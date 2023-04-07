The Scarsdale track and field team opened the season at the Tusker Twilight Invitational at Somers on March 23.
Girls: 100-meter: 9) Ariella Sobel 13.88; 10) Shannon Kelly 14.04; 11) Sofie Mirafzali 14.31; 15) Leena Waterhouse 14.75; 16) Sofia Feinstein 14.80. 400-meter: 2) Kelly 1:02.36; 4) Sobel 1:03.43; 12) Mirafzali 1:08.04; 19) Waterhouse 1:13.11; 21) Feinstein 1:16.39. 800-meter: 1) Maria Roberts 2:28.19. 1,600-meter: 7) Leia Patel 5:38.28; 8) Rachel Rakower 5:39.39; 9) Zoe Dichter 5:49.86. Long jump: 2) Mili Fukada 14-5; 5) Deanna Matula-Osterman 13-7.25.
Boys: 100-meter: 4) Alexander Duval 11.75; 5) Darius Toosi 11.80; 13) Mason Ruzumna 12.07; 15) Matthew Wong 12.12; 17) Noah Grossberg 12.14; 19) Riaz Ahsan 12.18; 20) Toby Khang 12.25; 25) Ryan Jiang 12.56; 34) Conner Shigekawa 12.94. 400-meter: 3) Khang 53.35; 7) Etai Pollack 55.10; 8) Ahsan 55.45; 15) Ruzumna 56.97; 18) Toosi 59.80; 23) Jiang 1:00.38. 800-meter: 9) Leo Khang 2:13.33. 1,600-meter: 6) Jack Sherman 4:51.52; 8) Rishi Shadaksharappa 4:53.42; 17) Zacharie Friedman 5:05.16; 22) Joning Wang 5:13.76; 27) Mason Lau 5:19.96. Long jump: 5) Wong 17-11.
The team was scheduled to face Ursuline and Yonkers on March 27. No results are available.
Scarsdale got back to it on April 1 at the Pirate Relays at Pearl River.
Girls: 4x400-meter relay: 6) Scarsdale 4:35.97. 1,600-meter sprint medley relay: 2) Scarsdale 4:26.42. Long jump: 12) Matula-Osterman 14-8; 20) Lauren Zoota 12-1. Triple jump: t8) Matula-Osterman 30-3.5. The girls were 15th of 20 scoring varsity teams.
Boys: 4x400-meter relay: 11) Scarsdale 3:45.43. 1,600-meter SMR: 7) Scarsdale 3:56.18. High jump: 7) Henry Rifkin 5-6. The boys did not score any team points.
