At the league 1B championship at the Armory on Jan. 8, the Scarsdale girls took third, the boys fourth.
New Rochelle won the girls title with 180 points. Ursuline scored 141, Scarsdale 95, Mount Vernon 52, Mamaroneck 33, Yonkers 15. Maria Roberts won a pair of league titles in the 300-meter and 600-meter, while Alexandra Simon won the 1,000-meter, Sophia Garcia the 3,000-meter.
55-meter dash: Ari Sobel sixth in 7.90, Sienna Hosseinbukus 20th in 8.294, Sofie Mirafzali 21st in 8.297, Isabella Nwojeki 23rd in 8.34, Camryn Brosgol 39th in 8.71, Charlotte Aldridge 54th in 9.15, Charlotte Bellew 60th in 9.31. 300-meter dash: Roberts first in 41.99, Sobel seventh in 45.11, Shannon Kelly eighth in 45.29, Eva Gibney ninth in 45.51, Nwojeki 23rd in 49.95, Hosseinbukus 29th in 50.63, Bellew 72nd in 1:00.30.
600-meter: Roberts first in 1:39.96, Kelly third in 1:44.11, Gibney fourth in 1:44.37, Sydney Geringer 14th in 1:57.38, Taryn Casey 20th in 2:01.77, Savannah Rosen 23rd in 2:03.94, Arianna Feinstein 26th in 2:04.33, Elizabeth Sanchez 33rd in 2:17.52, Eloise Schiamberg 34th in 2:18.94. 1,000-meter: Alexandra Simon first in 2:07.12, Zoe Dichter seventh in 3:17.96, Leia Patel 11th in 3:37.36, Sara Bochner 12th in 3:47.89.
1,500-meter: Simon second to New Rochelle’s Kaitlyn Casas 5:12.07-5:13.14, Dichter fourth in 5:17.96, Sophia Garcia fifth in 5:20.49, Rachel Rakower eighth in 5:31.86. 3,000-meter: Garcia and Rakower were first and second with respective times of 11:14.56 and 11:22.18, Cami Culang eighth in 12:44.57.
55-meter hurdles: Shayna Klingsberg ninth in 11.91. 4x200-meter relay: fifth in 2:02.17. 4x400-meter relay: third in 4:41.39. 4x800-meter relay: fourth in 11:55.91. Long jump: Deanna Matula-Osterman ninth at 13-11, Mili Fukada 10th at 13-5.75, Natalie Gutstadt 16th at 9-8.75. Triple jump: Fukada third at 29-8.25, Matula-Osterman fourth at 29-7.25.
New Rochelle also won the boys title with 95 points. Mount Vernon scored 78.50, Mamaroneck 66, Scarsdale 45, Yonkers 34.50. Leo Khang won the 600-meter.
55-meter dash: Alexander Duval ninth in 7.13, Etai Pollack 16th in 7.28, Parker Lyn 50th in 7.78, Benderson Arjun 62nd in 8.00. 300-meter dash: Darius Toosi third in 38.39, Toby Khang fourth in 38.55, Pollack sixth in 38.97, Brandon Cascade ninth in 39.31, Riaz Ahsan 12th in 40.27.
600-meter: Leo Khang first in 1:27.99, Spencer Goh 10th in 1:34.88, Lyn 17th in 1:42.19, Zirui Zhou 22nd in 1:49.10, Oliver Bandsma 23rd in 1:50.86. 1,000-meter: Ben Siegel fifth in 2:52.66, Faris Amin 16th in 3:37.35, Jonah Bansal 17th in 3:39.40. 1,600-meter: Mason Lau sixth in 5:19.21, Joning Wang seventh in 5:21.68, Amin 12th in 6:07.77. 3,200-meter: Wang third in 11:04.19, Benjamin Weiner fourth in 12:36.59.
4x200-meter relay: fourth in 1:41.61. 4x400-meter relay: second in 3:36.81 (Mount Vernon first in 3:36.08). 4x800-meter relay: third in 9:52.09. High jump: Cole Liebowitz second at 4-9. Long jump: Matthew Wong seventh at 14-10.5. Triple jump: Wong fourth at 33-7.5. Shot put: Raymond Donovan third at 33-9, Beck Landless fifth at 32-8, Raza Malik 23rd at 22-9.
Cheerleaders rule
At the Eastchester Invitational on Jan. 7, Scarsdale won the gameday competition and was the runner-up in traditional.
New Ro wins rematch
After starting the season with a 66-63 win over New Rochelle, the Scarsdale boys basketball team ended the first half of the season with a 54-45 loss to New Ro in the 10th game of the season.
On Jan. 4, the Raiders led 21-20 at halftime, but lost the third and fourth quarters 14-8 and 20-16.
Asher Krohn scored 18 points, including three three-pointers, while Carlos Rodriguez netted 16. A.J. Booth scored seven points, Henry Rifkin and Noah Chappell two each. Booth had 10 rebounds, Rodriguez six, Jake Sussberg five, Krohn five, Daniel Hoey four. Rodriguez and Booth each had two steals.
The Raiders won their next two games to improve to 8-4, topping Lincoln 58-20 on Jan. 6 and Saunders 77-47 on Jan. 9.
Scarsdale led 26-4 against Lincoln in the first quarter and never looked back. Rodriguez scored 19, Krohn 11, Sussberg 10, Booth six, Oscar Langford three, Daniel Pillette, Connor Shigekawa, Sergio Vittori and Hoey two each, Chappell one. Krohn had seven rebounds, five assists and six steals, Hoey three steals and three rebounds. Sussberg had six rebounds, Langford five, Booth four, Jody Alter and Rodriguez three each.
Alter had a breakout game against Saunders with 20 points, four three-pointers, six rebounds and three steals.
Krohn scored 14, Hoey nine, Rodriguez seven, Vittori six, Shigekawa five, Pillette, Langford and Mason Ruzumna four each, Chappell and Rifkin two each. Ruzumna had eight rebounds, Hoey six, Rifkin five, Noah Grossberg and Langford four each, Booth and Vittori three each.
Bowes out for season
The Scarsdale gymnastics team received a crushing blow in the second-to-last regular season meet as newcomer Harmony Bowes, who had posted all-around scores of 32 and 33 this season, tore her ACL.
Bowes scored 7.8 on bars against Mahopac and Edgemont on Jan. 4, but had to pull out of the rest of the meet due to her injury.
As an all-around, Emma Greenberg scored 29.6 with a 6.7 on bars, 8.0 on vault, 8.0 on beam and 6.9 on floor.
On bars, Adriana Cha scored 7.5, Sophia Cha 6.3, Ava Goldberg 4.7, Alexis Levine 4.4, Ella Trager 3.2 as an exhibition. Sophia Cha scored 7.75 on vault. On beam, Adriana Cha earned 8.2, Avery Dickstein 7.5, Rachel Coplan 7.4, Melanie Aman 7.3, Emma Lawrence 5.7 as an exhibition. On floor, Coplan scored 8.1, Hallie Scholl 7.65, Levine 7.0, Allie Schwartz 6.4, Trager 6.1, Sydney Rossano 6.4 as an exhibition.
Mahopac scored 162.90, Scarsdale 123.20, Edgemont 73.80. Scarsdale picked up its first win and is 1-6.
Swimmers remain undefeated
With two more wins, the Scarsdale boys swim and dive team improved to 6-0 with only two more dual meets left in the season. The Raiders topped Fox Lane 102-72 on Jan. 5 and Byram Hills/Pleasantville/Valhalla/Westlake 96-84 on Jan. 10. Both meets were at home.
Against Fox Lane, Aidan Lee, Kevin Jiang, Harrison Lambert and Bryan Manheimer won the 200 medley relay in 1:42.53, with Kieran Lee, Derrick Kuo, Adrian Wang and Ethan Isacc third in 1:52.65, Peng, Ari Lemisch, Dylan Tuckman and Alexander Rizk fourth in 1:53.37. Manheimer won the 200 freestyle in 1:49.34. Avi Stahl was third in 1:59.97, Tuckman fifth in 2:04.31.
Aidan Lee and Lambert went one-two in the 200 individual medley with respective times of 2:02.02 and 2:04.19. Thomas Peng took fourth in 2:13.65. Jiang won the 50 freestyle in 22.71. Gabriel Meiselman was fourth in 24.65, Rizk sixth in 25.59.
Lone diver Harley Koch scored 153.95 points. Lambert won the 100 butterfly in 54.15, with Kuo fourth in 1:03.65, Wang fifth in 1:04.90. In the 100 freestyle, Manheimer won again in 49.36, with Meiselman the runner-up in 54.11. Gregory Peng placed sixth in 58.06.
Kieran Lee was second in the 500 freestyle in 5:12.30, with Stahl third in 5:32.19, Aaron He fourth in 5:34.24. Vasilla Dragovic, Tuckman, Meiselman and Kuo were the 200 freestyle relay runner-up team in 1:41.09. Wang, Rizk, Peng and Isacc took third in 1:44.33, Ryan Jiang, Jayden Tang, Lemisch and Mason Friedman fourth in 1:48.04.
Aidan Lee won the 100 backstroke in 54.79. Thomas Peng was third in 57.63, Isacc sixth in 1:07.07. Kevin Jiang led a sweep in the 100 breaststroke in 1:04.24, with Kuo second in 1:07.40, Kieran Lee third in 1:07.69. Manheimer, Jiang, Stahl and Lambert won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:23.76. Peng, Meiselman, Isacc and Pang were fourth in 3:51.80, Wang, Lemisch, Dragovic and Rizk fifth in 3:52.49.
Against Mount Pleasant, Lee, Jiang, Lambert and Manheimer won the 200 medley relay in 1:43.09, while Kuo, Lee, Wang and Meiselman took third in 1:51.09, Peng, Isacc, Dragovic and Rizk fourth in 1:56.02. Manheimer won the 200 freestyle in 1:48.88, Lambert taking second in 1:49.79, Thomas Peng fourth in 2:03.81.
Aidan Lee won the 200 individual medley in 1:56.48, with Jiang taking second in 2:02.10, Kieran Lee fourth in 2:08.10. Stahl took third in the 50 freestyle in 23.90, Meiselman fifth in 24.33, Rizk sixth in 25.51.
Haochen Liu won diving with 259.15 points. Koch placed fourth at 161.15. Lambert won the 100 butterfly in 55.04, Isacc was third in 59.35, Wang fifth in 1:04.93. The Raiders swept the 100 freestyle: Jiang first in 49.12, then Stahl in 53.18 and Meiselman third in 53.61.
Manheimer won the 500 freestyle in 5:00.50, Kuo was third in 5:45.76, Gregory Peng fifth in 6:21.07. Lee, Meiselman, Stahl and Liu were second in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:34.89, Rizk, Dragovic, Friedman and Wang third in 1:44.01, He, Tang, Ryan Jiang and Lemisch fifth in 1:47.86.
Lee and Thomas Peng went one-two in the 100 backstroke in 56.92 and 58.04, while Liu was fifth in 1:08.81. The Raiders held a 96-59 lead.
Kieran Lee won the 100 breaststroke in 1:01.80, while Lemisch was third in 1:12.21, Isacc fourth in 1:10.81. Jiang, Manheimer, Lambert and Lee won the 400 freestyle in 3:17.30, leading a sweep. Stahl, Dragovic, Peng and Kuo took second in 3:49.51, Wang, Tang, He and Isacc third in 3:53.82, beating out the fourth-place team by .08 seconds.
Wrestlers face New Ro
Scarsdale wrestling dropped to 3-16 with a 51-22 loss to New Rochelle on Jan. 5. Tommy Iasiello beat Jerson Ochoa 12-1 at 138 pounds, Steven Hill pinned Myles Covlin at 160 and Max Meizlik pinned Christian Mejia at 172.
The Raiders host their annual tournament Saturday, Jan. 14.
