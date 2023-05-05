After five close losses to powerhouse teams, the Scarsdale boys lacrosse team earned its biggest win of the season since beating Bronxville by one goal in the third game of the season. With a 12-11 win over nationally ranked Stepinac, the Raiders made a big statement on April 27.
Jared Hoffman recorded three goals and one assist, Colby Baldwin had three goals and was 15 for 26 on faceoffs, Rhett Needleman had two goals, Jake Goldstein had two goals and an assist, and Ryan Ornstein and Nate Seslowe each recorded a goal and two assists.
Andrew Lehrman made 22 saves in the victory.
The Raiders followed that up with a 16-1 win over New Rochelle on May 2, improving to 8-5. In the game, Baldwin notched the 600th faceoff win of his career, going 9 for 10. He also scored a goal in the win.
Needleman, Seslowe and Hoffman each recorded two goals and one assist. Goldstein had one goal and four assists. Ornstein scored two goals and had one assist. Colin Brennan had one goal and one assist. Freddy Kushnick, Noah Chappell and Jacskon Starr each had one goal, while Starr also had two assists. Kyle Kahan also had an assist.
Even the goalies got in on the action, each scoring their first varsity goal. Andrew Lehrman made three saves, Nick Ebner-Borst two.
Baseball bests New Ro
After getting shut out 7-0 in back-to-back games by Mamaroneck, the Scarsdale baseball team got a much-needed victory with a 6-2 win over New Rochelle. The team is now 5-9.
The Raiders lost 7-0 to Mamaroneck on April 26. Alex Vetrone and Logan Mancusi each had a hit, while Max Timberger had two hits. Logan Lynch pitched 3.1 innings, giving up seven runs, five earned, seven hits and three walks, while adding four strikeouts. Om Hira pitched 2.2 innings, giving up two hits and striking out five.
In the rematch two days later the Raiders suffered the same fate.
Lynch recorded the only hit for Scarsdale. Wes Ulrich pitched five innings, giving up four runs, two earned, two hits and three walks. He struck out six. Harrison Ruback pitched two innings, giving up three unearned runs, three hits and a walk, while fanning four batters.
A big league win came on May 2 against New Ro as Ruback pitched a complete game, allowing two earned runs, seven hits and four walks, while striking out four.
Mikey Vibbert had two hits, including a double, and three RBIs. Timberger had a hit and scored a run, Patrick Carroll had three hits and a run, Patrick Vasilescu scored a run and drove in one on a sacrifice fly, Tommy Chestnut had a double, Ian Silberstein had two hits and scored a run, Luke Williams had a hit and an RBI, and Vetrone and Colin Dunsky each had a hit, with Dunsky driving in a run.
Rowers hit Saratoga
The Pelham Community Rowing Association team, which features a large contigent of Scarsdale rowers and one Edgemont rower, competed at the the Saratoga Invitational April 29-30. The Boys Varsity 8+ boat beat out nationally ranked Cincinnati Junior Rowing Club.
PCRA competed in a multitude of events:
Boys Varsity 8+: fourth in flight 4:29.386 (8: Joseph Cutaia, 7: Max Purcea, 6: Seamas Ruiseal, 5: John Wilson, 4: Jon Mayer, 3: Tim Lockwood, 2: Owen Wallace, 1: Brendan Wallace, c: James Kolodner); Boys 2V 8+: fifth in flight 4:47.801 (8: Justin Cohen, 7: Aditya Singh, 6: Scarsdale’s Ian Zhou, 5: Scarsdale’s Veeran Dhaliwal, 4: Colin Gilder, 3: Scarsdale’s Christian Maganas, 2: Ian McCloskey, 1: Charlie Gottfried, c: Max Logan); Boys 2V 4+: sixth in flight 5:37.820 (4: Aaron Salee, 3: Christian Maganas, 2: Jesse Fisher, 1: Christian Corcione, c: Chris Powell); Boys Novice 8+: sixth in flight 5:55.627 (8: Lion Manz, 7: Scarsdale’s Oliver Bandsma, 6: Scarsdale’s Alex Sharp, 5: Scarsdale’s Tavish Macmillan, 4: Stefan Markovic, 3: Henry Wallace, 2: Surya Keerthi, 1: Duke Wang, c: Austin Reilly); Boys Freshman/ Novice 8+: fifth in flight 5:12.225 (8: Lion Manz, 7: Lucas Acosta, 6: Edgemont’s Kareem Nasr, 5: Scarsdale’s Matt Bochner, 4: Lorenzo Cohen, 3: Tavish Macmillan, 2: Stefan Markovic, 1: Oliver Bandsma, c: Scarsdale’s Alex Sharp); Boys Freshman/Novice 4+: fifth in flight 5:53.660 (4: Scarsdale’s Reid Armas, 3: Lucas Acosta, 2: Kareem Nasr, 1: Matt Bochner, c: Lorenzo Cohen); Boys 2V 4+: sixth in flight 5:27.209 (Aaron Salee, Christian Maganas, Jesse Fisher, Christian Corcione, Chris Powell).
Girls Freshman/Novice 4+: no result was available (4: Alex Israel, 3: Juliet Hutton, 2: Gaby Rosen, 1: Sarah Rotenberg, c: Scarsdale’s Emily Sako); Girls Varsity 8+: sixth in flight 5:19.177 (8: Lila Resnick, 7: Kate Dicker, 6: Chinny Njoku, 5: Emerson Cassidy, 4: Meredith Cullen, 3: Juliet Hutton, 2: Elizabeth Johnson, 1: Sarah Rotenberg, c: Nellie Koonce); Girls 2V8+: seventh in flight 6:00:770 (8: Kareena Parasnis, 7: Scarsdale’s Brooke Goldstein, 6: Scarsdale’s Paloma Garcia, 5: Scarsdale’s Claudia Kuhse, 4: Agnes Shillue, 3: Sophia Ikiri, 2: Eliza Koff, 1: Marian Schafer, c: Scarsdale’s Clara Bartalos); Girls Varsity 4+: fourth in flight 5:51.676 (4: Lila Resnick, 3: Juliet Hutton, 2: Chinny Njoku, 1: Sarah Rotenberg, c: Meredith Cullen); Girls 2: seventh in flight 6:22.656 (2: Chinny Njoku, 1: Emerson Cassidy).
Flag team ties, wins
The Scarsdale girls flag football team continued their strong season with a tie against Brewster 6-6 on April 26 and a 30-6 victory against Clarkstown North/South on April 27. The team is now 6-1-2.
Against Brewster, Ivy Boockvar completed three passes for 16 yards and had 22 rushing yards on three carries. Lilly Tessler had one carry for 10 rushing yards on offense and had two flag pulls and an interception on defense. Mykaela Madoff had one catch for 8 yards. Mia Laboy had three carries for 24 yards. Katie Han had four flag pulls and two battled balls. Gia Asen had five flag pulls and an interception. Naomi Fischer and Emilia Gomez each had four flag pulls.
Against Clarkstown, Boockvar had 10 passes for 239 yards and rushed for 20 yards on two carries. Lilly Tessler completed six passes for 62 yards, rushed for 66 yards on six carries and had two punt returns.
Seka Silvjanovski had five catches for 200 yards and three touchdowns. Mattie Silberfein had 23 rushing yards on three carries and a catch for 2 yards. Chloe Paquin had five catches for 44 yards. Ella Mufflinger had 1 catch for 15 yards and had one flag pull. Laboy rushed for 22 yards on three carries and had two catches for 30 yards. Laboy also had a touchdown. Kate Kattan had a catch for 2 yards and had a touchdown. Dani Horn had one catch for 5 yards and one flag pull.
Tessler had two flag pulls and one battled ball. Asen had five flag pulls and a battled ball. Han had seven flag pulls. Gomez had three pulled flags and one battled ball. Leah Brown had two flag pulls. Katerina Mikhailo had three flag pulls. Madoff had six flag pulls and two battled balls.
Golf splits with Bronxville
After a disappointing loss to Bronxville on April 27 ended the Scarsdale boys golf team’s undefeated season, the Raiders got their revenge on May 2 with a win that made their record 9-1.
Bronxville beat Scarsdale 203-209 in their first meeting at Siwanoy Country Club on April 27. Greydon O’Keefe and David O’Shaughnessy were the co-medalists for Bronxville, both recording 37s. Leo Chu and Sajv Mehta had the low scores for Scarsdale, recording 38 and 39, respectively. Ryan Nicholl shot a 40, followed by a 45 from Justin Liu, 47 from Matthew Choe and 48 from Cole Gerson.
The Raiders beat Bronxville 196-207 at Fenway Golf Club on May 2. Chu was the medalist, shooting a 36, while Nicholl had a 38. Mehta had a 40, while Brian Nicholas, in his first varsity match of the season since returning from playing ice hockey for the Sioux City Musketeers, and Gerson each had a 41. Ryan Philips shot a 43. O’Shaughnessy and Walker Liggitt each shot 38 for Bronxville.
Girls golf undefeated
The Scarsdale girls golf team remains undefeated, beating Horace Greeley on April 27 and Edgemont on May 2. The team is now 8-0.
The Raiders had a dominant victory over Horace Greeley, winning 252-373 at Sunningdale Country Club. Emma Lee was the medalist for the match, recording a 36. Liya Chu recorded a 39, while Allison Kahn shot a 40. Chloe Ji shot 41, Rory Winston 46, Zoe Winston 50. Julia Paek had the low-score for Horace Greeley with a 44.
Next up was a 224-257 win against Edgemont at Fenway Golf Club. Ji was the medalist, recording a 42. Rory Winston shot a 43, while Zoe Winston shot a 45. Anjali Schoetz and Ellie Bowen each record a 47. Chu shot a 49. Kaylie Min had the low score for Edgemont with a 46.
Relays succeed at Penn
Scarsdale track and field competed at the Penn Relays at the University of Pennsylvania from April 27-29.
In the girls 4x400-meter relay, Ari Sobel, Maria Roberts, Zoe Dichter and Shannon Kelly took fifth in 4:05:52. St. Mary High School from Highgate, Jamaica, took first in 3:53.58.
In the 4x100-meter relay, Sobel, Sofie Mirafzali, Roberts and Kelly took 22nd in 52.90.
The boys 4x400-meter relay of Alex Duval, Darius Toosi, Riaz Ahsan and Toby Khang took seventh in 3:35.99. Herbert Morrison Technical High School from Montego Bay, Jamaica, won in 3:25.89.
In the 4x100-meter relay, Etai Pollack, Parker Lyn, Brandon Cascade and Spencer Goh placed 94th in 47.66.
The Raiders competed at the Cornwall Steeple Fest at Cornwall High on May 1. In the girls 2K, Rachel Rakower placed seventh in 7:48.35 and Lilly Streicher placed 18th in 8:43.64. In the boys 3K, Joning Wang placed 45th in 12:33.74.
