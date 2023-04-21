It may have been a bit early for a league meet, but the Scarsdale track and field team went out hard, fast, high and long against tough competition at New Rochelle and at home April 17 and 18. Whether it was the superstars, the next level talent or the newer competitors, there were successes throughout the lineup for the Raiders.
“Leagues is really nice because it does have that local level of competition that gets them in the right mindset to be competitive within themselves and against others,” coach Vinny Modafferi said. “I think what we’re seeing now is we have decent depth, especially on the younger side of things, and most recently the emergence of a jump program and we have a group of throwers that keep on getting better from week to week.”
Both the boys and girls showed their strength and potential at the meet.
“The boys finished third, very close behind first,” Modafferi said. “After the first day we were behind by a point and we lost by 20, so looking forward to next year, because we bring most of our guys back, we should be looking pretty good for that.
“On the girls side, going against a school like New Rochelle and Coach Cap [Andy Capellan] and Jan Mitchell from Ursuline, they’re the top two teams in the section every year, it’s a tall order for sure.”
Junior Shannon Kelly had a big day on the first day as she finally ran 60 seconds in the 400-meter, a personal best by two seconds and a goal she’s been working toward since winter. Then she got a 61 second split in the 4x400-meter relay in the second day.
“Coach was saying I was at a plateau and he kept helping me by coming up with new race strategies … that was exciting to see it all come together,” Kelly said.
Among the strategies is approaching the first seven seconds as if her body doesn’t know the race has started and going out harder than she normally would and making sure to be the first person to the end of the first curve.
“That’s really helpful to me,” she said. “For me personally it gives more confidence if I’m the first person there because I might as well just bring it home.”
Rachel Rakower is completing her first trifecta as a Scarsdale runner, competing in cross-country, indoor track and outdoor track as a freshman. She experienced cross-country and track in middle school, but varsity is a different reality.
“One thing I really like about it is the team,” Rakower said. “No matter what the team stays pretty much the same, though there are people that come in and out. I have gotten to know some people really well and no matter how any race goes they’re always there to help me back up. I really like that.
“I also think it’s interesting because the different seasons the races are different. They challenges I try to face and overcome are also different, which I find interesting as well.”
Rakower has been trying different races including the 800-meter and the steeplechase. She found steeple to be “really hard” and “fun.”
“One thing I really liked about cross-country was that it’s not just one monotone landscape that you’re just running past things,” Rakower said. “Even though the obstacles are hard, I feel like it’s like a cross-country course where you’re trying to navigate the obstacles and get through it.”
Rakower used that cross-country distance training to break 11 minutes in the 3,000-meter for the first time at leagues as she won the race in 10:53.91.
“I finally did it and I think it was the training and the fact that there were multiple people throughout the entire race just constantly pushing me through it,” she said. “Sofia Garcia was with me throughout the entire first part of the race and really helped me start out. Otherwise I wouldn’t have felt comfortable in the first second of the race. Then the fact that there were so many other people there to push me forward I think really helped.”
Sophomore Rishi Shadaksharappa also found success in the fall and has focused on distance races like the 3,200-meter at leagues. He won in 10:15.25, dropping his time by five seconds from his club season in the winter. He’s still aimed at get down to 10 minutes, but he knows that will come.
“Yesterday it was a 350-meter track, so it was a little harder to gauge what time you’re at,” Shadaksharappa said. “My competitor wanted to save all his energy today for the steeplechase, so I ended up running a decent time and I was pretty happy with that and the weather was nice.”
One of the biggest improvements Shadaksharappa has made since last spring is race mentality. “Physically I was there, but mentally I wasn’t,” he said. “I didn’t really know how to race and get in that mentality. Now I feel like I’ve established myself as a racer and I know how to do it.”
Mamaroneck took first in the 4x800-meter relay, one of the final events of the meet Tuesday, but Scarsdale’s young squad made a good run at the title, taking second in 8:48.46. Rishi Shadaksharappa ran with fellow underclassmen Jack Sherman, Spencer Goh and Yuhan Cruz. Shadaksharappa ran a 2:12 split, which he said was “unheard of last season.” He credited the team chemistry and also gave props to all the freshmen who competed in the meet and are sub-five minutes in the mile.
Senior Henry Rifkin and his brother, Ethan, who graduated last year, were top jumpers for the Raiders last spring. Coming off a New York State championship in soccer and an appearance in the Section 1 finals for basketball, Rifkin continues to challenge himself and competed in the pentathlon for the first time at leagues, despite it being his third season of track (there was no spring season freshman year in 2020 due to COVID-19).
“It was my first time doing the 1,500, the first time doing shot up and also the first time doing hurdles,” Rifkin said. “It was nice winning knowing that I still have time to train in those events and get better.”
Still, Rifkin had very little time to prepare for the event, in which he went against two other competitors and took first place by a lot of points as he placed first in four of the five events, despite being a novice at most of them. He practiced shot put once with coach Inga DeNunzio and didn’t start distance training until last week.
“Running a 1,500, which is 100 meters less than a mile, in five minutes and 19 seconds, that’s what I’m most proud of,” Rifkin said. “I haven’t really ran a mile in more than a year, so getting that is a huge achievement. I can get better from that. Also my long jump I was proud of at 20 feet, 4.5 inches. When I looked at the school records I’m pretty sure it was third on that list, which is pretty impressive to me. I’ve got to train every day. Every day is more important than the one before it. I don’t have another offseason to keep working on this.”
Modafferi’s standout list beyond the truly elite competitors included, but was not limited to:
· Rakower competing in steeplechase for the second time and coming within 10 seconds of the school record as a freshman.
· Mili Fukada competed in the high jump and Lilly Streicher and Shayna Klingsberg in the 400 hurdles, events they don’t normally compete in.
· Rifkin doing pentathlon with a new schedule where he will train with a different sect of the team each day. “He’s just going to keep on getting better and better,” Modafferi said. “He’s such a pure athlete. I think he’s one of the best athletes in the school as indicated by his contributions on the soccer team and the basketball team. He’s a very nice kid to have on a team and for a senior to come back in a sport that is arguably his third sport — I don’t know what he would say about that — just shows a lot about his character.”
· Lauren Zoota competed in multiple events and was among the best in the 100- and 200-meter, in addition to doing shot put and a relay.
· Freshman Jake Saxon is new to hurdles and keeps improving.
· Brandon Cascade has “come into his own” the last two weeks as he applies himself and getting himself into the top tier conversation for the 4x400-meter relay.
· Yuhan Cruz is not only a strong competitor in the 800-meter, but is “doing a nice job of being a teammate.”
· Sofia Garcia had her hands full with the 2-mile, the 800-meter and the 4x800-meter relay. “It’s not easy to do and she did it with a smile on her face even though she was coming off of being sick,” Modafferi said.
· Zacharie Friedman took third in the steeplechase, an event he’s “passionate about.”
· Jennifer Schwartz also broke 11 minutes in the 3,000-meter in her first spring season and her second meet. Modafferi called it “quite incredible.”
· Top thrower Max Rubin won the discus and looks forward to getting a chance to compete in javelin. He’s part of a supportive group along with Raymond Donovan, another top thrower.
· The relays were exciting to end the meet. The girls and boys both won the 4x400-meter and took second in exciting 4x800s.
“Coach Bedoya and I talk an awful lot and the relays are the heart of the team,” Modafferi said. “It’s a chance to pull four people together in a meaningful way. We put a lot of focus on the 4x400 because it’s a mix of our kids and the boys and girls 4x800 performed very well. Sydney Geringer, that was her first time on a 4x8 squad and she dropped five to 10 seconds off her 800 time. She ran incredibly and kept the baton in contention to see if we could so something against a tough Ursuline team for the anchor leg. Then on the boys side we were going against two of the best distance runners in the state from Mamaroneck, so they held their own for being a very young team, all freshmen and sophomores. They ran strong after having a busy two days.”
The officials, Fulton Accurate Timing, the opposing coaches and Scarsdale coaching staff — along with many athletes who helped with equipment and meet MVP Alex Simon, who served as emcee while injured — made the second day of leagues memorable at Scarsdale. Modafferi, Carlos Bedoya, Inga DeNunzio, Doug Rose, Leslie Hogg and Matthew Morales, along with part-time coaches Michelle Britto and Matt Contino, have helped rebuild the program after COVID-19 impacted several seasons.
“That’s all trickling down to the kids and they’re starting to buy in in a more meaningful way,” Modafferi said. “We’re holding them to a standard and they’re having fun living up to it. It’s a lot of fun right now and it’s only going to get better. We’re going to some competitive meets and kids are running great times. A couple of school records should drop in the next couple of weeks.
League meet, April 17-18
Girls: 1) New Rochelle 200; 2) Ursuline 136; 3) Scarsdale 99; 4) Yonkers 52; 5) Mount Vernon 42; 6) Mamaroneck 26.
100-meter dash: 10) Lauren Zoota 13.60; t20) Isabella Nwokeji 14.38; 22) Leena Waterhouse 14.39; 23) Sofia Feinstein 14.40; 26) Siri Polepalle 14.63; 29) Rachel Zwaig 14.84; 34) Esha Mehta 15.12; 41) Charlotte Aldridge 15.69. 200-meter: 1) Sarai Sealy (Ursuline) 26.34; 2) Maria Roberts 26.50; 11) Ari Sobel 28.20; 14) Zoota 28.37; 23) Sofie Mirafzali 29.45; 24) Waterhouse29.48; 29) Sofia Feinstein 30.24; 34) Lucia Mulinge 30.80. 400-meter: 1) Roberts 59.49; 2) Shannon Kelly 1:00.69; 7) Sobel 1:03.98; 16) Chloe Powell 1:06.35; 25) Waterhouse 1:10.03; 30) Hadley Shearer 1:11.68; 31) Mirafzali 1:11.90.
800-meter: 3) Dichter 2:24.79; 8) Sophia Garcia 2:32.44; 11) Sydney Geringer 2:37.73; 16) Taryn Casey 2:47.45; 20) Catherine O’Connell 2:52.27; 22) Madeleine Wagg 2:54.28; 24) Joyce Liu 3:05.33; 25) Juliet Schneider 3:12.00. 1,500-meter: 9) Maya O’Doherty 5:53.32; 10) Arianna Feinstein 5:55.74; 16) Kythira Weiss 6:36.86; 17) Maya Kossakowski 6:36.88; 18) Elizabeth Sanchez 6:39.00. 3,000-meter: 1) Rachel Rakower 10:53.91; 2) Jennifer Schwartz 10:54.34; 5) Garcia 11:18.90; 10) Sara Bochner 12:18.26; 12) Savannah Rosen 12:32.35; 14) Lilly Streicher 12:33.14; 15) Camryn Culang 12:37.73.
100-meter hurdles: 15) Shayna Klingsberg 21.13; 21) Mehta 23.54. 400-meter hurdles: 9) Klingsberg 1:26.25; 13) Streicher 1:30.84. 2,000-meter steeplechase: 1) Rakower 7:37.0; 5) Streicher 9:07.0.
4x100-meter relay: Sofie Mirafzali, Isabella Nwokeji, Lauren Zoota, Ari Sobel DQ. 4x400-meter relay: 1) Zoe Dichter, Chloe Powell, Maria Roberts, Shannon Kelly 4:09.09. 4x800-meter relay: 2) Sophia Garcia, Rachel Rakower, Sydney Geringer, Jennifer Schwartz 10:15.37.
High jump: 3) Mili Fukada 4-4; t7) Deanna Matula-Osterman 3-8. Long jump: 2) Eva Gibney 15-5; 10) Fukada 14-3; 12) Matula-Osterman13-8.5; 16) Zoe Greenberg 12-9; 18) Charlotte Aldridge 12-5; 22) Polepalle 11-10. Triple jump: 5) Matula-Osterman 30-1; 6) Fukada 29-1.25; 11) Greenberg 21-11.75. Shot put: 7) Gibney 25-8; 16) Zoota 22-1.
Boys: 1) New Rochelle 139; 2) Mamaroneck 120; 3) Scarsdale 115.33; 4) Mount Vernon 96; 5) Yonkers 52.66.
100-meter preliminaries: 2) Darius Toosi 11.48; 6) Alexander Duval 11.671; 10) Etai Pollack 11.93; 14) Noah Grossberg 12.08; 22) Parker Lyn 12.54; 26) Ben Degani 12.74; 28) Conner Shigekawa 12.90. 100-meter finals: 5) Toosi 11.68; 6) Duval 11.70. 200-meter: 4) Toosi 23.49; 9) Duval 23.96; 13) Pollack 24.37; 15) Toby Khang 24.49; 16) Riaz Ahsan 24.57; 17) Brandon Cascade 24.65; 19) Mason Ruzumna 25.01; 25) Yuhan Cruz 25.28. 400-meter: 3) Toby Khang 53.09; 5) Leo Khang 53.32; 7) Ahsan 53.93; 8) Cascade 54.65; 14) Ruzumna 56.65; 24) Shigekawa 59.42; 29) Cole Liebowitz; 33) Arjun Benderson 1:05.58.
800-meter: 4) Cruz 2:04.52; 8) Jack Sherman 2:07.62; 9) Aviv Brav 2:09.54; 14) Spencer Goh 2:11.88; 19) Zirui Zhou 2:20.07; 21) Leo Hyunh 2:22.33; 22) Connor Meschewski 2:23.52; 25) Thomas Peng 2:27.07. 1,600-meter: 8) Charles Rich 4:56.80; 10) Gavin Su 4:59.21; 14) Nate Lynch 5:14.87; 21) Jonah Bansal 6:05.32. 3,200-meter: 1) Rishi Shadaksharappa 10:15.25; 3) Sherman 10:59.49; 8) Matthew Hirsch 11:49.79; 9) Ben Weiner 12:03.23; 10) Jack Sheridan 12:09.46; 13) Max Marcus 12:49.84; 15) Jacob Friedland 14:34.35.
110-meter hurdles preliminaries: 3) Jake Saxon 17.50. 110-meter hurdles finals: 3) Saxon 16.87. 400-meter hurdles: 7) Zacharie Friedman 1:16.83; 9) Zhou 1:20.19. 3,000-meter steeplechase: 3) Friedman 11:35.2; 6) Joning Wang 12:15.7; 8) Alexander Akbarian 15:44.6.
4x100-meter relay: 4) Mason Ruzumna, Matthew Wong, Noah Grossberg, Etai Pollack 47.17. 4x400-meter relay: 1) Darius Toosi, Alexander Duval, Riaz Ahsan, Toby Khang 3:33.54. 4x800-meter relay: 2) Rishi Shadaksharappa, Jack Sherman, Spencer Goh, Yuhan Cruz 8:48.46.
High jump: t6) Beck Landless 4-7; 9) Cascade 4-7; 11) Lei Chen 4-7. Long jump: 3) Saxon 19-6.75; 7) Lyn 18-6; 9) Matthew Wong 18-4; 11) Lei 17-11.5; 18) Dylan Chen 17-1; 19) Meschewski16-6.75; 20) Nicolas Brenner 16-5. Triple jump: 3) Wong 38-8; 5) Lyn 37-2.75; 6) Saxon 35-3.5; 7) Chen 35-3.5. Shot Put: 2) Max Rubin 39-11.5; 4) Raymond Donovan 35-8; 5) Landless 35-7.5; 18) Konrad Marracino 26-5.75; 22) Raza Malik 25-0; 31) Zachary Rechtstaffen 18-.75. Discus: 1) Rubin 111-6; 3) Donovan 91-1; 4) Landless 87-2; 16) Malik 66-0. Pentathlon: 1) Henry Rifkin 2,248 points (1,500-meter second, 5:19.25; 110-meter hurdles first, 20.84; high jump first, 1.61 meters; long jump first, 6.21 meters; shot put first, 8.63 meters).
Mountie Madness, April 14
Girls: 200-meter: 6) Maria Roberts 26.67; 27) Ari Sobel 28.27; 33) Lauren Zoota 28.33; 65) Sofie Mirafzali 29.67; 69) Leena Waterhouse 29.78; 79) Isabella Nwokeji 30.17; 92) Sofia Feinstein 30.58; 94) Lucia Mulinge 30.60; 96) Rachel Zwaig 30.65; 103) Siri Polepalle 30.90; 148) Rebecca Shalmi 32.31; 155) Esha Mehta 32.46; 159) Charlotte Cohen 32.62; 200) Charlotte Aldridge 33.88; 227) Megan Yuen 34.84; 249) Monica Perluga 36.21; 281) Samantha Schneider 39.41. 400-meter: 6) Shannon Kelly 1:02.71; 26) Sydney Geringer 1:06.77; 33) Chloe Powell 1:08.00; 59) Taryn Casey 1:14.77; 60) Hannah Khang 1:15.22; 64) Paige Walker 1:16.29; 65) Charlotte Raff 1:16.36; 81) Eloise Schiamberg 1:20.58; 90) Olivia Abramowitz 1:24.16. 800-meter: 4) Zoe Dichter 2:26.16; 37) Casey 2:53.84; 39) Catherine O’Connell 2:54.80; 49) Joyce Liu 3:01.74; 51) Maya Kossakowski 3:02.19; 54) Madeline Wagg 3:04.30; 58) Liu Lillian 3:06.33; 61) Alison Scheffler 3:08.11; 62) Juliet Schneider 3:09.22; 68) Sophie Blieden 3:15.39; 69) Joanna Schutzer 3:17.53; 77) Elizabeth Sanchez 3:27.25; 81) Melanie Aman 3:29.61. 1,500-meter: 15) Sophia Garcia 5:07.94; 19) Jennifer Schwartz 5:13.23; 51) Camryn Culang 5:44.36; 54) Savannah Rosen 5:45.85; 55) Sara Bochner 5:46.01; 57) Maya O’Doherty 5:47.37; 74) Arianna Feinstein 5:55.69; 93) Samantha Hoexter 6:26.33; 98) Kythira Weiss 6:48.63.
100-meter hurdles: 48) Mehta 21.92. 2,000-meter steeplechase: 5) Rachel Rakower 8:09.90; 21) Lilly Streicher 9:27.06. 4x100-meter relay: 17) Sofia Mirafzali, Isabelle Nwokeji, Lauren Zoota, Deanna Matula-Osterman 56.58. 4x400-meter relay: 4) Ari Sobel, Leia Patel, Maria Roberts, Shannon Kelly 4:12.77. Long jump open pit: 30) Zoe Greenberg 11-2; 33) Aldridge 10-6.5; 35) Aman 10-0. Long jump: 23) Mili Fukada 15-4.75; 26) Deanna Matula-Osterman 15-2.75. Triple jump: 25) Matula-Osterman 29-9.25; 28) Fukada 29-2.25. Shot put: 52) Zoota 23-2.
Boys: 200-meter: 13) Darius Toosi 23.49; 159) Dylan Chen 26.80; 172) Christopher Ye 27.10; 176) Hugo Gueler 27.19; 182) Cole Liebowitz 27.30; 190) Matt Rothenberg 27.46; 232) Robert Peng 28.88; 269) Owen Hurwitz 31.27. 400-meter: 22) Riaz Ahsan 53.36; 27) Leo Khang 54.06; 29) Brandon Cascade 54.37; 34) Yuhan Cruz 54.86; 37) Jack Sherman 55.00; 45) Spencer Goh 56.26; 60) Aviv Brav 57.65; 82) Zirui Zhou 1:00.16; 133) Aryan Mehra 1:05.26; 134: Arjun Benderson 1:05.41; 147) Jeremy Kim 1:08.64; 154) Nicholas Steggall 1:09.93. 800-meter: 21) Sherman 2:08.99; 27) Goh 2:11.31; 28) Brav 2:11.61; 60) Zhou 2:22.80; 61) Leo Hyunh 2:23.51; 64) Connor Meschewski 2:25.22; 69) Thomas Peng 2:26.70; 80) Jack Sheridan 2:29.82; 97) Theodore Bryson 2:44.92; 103) Jacob Friedland 2:49.27. 1,600-meter: 29) Rishi Shadaksharappa 4:44.43; 47) Gavin Su 4:46.36; 50) Charles Rich 4:58.12; 65) Matthew Hirsch 5:09.72; 82) Nate Lynch 5:17.41; 83) Benjamin Weiner 5:17.48; 84) Joning Wang 5:18.44; 112) Max Marcus 5:37.37; 124) Faris Amin 5:49.86; 125) Jonah Bansal 5:55.37.
110-meter hurdles: 21) Jake Saxon 18.54. 3,000-meter steeplechase: 17) Zacharie Friedman 11:44.26; 21) Wang 12:10.99; 31) Alexander Akbarian 16:57.03. 4x100-meter relay: 31) Alexander Duval, Mason Ruzumna, Parker Lyn, Ben Degani 51.95. 4x400-meter relay: 18) Darius Toosi, Riaz Ahsan, Leo Khang, Toby Khang 3:52.77. High jump: t7) Henry Rifkin 5-4. Long jump open pit: 2) Saxon 17-11; 6) Labrowne Brown 17-4.5; 7) Chen Lei 17-4; 13) Matthew Wong 16-9.5; 24) Parker Lyn 15-11; 28 ) Meschewski 15-9; 42) Julian Brenner 14-9.5; 43) Nicolas Brenner 14-9. Triple jump: 23) Lyn 37-7. Shot put: 27) Max Rubin 35-10.5; 38) Beck Landless 34-0. Discus: 13) Landless 107-8; 16) Rubin 106-9; 43) Raymond Donovan 72-9; 46) Raza Malik 66-11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.