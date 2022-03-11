The day started at the break of dawn with a long bus ride only to be greeted by a locked door, but by the time it ended Scarsdale seniors Avery Bensche and Diya Shadaksharappa both agreed it was an experience they will never forget.
Both of them had earned a trip to compete in the New York State indoor track and field championships at the Ocean Breeze athletic complex on Staten Island on March 5. It was the first time for both of them competing at states and the first time ever competing at Ocean Breeze, so they wanted to get there early to prepare and got on the bus at 6 a.m.
Shadaksharappa was up first competing in the triple jump, and Bensche would follow in the long jump, and they both admit they were nervous and excited to step and take center stage at a new facility against the best jumpers in the state.
Overcoming her nerves, Shadaksharappa saved her best for last as she landed in the pit with a jump of 37-4.5 to finish in eighth place. It was a new personal record for her indoors and earned her a trip to compete at Nationals this weekend in New York City.
“You could see everyone in the stands, a very serious atmosphere, definitely a change of pace, and I was in the third flight where all the really good girls were, so that was kind of scary,” admitted Shadaksharappa. “I did my first three jumps and just made the cut for the finals, so I was excited to get the chance for three more jumps. I felt I was being kind of safe with my jumps. Everyone was saying stop looking down and just look forward and let go. That’s what I did on the last jump and it worked. I was able to get my indoor PR on that last one and that was exciting.”
With that last jump, Shadaksharappa added to her experience as she earned a place on the podium for the medal ceremony. She also met the qualifying standard to compete at the New Balance Nationals Saturday, March 12, at the Armory in New York City.
No matter what the final results were, Shadaksharappa said it was more about the experience being able to make the trip with Bensche to compete at the state meet. It is a trip she will always remember.
“Getting a medal in front of everybody was kind of a surreal experience,” Shadaksharappa said. “It was just a great time being there, such a great experience. I’ve never even been to Ocean Breeze before. It’s more than an hour away so I had to get up at like 5 a.m., but when we got there it was a very exciting atmosphere. The girls were all really tall and athletic, definitely nerve-wracking, but also motivating.”
Bensche agreed that it was an exciting experience just stepping out onto the track to compete at the state meet.
It was also her first time ever at Ocean Breeze instead of their usual indoor track and field meets for Scarsdale that are held at the Armory in New York City.
“The atmosphere once you walk in you see like huge bleachers, at the Armory it’s separated with the spectators up above so you’re not seeing everyone watch you,” Bensche said. “The jump pits were in the center closer to the big stands which we’ve never experienced. At the Armory it’s just a wall you’re jumping next to. It was definitely stressful going into the middle and you know everyone there is the best in the state.”
Bensche knew coming into the meet that she would be facing some of the best high school long jumpers in the country.
Her best jump of the day would be 16-1.5 to finish in 18th place overall. Although she did not set a personal record and felt she could have done better, she feels just competing at the meet was a great experience and motivates her to get back to states for the upcoming outdoor season.
“The competition was very impressive with the caliber of athletes there. There were some 19-foot jumpers which is incredible,” Bensche said. “I didn’t do my best and I wasn’t very happy with my performance. I probably let the stress get to me and get in my head. I needed to focus less on other things and be present in my jumps. I’m happy I know that now going into the spring season and hopefully I can get to states again and redeem myself. It was an honor to be there, even if I didn’t do how I had hoped to do and it’s an experience I can learn from going into my last season this spring.”
Scarsdale coach Vincent Modafferi knows what an honor it was for both of them to be there. No matter what their final results were, he knows how hard they have worked and what they have accomplished this season.
And most of all he knows the experience they shared together has only brought two good friends closer together.
“They had never been there, it’s a beautiful state-of-the-art venue and jumping is given the spotlight,” Modafferi said. “We went down early to help them navigate around and we couldn’t even get in, the doors were still locked, but the girls stayed calm. They’re best friends and it was a wonderful thing that they got to experience it together. They were a calming presence for each other. There were moments for both of them where they needed a little encouragement, some reassurance that they were there for a reason and deserved to be there competing at that high level.”
Being there together was just one more bond to share for two friends who seem to share just about everything together. Talk to either of them and they will explain that their friendship goes way beyond the time they spend together in the jumping pits.
“We’re neighbors, so we walk to school together. We’re in a bunch of the same classes, and then we go to the track, so we’re very close,” Bensche said. “It’s really nice having her there, she knows how to calm me down and vice versa. We know each other’s pre-meet jitters and how we feel. On the bus back I was really kind of upset, but once Diya and I started talking together I was able to forget all about my performance.”
Shadaksharappa agrees and does not know what she would do without her lifelong friend by her side.
“We’ve known each other since we were like babies,” Shadaksharappa said. “She’s been one of my biggest helpers, having her there, being able to work out together, she is such a good motivator. We both get down on ourselves a lot, but when we’re together we bring each other up. Having someone like her to work out with is obviously very helpful.”
Bensche has been around Scarsdale track and field for a long time, watching her older sisters Kendall and Brooke shine for the Raiders. Both of them had been to the state meet during their Scarsdale careers setting a high standard for Avery to follow. Both sisters went on to compete in college with Kendall at Harvard and Brooke at MIT.
“It was definitely pressure following them, but they’ve been so supportive and nice about it and I know they are proud of me,” Bensche said. “During the pandemic last year they were both sent home from college, so they came and helped me out with my jumps and that was really great to share that time with them.”
Having them home to help her as jump coaches was beneficial for another reason, as the Scarsdale program has been without a designated jump coach for the past two years.
It was one more hurdle the two seniors have had to overcome during their careers in the middle of a pandemic that cost them their spring season of their sophomore year and the indoor season of their junior year. The first month of this winter season was also canceled due to COVID, but they continued to rise above the challenges to make it a successful season with a trip to the state meet.
Now, coach Modafferi is excited about the spring season as the Scarsdale roster expands from 60 athletes in the winter to 170 for the spring with Bensche and Shadaksharappa as two seniors ready to lead the way in their final season with the Raiders.
“They didn’t have a designated jump coach for most of their high school careers,” Modafferi said. “They just locked in together and trained, stuck to a program, made adjustments, off-season, during season, in the weight room. They both just have a tremendous work ethic. They’re both really incredible young women who are going to be successful in anything they do. It just happens to be that track is their thing and they have fun doing it.”
