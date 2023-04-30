Following a 5-0 start, the Scarsdale girls flag football team lost 13-6 to Panas and tied Lakeland 7-7 in its two most recent games and is now 5-1-1.
The Raiders had continued their winning streak with a 42-7 win over Poughkeepsie on April 17 and a 41-6 win against Ossining on April 20.
Against Poughkeepsie, Ivy Boockvar had 55 passing yards, Lilly Tessler 35. Brady Silberfein had 40 receiving yards, Naomi Fischer and Chloe Paquin 25 each, Seka Silvjanovski 15, Addison Lazarus five. Brady Silberfein had 60 rushing yards, Emilia Gomez 25, Mia Laboy 15, Mykaela Madoff and Silvjanovski 10 each, Ella Mulfinger seven, Fischer, Dani Horn, Kate Kattan and Paquin five each. Silberfein scored two touchdowns, Gomez, Lazarus, Paquin and Silvjanovski one each. Laboy, Paquin and Silberfein each had two extra points.
Defensively, Gomez had four interceptions and three flag pulls. Gia Asen and Horn each had two flag pulls and Paquin had an interception.
Boockvar threw for 157 yards, Tessler for 22 against Ossining. Paquin had 80 receiving yards, Silvjanovski 65, Laboy and Mulfinger 10 each, Fischer seven, Lazarus five. Boockvar rushed for 82 yards, Laboy 50, Brady Silberfein 30, Tessler 25, Fischer 20, Mattie Silberfein and Madoff 15 each, Katerina Mikhailo 10, Asen five, Silvjanovski two.
Laboy and Paquin each scored two TDs, Fischer and Mattie Silberfein one each. Fischer had two extra points, Laboy, Paquin and Brady Silberfein one each.
Gomez had five flag pulls and a batted ball, Katie Han four flag pulls, an interception and a batted ball. Mulfinger and Yuri Sato each had two flag pulls. Mikhailo and Paquin each had an interception.
In the loss to Panas the next day, Boockvar had 116 passing yards, 47 rushing yards and 22 receiving yards. Tessler threw for 37 yards. Laboy had 12 rushing yards, 49 receiving yards and a touchdown. Paquin had 40 receiving yards, Mulfinger 20, Brady Silberfein 14.
Katie Han had nine flag pulls and an interception, Gomez five flag pulls and two batted balls, Laboy three flag pulls and an interception, Asen four flag pulls.
In the deadlock with Lakeland on April 25, Boockvar had 30 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and a touchdown. Asen rushed for 45 yards, Laboy 14. Madoff had 12 receiving yards, Paquin 10, Fischer seven, Laboy one. Han had 11 flag pulls, Gomez had 10.
Softball wins 3 straight
With a trio of wins, the Scarsdale softball team had improved to 5-4.
The Raiders lost 12-0 to Fox Lane on April 19, making 11 errors. Charlotte Stebich pitched well in a complete game, giving up only three earned runs. Freshman Elena Sannicandro also played well, getting her first varsity hits, going 2 for 3 and playing a solid right field. Emily Levine and Sammy Fenigstein were both 1 for 3.
The next day it was a 17-0 loss to John Jay-East Fishkill. All five runs scored in the first inning were unearned and the Raiders made seven errors in the five-inning game. Fenigstein was 1 for 2 and McKinley Conlan was 1 for 1 with a double.
The Raiders rebounded April 22 by sweeping a doubleheader from Putnam Valley, 25-8 in five innings and 27-15. Put Valley was without its pitcher today and walked 49 Raiders.
In the first game, Ella Hayes came in in relief and got the win pitching the last 2.2 innings, giving up only two earned runs, walking none and giving up four hits. She was also 4 for 4 with 6 RBI. Levine had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Fenigstein was 2 for 3 with three RBIs.
Scarsdale trailed 9-5 going into the fifth inning of the second game and made a major comeback to win. Hayes pitched a complete game for her second win of the day. Laura Chestnut was 3 for 4 with six RBIs, Anna Henry 3 for 4 with four RBIs.
Scarsdale kept the streak going with a 19-1 win over Lincoln on April 24. Hayes picked up another win, going three winnings and allowing an unearned run.
At the plate, Hayes was 4 for 5 with two doubles and four RBIs, Fenigstein was 3 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs, Chestnut 2 for 3 with a triple and Stebich collected her first varsity hit.
SHS loses, wins, loses
The Scarsdale girls lacrosse team lost 15-5 to Hen Hud on April 19. Claudia Rosenberg scored two goals, Jane Hoffman had two assists and Sabrina Katz, Gabbi Weiner and Emma Greenberg each scored a goal. Kamila El Moselhy made one save.
The Raiders topped O’Neil 17-7 on April 22 before heading to Michie Stadium at West Point to take in the Army vs. Navy game. Skylar Katz and Rosenberg each had five goals, Hoffman four, Sabrina Katz three. Weiner had three assists, Hoffman, Sabrina Katz and Greenberg one each. El Moselhy made three saves.
On April 25 against Pelham, the Raiders fell 17-10. Skylar Katz and Hoffman each scored three goals, Weiner two, Sabrina Katz and Lexie Kiley one each. Sabrina Katz and Hoffman each had two assists, Kiley one. El Moselhy made nine saves.
The Raiders are 3-7.
Byram tops tennis
After a 5-0 start, the Scarsdale boys tennis team lost in its final match the first time around the league, falling 5-2 to Byram Hills on April 20.
The Raiders had previously defeated league foes Edgemont, Horace Greeley and Mamaroneck, twice, along with besting Harrison.
In an April 19 6-1 win against Harrison, Sam Saeed lost 7-5, 6-4 to Michael Griff, Jack Reis beat Jeremy Xhayet 6-0, 6-0, Sameer Kini beat Jordon Lubowitz 6-0, 6-1 and Ben Hyman beat Oliver Leibowitz 6-4, 3-6, 11-9.
Michael Marks and Will Mishra beat Noah Geller and Michael Sica 6-1, 6-2, Coby Gantcher and J.P. Figueiredo won 6-1, 6-1 over Sam Potkin and Eric Myung, and Drew Bender and Jerry Jin beat Matt Carrera and Chase Ende 6-0, 6-1.
In the 5-2 loss to Byram Hills the next day, Saeed lost 6-4, 5-5, retired against Aaron Lepotsky, Reis beat Arel Rivera 6-0, 6-1, Kini lost 6-3, 7-5 to Matt Geller and Mishra lost 7-6, 3-6, 10-7 to Justin Wagner.
Hyman and Hiroshi Hebner lost 6-2, 6-0 to Jesse Goldstein and Mihir Kumar, Dean Buonagurio and Dylan Pai lost 2-6, 6-3, 10-7 to Max Teitelbaum and Alex Lewis, and Figueiredo and Gantcher won 6-2, 6-4 against Jared Aberman and Jake Klein.
The Raiders are 5-1.
Track & Field
Scarsdale track and field competed at the New York Relays at Icahn Stadium April 21-22. The girls 4x400-meter relay team of Shannon Kelly, Leia Patel, Ari Sobel and Zoe Dichter placed sixth in 4:16.17, while the boys team of Leo Khang, Riaz Ahsan, Darius Toosi and Toby Khang took 13th in 3:35.14.
Also competing individually were Sobel in the 400-meter, taking 15th in 1:01.39 and Dichter in the 800-meter, where she finished fifth in 2:23.71.
At the Red Raider Relays at Spring Valley on April 22:
Girls: 100-meter: 40) Sofie Mirafzali 14.17; 56) Sofia Feinstein 14.89. 200-meter: 30) Mirafzali 29.22; 37) Leena Waterhouse 29.71; 46) Feinstein 30.13; 49) Isabella Nwokeji 30.21; 54) Lucia Mulinge 30.71. 400-meter: 16) Chloe Powell 1:05.88; 50) Waterhouse 1:41.45.13; 53) Hadley Shearer 1:41.47.70. 800-meter: 8) Sydney Geringer 2:35.83; 23) Taryn Casey 2:48.42; 27) Madeleine Wagg 2:49.53; 32) Catherine O’Connell 2:54.05. 1,500-meter: 5) Jennifer Schwartz 5:04.25; 6) Rachel Rakower 5:04.41; 28) Sara Bochner 5:41.23; 33) Maya O’Doherty 5:48.09. 3,000-meter: 15) Lilly Streicher 12:30.11; 16) Savannah Rosen 12:32.82. 100-meter hurdles: 27) Shayna Lingsberg 21.40; 29) Esha Mehta 21.99. Sprint medley relay (frosh/soph): 4) Hannah Khang, Powell, Siri Polepalle, Mulinge 5:04.86. Long jump: 7) Eva Gibney 15-.5; 9) Deanna Matula-Osterman 14-7; 16) Mili Fukada 13-11. Triple jump: 15) Matula-Osterman 30-0; 22) Fukada 28-3; 31) Zoe Greenberg 22-4.
Boys: 100-meter: 22) Etai Pollack 11.87; 46) Brandon Cascade 12.35; 73) Ben Degani 12.84. 200-meter: 29) Pollack 24.29. 800-meter: 16) Jack Sherman 2:09.87; 30) Spencer Goh 2:15.90; 47) Zirui Zhou 2:26.44. 1,600-meter: 13) Rishi Shadaksharappa 4:44.92; 17) Sherman 4:50.53; 27) Gavin Su 4:54.48; 37) Zacharie Friedman 4:58.15; 44) Joning Wang 5:02.82. 110-meter hurdles: 25) Jake Saxon 20.34. Sprint medley relay (frosh/soph): 6) Parker Lyn, Cascade, Aviv Brav, Yuhan Cruz 4:03.98. Long jump: 15) Matthew Wong 18-4.5; 29) Lyn 17-3; 46) Connor Meschewski 15-10.5; 52) Dylan Chen 15-4.5. Triple jump: 11) Wong 38-1; 19) Lyn 35-6.5. Discus: 7) Beck Landless 107-4; 24) Raymond Donovan 87-6. Shot put: 27) Landless 34-1.
Raiders back below 200
The Scarsdale boys golf team is now 8-0 with a 206-219 win over Yorktown, a 197-236 win over Horace Greeley and a 197-240 win over White Plains.
Against Yorktown at Quaker Ridge on April 19, Sajiv Mehta was the medalist with a 39, followed by a 40 from Leo Chu, 41 from Cole Gerson, 42 from Ari Lemisch, a 44 by Matthew Steuerman and a 46 by Thomas Kronenberg. Ruslan Makarenko posted a 41 for Yorktown.
In a tri-match with Greeley and White Plains at Century on April 24, the Raiders shot a 197. Chu was the medalist, with Justin Liu and Lemisch close behind with 39s. Kronenberg shot 40, Ryan Philips 41, Reece Schneider 44. Lev Glazman led White Plains with a 45, Alex Meyrowitz and Zan Nissman Greeley with 46s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.