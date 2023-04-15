The roster is set and the Scarsdale boys golf team is off to a strong start. The Raiders won 203-256 against Somers at Century on April 10 and 201-203 over John Jay-Cross River on April 11 at Fenway.
The team features seniors Matthew Choe, Ari Lemisch, Brian Nicholas, Ryan Nicholl, Ryan Philips and Matthew Steuerman, juniors Cole Gerson, Thomas Kronenberg, Justin Liu and Sajiv Mehta, sophomore Leo Chu and freshman Reece Schneider. Chu and Schneider are the only varsity newcomers to make the team, while the rest have extensive postseason experience.
Against Somers, Liu was the medalist with a 38, followed by 39s from Nicholl and Mehta. Kronenberg shot 43, Choe 44, Schneider 47. Somers was led by a 50 from Edmund Cleary.
The next day was a truly competitive match. Chu led all golfers with a 35, while Gerson also broke 40 with a 38. Mia Holbrook was John Jay’s top scorer with a 37.
Mehta shot 41, Choe 42, Lemisch 45 to round out the scoring. For John Jay, Nick Holbrook shot 40, Dean DeGuglielmo 41, Walter Oestreicher 42, Will Sanz 43. Scarsdale dropped a 49 by Philips, John Jay a 50 by Chris Marchini.
No competition for girls
On April 10, Scarsdale girls golf opened with a win over Briarcliff/Keio at Scarsdale Golf Club. Briarcliff/Keio only had two golfers. The Raiders shot 202 as a team, led by medalist Emma Lee with a 38.
Allison Kahn and Chloe Ji each shot 39, Liya Chu shot 42, Ellie Bowen 44, Zoe Winston 48. Both opposing golfers shot 63.
Ursuline tops girls lax
The Scarsdale girls lacrosse team is having an up and down season, dropping below .500 with a 15-9 loss to Ursuline on April 11.
Claudia Rosenberg scored five goals, Sabrina Katz three, Skylar Katz one. Jane Hoffman had two assists, Sabrina Katz, Gabbi Weiner and Rosenberg one each.
