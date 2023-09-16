After an uneventful preseason, Labor Day hit and heat, rain and storms kicked in to put a damper on practices and games, wreaking havoc on scheduling. Some teams have been luckier than others, but everyone is finally getting underway as Scarsdale chases last year’s most successful season in school history, which was part of the greatest sports school year in school history.
Field hockey wins tourney
Scarsdale field hockey finally got its season started at the Somers Tournament on Sept. 12 with a 5-0 win over the host. Skylar Katz scored three goals, Parker Mauro two.
The next day, the Raiders won the championship with a 6-0 win over Fox Lane. Lizzie Duignan scored twice, Mauro, Leena Waterhouse and Ali Greco once each. Meera Spencer, Waterhouse and Maura each had an assist. Coach Lauren Barton credited Spencer with “a beautiful assist.”
Defending Section 1 champion Scarsdale is 2-0.
Soccer teams on hold
The boys’ and girls’ soccer teams have not played since the results reported in last week’s articles due to weather cancellations. The boys are 3-0, the girls 0-1. The defending state champion boys are ranked No. 1 in New York State in Class AA in the first New York State Sportwriters Association poll.
Girls’ tennis extends streak
Scarsdale girls’ tennis has extended its winning streak to 64 matches going back to 2018 with wins over Horace Greeley and Ursuline. The two-time defending state champions are 2-0.
On Sept. 6, the Raiders beat Greeley 6-1. At first singles, Katie Kendall beat Michelle Rosenblit 6-1, 6-0, while Charlene Dong topped Allison Tsai 6-3, 6-1 at second and Giana Marks won 6-3, 6-3 against Daniella Rosenblit.
Kay Cottrell and Emma Ha came back to win 1-6, 6-3, 11-9 at first doubles over Gabby Kogan and Meadow Zhung. At second, Isla Gibb and Sadie McFadzen picked up host Greeley’s lone win 6-7 (4-7), 6-2, 10-7. Sophia Wu and Carly Alin bested Simone Coleman and Whitney Baron 2-6, 6-4, 11-9 in another comeback for Scarsdale. At fourth doubles, Maya Vora and Yelena Sahakyan won 6-4, 6-0 against Julia Aram and Emma Knapp.
Scarsdale topped Ursuline 7-0 on Sept. 12. Kendall beat Savannah Minter 6-2, 6-1, Dong bested Chinoso Okpara 6-0, 6-1 and Marks topped Briana Persaud 6-0, 6-0. Cottrell and Ha won 6-0, 6-1 against Marha Iannacito and Arianna Veneziano; Alin and Wu beat Zoe Ryan and Melia Tambini 6-0, 6-1; Sahakyam and Vora topped Elizabeth Fitzmaurice and Elizabeth McFarland 6-1, 6-2; and Natasha Pereira and Emily Hyman won 6-2, 6-4 against Carling Moore and Grace Irving.
Volleyball first win of season
The defending Section 1 champion Scarsdale boys’ volleyball team started off with a tight 3-2 win at Clarkstown South on Sept. 11. The scores were 24-26, 25-20, 25-28, 17-25, 15-9.
Santi Zraick, Azlan Khan, Ben Degani, Luka Frank, Jacob Kashanian, Oscar Langford, Andrew Liu and Joseph Sharpe played all five sets, while Beck Landless played four sets.
Returning Section 1 Player of the Year and All-State honoree Sharpe led the attack with 29 kills, while Langford had his biggest game on varsity with 14 kills. Liu added six kills, Kashanian four, Degani and Landless two each. Kahn had 26 assists, Zraick 22, each with only one ball-handling error.
Zraick hit 24 of 25 serves and scored 15 service points. Frank was 17 of 19 and scored 10 points. Kahn hit 15 of 16. Liu led with four blocks. Landless had two. Langford had 15 digs, Frank 14, Zraick 12, Sharpe 11. On serve receive, Langford led with 29, while Sharpe had 27, Frank 19.
Girls’ volleyball in Florida
The Scarsdale girls’ volleyball team started its second off at the KSA Tournament in Florida. Scarsdale lost 2-0 to Rosebud-Lott from Texas, 2-1 to Geneva from Winter Park, Florida, 2-0 to West Branch from Morrisdale, Pennsylvania, 2-0 to Geneva and 2-0 to Highlands Christian from Pompano Beach, Florida. No stats were available.
