Scarsdale Raiders sports logo

After five close losses to powerhouse teams, the Scarsdale boys lacrosse team earned its biggest win of the season since beating Bronxville by one goal in the third game of the season. With a 12-11 win over nationally ranked Stepinac, the Raiders made a big statement on April 27.

Jared Hoffman recorded three goals and one assist, Colby Baldwin had three goals and was 15 for 26 on faceoffs, Rhett Needleman had two goals, Jake Goldstein had two goals and an assist, and Ryan Ornstein and Nate Seslowe each recorded a goal and two assists.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.