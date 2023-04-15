Scarsdale Raiders sports logo

The roster is set and the Scarsdale boys golf team is off to a strong start. The Raiders won 203-256 against Somers at Century on April 10 and 201-203 over John Jay-Cross River on April 11 at Fenway.

The team features seniors Matthew Choe, Ari Lemisch, Brian Nicholas, Ryan Nicholl, Ryan Philips and Matthew Steuerman, juniors Cole Gerson, Thomas Kronenberg, Justin Liu and Sajiv Mehta, sophomore Leo Chu and freshman Reece Schneider. Chu and Schneider are the only varsity newcomers to make the team, while the rest have extensive postseason experience.

