The Scarsdale track and field team opened the season at the Tusker Twilight Invitational at Somers on March 23.

Girls: 100-meter: 9) Ariella Sobel 13.88; 10) Shannon Kelly 14.04; 11) Sofie Mirafzali 14.31; 15) Leena Waterhouse 14.75; 16) Sofia Feinstein 14.80. 400-meter: 2) Kelly 1:02.36; 4) Sobel 1:03.43; 12) Mirafzali 1:08.04; 19) Waterhouse 1:13.11; 21) Feinstein 1:16.39. 800-meter: 1) Maria Roberts 2:28.19. 1,600-meter: 7) Leia Patel 5:38.28; 8) Rachel Rakower 5:39.39; 9) Zoe Dichter 5:49.86. Long jump: 2) Mili Fukada 14-5; 5) Deanna Matula-Osterman 13-7.25.

