At the league 1B championship at the Armory on Jan. 8, the Scarsdale girls took third, the boys fourth.

New Rochelle won the girls title with 180 points. Ursuline scored 141, Scarsdale 95, Mount Vernon 52, Mamaroneck 33, Yonkers 15. Maria Roberts won a pair of league titles in the 300-meter and 600-meter, while Alexandra Simon won the 1,000-meter, Sophia Garcia the 3,000-meter.

