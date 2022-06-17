For a pair of local track and field stars, this was their time to shine on the big stage competing against the best in the state on June 10 and 11 at the New York State track and field championship meet at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
Scarsdale senior Diya Shadaksharappa and Edgemont junior Connor Fisher both qualified and earned a trip to compete at the meet. And both of them came home with an impressive performance as Shadaksharappa finished fifth in the Division 1 triple jump, while Fisher was sixth in the Division 2 high jump.
In the girls’ triple jump, Shadaksharappa made the trip with Scarsdale coach Vincent Modafferi. She landed in the pit with a leap of 38 feet, 1.75 inches for her best jump of the meet and that was good enough to earn her a fifth-place finish.
“It was a crazy experience,” Shadaksharappa said. “I ended up jumping 38-1 twice on the first day, which I was really proud of. I was able to come out as first for Section 1 and fifth in the state and Federation, which I am really happy with.”
She had been to the indoor state championships in March where she finished in eighth place, so Shadaksharappa knew what to expect in terms of the competition.
However, even she was impressed by her competitors as two of them jumped over 41 feet and the state record fell. The results made it even more impressive that she was able to finish fifth after finishing eighth at the indoor championships.
“This was by far the most competitive triple jump scene I have ever seen,” admitted Shadaksharappa. “The girl who won the Federation shattered the New York State and meet record which was insane to watch firsthand. I am honestly still processing how amazing the whole experience was and I am so grateful to coach Mod and my parents for being there with me to experience it. I couldn’t have done it without them.”
For Modafferi in his first year as the head coach for the Scarsdale track and field program, it was another example of what Diya has been able to accomplish in her career despite the challenges of the pandemic and not having a jumping coach at Scarsdale for two years.
“I had the pleasure of working with Diya directly this year and I came to learn that Diya is a composed young woman that works very hard,” Modafferi said. “Throughout her successes she has maintained a humility, never content to rest on her laurels. Diya has the second best mark in school history. She is an incredible young woman with a bright future ahead of her.”
With her finish at the state meet she qualified for the New Balance National championship meet at the University of Pennsylvania this Saturday, June 18. While she has decided not to compete at the Nationals, Scarsdale will be sending the 4x800 girls’ relay team of Zoe Dichter, Alexandra Simon, Eva Gibney and Elizabeth Hurshman as they met the qualifying time to compete.
“My time on the team has been one of the most valuable experiences I think I will ever have,” Shadaksharappa said. “I am so grateful for all the encouragement from my coaches, especially Mod, family and teammates. The past four years have certainly had its ups and downs but I couldn’t be happier with how it all turned out.”
For Edgemont’s Connor Fisher, the state meet was one more experience he did not anticipate at the start of the season when he first started to compete in the high jump.
Just two months later Fisher has already been crowned as a Section 1 champion to earn his trip to the state meet, where he cleared the bar at 6-0 to finish sixth in Division 2.
An impressive finish for a beginner, but Fisher feels he could go even higher and he is inspired by the experience to look forward to a return trip to the state championships for his senior season next spring.
“It felt amazing just being there, a long bus ride, everyone was super serious, they were not playing around,” Fisher said. “As soon as I set foot on the track, my goal was to get to Nationals and I did. I felt I could have done better, but I’m happy to make it there and to get to Nationals. Some of the guys there have been jumping since seventh grade and this is my first season doing it. It hasn’t really sunk in yet and I’m just going to celebrate getting this far.”
Edgemont track coach Camisha McKenzie was there with Fisher in Syracuse and she knows that the experience was a positive one and how it will help him and inspire him to get back there again next year as a senior.
McKenzie sees what he was able to accomplish and what it meant to finish sixth in the state, competing against veteran jumpers while Fisher only started jumping a couple of months ago for the start of the spring track season.
“I’m proud of him, his jumps were good and it went really well,” McKenzie said. “It felt like a movie scene, kind of surreal. All the elite athletes super focused as soon as they got off the bus. This is his first year doing this and they all had a lot of years of experience on him. I think it was not like he expected, but he’s a very confident young man and he kept his head in the game. It was such a good experience for him just being there. He finished sixth so he did great, and he came away saying next year I’m coming back.”
She continued, “Right now he’s just going on natural talent and his height is really good, and he just has to work on the bottom half kicking his feet and fine tuning his jumps. He set goals for himself that are very high, but he sees they are achievable and he’s looking forward to next year.”
Fisher will start looking forward to next year after he finishes this season, and he still has one more meet to go as he qualified to compete in the New Balance Nationals at U-Penn.
Joining him at the National meet will be Edgemont teammate Daniel Bench as the junior qualified to compete at Nationals in the triple jump after he met the qualifying standard with a leap of 40-10 at the state qualifier meet.
The competition at Nationals will be intense, but Fisher knows it will be another great experience to help him keep improving as he continues to learn his new event.
“I just want to get back there next year, both indoor and outdoor,” Fisher said. “I know what I have to work on and I’m ready to do the work to get back there.”
