Rachel Doherty also finishing in the top 20 at 12th overall.
Eliana Zitrin had a busy meet finishing eighth in the 2,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 8:11.4, with teammate Ilina Goyal in 16th place. Zitrin then ran the 3,000-meter race and finished 11th with a time of 11:37.22.
The girls’ squad also finished fourth as a team out of 14 squads with 52 team points. North Rockland won the meet.
Leading the way for the Scarsdale boys’ team was Henry Rifkin in the high jump as he soared to a personal best with a jump of 5-9 to finish fourth.
“Henry in the high jump had his best jump clearing 5-9, which was a huge [personal record],” Modafferi said of Rifkin. “He’s coming on really strong. He didn’t think it would be possible, but he qualified to compete in the state qualifier this week.”
Drew Hill was 10th for the Raiders in the 400-meter race with a time of 52.77, while Toby Khang was 15th and Darius Toosi was 20th.
Senior Mark Gibney finished 11th in the boys’ 3,200-meter race with a time of 10:20.38, with Raider teammate Rishi Shadaksharappa finishing 19th and Mason Lau finishing in 23rd place.
Simon Bandsma was 11th in the shot put with a heave of 39-8 1/2 while teammate Ethan Rifkin was in the top 20 as he finished 13th overall and Raider Max Rubin was 22nd. Ethan Rifkin also finished 18th in the discus for the Raiders, with Beck Landless close behind in 20th.
Senior Jeremy Sobel was another one of the Raiders who elected to come back to compete on Sunday and he finished 15th in the 200-meter race with a time of 24.3. Sobel also finished 19th in the boys’ 100-meter dash on Saturday with a time of 12.23 while Kenneth Aldridge was 23rd.
“Jeremy Sobel came back Sunday because it was his last high school race and he ran a PR in the 200, I was really pleased with that,” Modafferi said.
In the 800-meter race, Peter Troiano finished 13th with a time of 2:10.4, and Jack Sherman was 20th overall.
In the 1,600-meter race, Gavin Su finished 17th with a time of 5:02.42.
