With experienced senior captains Alexandre Friedman and Jake Coleman leading the way, it was only a matter of time before the Scarsdale boys track and field team brought home another outdoor league title.
That time has come, with the boys, with 87 points, topping New Rochelle (74), Mamaroneck (65) and Mount Vernon (48). Friedman and Coleman helped the team finish the job they started four years ago, after missing out on their junior spring season — and winter, too — due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coach Rich Clark was pleased with his boys team’s performance against League IB competition.
“The boys team has worked very hard, especially the juniors and seniors, for the past 15 months with very little to show for it,” Clark said. “Yes, they did well during cross-country, but have not had a normal track and field season for 15 months. I was thrilled that their resilience and dedication to training, even without races or performances at meets to act as benchmarks to indicate where they were in their training, paid off. They had a great deal of trust in what they were doing and that, if they kept it up, it would pay off, and it did.”
After coming in first place in the 3,200-meter race, Coleman thought back on the emotions he felt following the league championship clinching meet.
“Obviously it felt great going out on top,” he said. “I think a lot of kids ran their best in the league meet and I was happy we could end the season with a win. It was great to give Clark another league win for his last season ever.”
Coleman was able to run his 1,600-meter in a mere 9:19.96. He earned valuable points for the Raiders in the team tally, which ultimately paid off big for Scarsdale. He will continue his running career next year when he attends the University of California-San Diego.
Another longtime track teammate, Shan Daniel, will also be running in college when he attends Case Western Reserve University.
Friedman, who finished in fourth place in the 1,600-meter with a time of 4:31.29, had a great sense of satisfaction after his final league meet. Friedman will be attending Tufts University next year.
“I knew I was capable of running a fast time, so it was nice for all the pieces to come together,” Friedman said. “It’s bittersweet. Obviously I’m really sad to leave behind everyone I’ve spent the last few years with, but at the same time I’m excited to start running in college.”
With Friedman, Coleman and Daniel all graduating from the distance program this year, the team must look to the future athletes to carry on the strong competitive tradition these dedicated athletes leave behind.
“There will be ups and downs,” Clark said. “I think mostly ups with the attitudes that the boys and girls from past teams have developed. They are just young adults, and they all want to be successful and they, for the most part, will do what it takes to succeed.”
With an up-and-coming group of underclassmen, the running program at Scarsdale has plenty to look forward to. Coleman remains very confident in the program’s potential.
“I have faith that the juniors, sophomores and freshmen now will lead the team and keep it similar to how I knew it,” Coleman shared. “I know we still have some amazing coaches that are staying with the team. It definitely will be interesting to watch for the next few years.”
Counties a success
The Westchester County Championship meet was split up into four locations. The girls won against eight scoring teams, while the boys took second to White Plains in a field of 10.
The Raiders were able to show depth and due to bad weather ended up being one of a handful of teams to go back on Memorial Day to complete many of the field events, scoring valuable points by doing so.
“Those were events we were pretty competitive in for the girls,” Clark said. “I thought they did well. The boys were second place and we did what we could do. There’s no way we could have been higher than second, but getting second was good because Mamaroneck and Fox Lane were right behind us.”
The girls got strong finishes from Ariella Sobel (fourth, 100-meter), Rachel Doherty (third, 200-meter; second, 400-meter), Anna Schwartz (sixth, 200-meter), Lizzie Hurshman (second, 800-meter), Alexa Doyle (fourth, 1,500-meter), Margot Diamond (fifth, 1,500-meter), Oryna Bludova (fourth, 3,000-meter), Elizabeth Fine (first, 100-meter hurdles; first, 400-meter hurdles), Avery Bensche (second, high jump; second, long jump), Alexandra Simon (first, pole vault), Diya Shadaksharappa (first, long jump; first, triple jump), Deanna Matula-Osterman (fourth, long jump) and the first-place 4x400-meter team of Sophia Yazdi, Doherty, Hurshman and Sobel.
The boys were led by Michael Waxman (fourth, 800-meter), Shan Daniel (sixth, 800-meter), Jake Coleman (first, 3,200-meter), Alexandre Friedman (fourth, 3,200-meter), Ethan Elkins (fourth, 110-meter hurdles), Peter Troiano (second, 400-meter hurdles; first, triple jump), Henry Rifkin (second, high jump), Michael Levy (third, high jump), Iwai Shuta (fifth, high jump), Ethan Rifkin (fourth, shot put; first, javelin) and the second-place 4x800-meter relay team of Coleman, Zacharie Friedman, Mark Gibney and Spencer Krivo.
“Our biggest contingent is juniors for both girls and boys,” Clark said. “The first day we had so many, so we said, ‘Freshmen down there, sophomores, juniors, seniors.’ There was a big handful, but a handful of seniors. It was loaded with juniors and about an equal number of sophomores and freshmen. We started with 158, but certainly we didn’t keep that number. I am happy with all of the performances.”
