Following a 5-0 start, the Scarsdale girls flag football team lost 13-6 to Panas and tied Lakeland 7-7 in its two most recent games and is now 5-1-1.

The Raiders had continued their winning streak with a 42-7 win over Poughkeepsie on April 17 and a 41-6 win against Ossining on April 20.

Sammy Fenigstein
Charlotte Stebich

