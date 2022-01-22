Nothing seemed to go right for Scarsdale’s winter track and field team to begin the season. Many of the Raiders found themselves in quarantine due to COVID in December and weather-related cancellations kept them from competing in multiple meets after that.
Finally, on Thursday, Jan. 13 at the Armory Track and Field Center in Manhattan, Scarsdale was able to participate in its first meet of the season — the League 1A championship meet.
The Raiders’ girls team shined, placing second out of six teams with 104 points. New Rochelle won the meet with 202 points while White Plains was third with 80 points.
Scarsdale’s Diya Shadaksharappa had a big day in the jumping events, winning both the long jump (16-3) and triple jump (36-9).
“After having our first three meets canceled for various reasons, Diya was able to make her first meet count big,” Scarsdale coach Vincent Modafferi said. “We are very excited to see what this exceptional young student-athlete can do with the rest of the season.”
Avery Bensche placed first in the high jump with a 4-10. Alexandra Simon secured a second place in the pole vault with a 7-6.
Scarsdale also thrived in the relays, winning both the 4x400 (4:36.35) and 4x800 (11:06.16). The 4x400 team featured Elizabeth Fine, Anna Schwartz, Camryn Brosogl and Rachel Doherty. The 4x800 squad was comprised of Zoe Dichter, Simon, Natalyn Kapner and Elizabeth Hurshman.
Doherty also raced to first in the 600 meters in a clocking of 1:51.51.
“Her long strong stride serves her well for longer distances,” Modafferi said of Doherty, a team captain. “She then came back in the 4x400 to help her relay, as our anchor leg, in a come-from-behind win.”
The Raiders ran well in the 1,500 meters with Hurshman in third (5:21.57), Dichter in fourth (5:23.91) and Kapner in fifth (5:25.42).
Fine finished fourth in both the 55-meter hurdles (10.21) and 300 meters (47.62). Simon took fourth in the 1,000 meters in 3:25.27.
Scarsdale’s boys squad placed fifth of six teams at leagues with 38 points.
Jackson Fielding won the pole vault with a 9-0 to lead the Raiders.
The 4x400 relay team finished second in a time of 3:46.90. Slate Cypcar, Toby Khang, Leo Khang and Peter Troiano made up the relay squad.
Troiano placed third in the 600 meters in 1:32.06 while Cypcar wasn’t far behind him in fifth (1:36.97).
James Bates was fifth in the 55-meter dash (6.99), Leo Khang took sixth in the 300 (39.68) and Mason Lau placed sixth in the 3,200 (11:58.38).
The Raiders headed back to the Armory the next day to compete in the Steve Borbet Invitational.
Shadaksharappa starred again in the jumping events, winning the triple jump with a 37-1 1/2 and taking second in the long jump with a 16-1 3/4. Her triple jump mark ranks her eighth in the state and she has the No. 1 long jump and triple jump in the county this season.
Bensche took fifth in the high jump with a 4-9.
Scarsdale performed well in the 1,000 meters with Simon in fifth (3:20.14), Hurshman in seventh (3:23.25) and Dichter in ninth (3:24.70).
Doherty placed seventh in the 300 meters (45.45) and Kapner ran to eighth in the mile (5:48.62).
For the Raiders’ boys, Spencer Krivo was sixth in the 800 meters (2:24.21), Leo Khang took seventh in the 400 (56.60) and Kenneth Aldridge was 10th in the 200 (25.03).
