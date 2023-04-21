SHS track photo
Maria Roberts

 Scarsdale Inquirer/Jim MacLean

It may have been a bit early for a league meet, but the Scarsdale track and field team went out hard, fast, high and long against tough competition at New Rochelle and at home April 17 and 18. Whether it was the superstars, the next level talent or the newer competitors, there were successes throughout the lineup for the Raiders.

“Leagues is really nice because it does have that local level of competition that gets them in the right mindset to be competitive within themselves and against others,” coach Vinny Modafferi said. “I think what we’re seeing now is we have decent depth, especially on the younger side of things, and most recently the emergence of a jump program and we have a group of throwers that keep on getting better from week to week.”

