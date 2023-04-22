The Scarsdale boys tennis team is finally picking up steam. After winning its lone match over Edgemont prior to the vacation week, it picked up three more wins to improve to 4-0 from April 12 to 18.
The team kicked things off once again with a 4-3 win over Horace Greeley on April 12. Sam Saeed beat Jason Wei 2-6, 6-0, 10-7; Jack Reiss won 6-1, 6-2 over Matt Walus; Leo Umansky fell 6-3, 6-0 to Adam Fink; and Sameer Kini lost 6-1, 6-0 to Ben Singer.
In doubles, Ben Hyman and Hiroshi Hebner won 6-3, 2-6, 9-7 over Will Lehrhoff and Sam Mathes; Will Mishra and Michael Marks fell 7-5, 6-1 to Elvin Loo and Idan Yedid; and Dean Buonagurio and Dylan Pai topped Ryan Schwartz and Nate Johnson 6-0, 6-2.
Scarsdale beat defending state champion Mamaroneck 5-2 the next day. Saeed lost 6-3, 6-1 to Max Kalinin; Reis won 6-7, 6-4, 10-8 over Owen Zerbib; Kini lost 6-0, 6-4 to Max Li and; Jerry Jin beat Hevscliel Jadhav 6-4, 6-0.
Hyman and Hebner beat Charlie Masse and Conner Wahl 6-2, 7-6 (7-2); Marks and Mishra won 6-2, 6-4 over Ryan Masters and Owen Masters; and Buonagurio and Pai beat Jacob Gil and Robb O’Hagen 6-1, 6-1.
The Raiders beat Mamo for a second time on April 18, this time 4-3. At fourth singles, Jin beat Eddie Hagar 6-0, 6-2. Saeed fell 6-0, 6-2 to Kalinin; Reis lost 7-5, 4-6, 10-4 to Zerbib; and Kini lost 6-1, 7-5 to Li.
The Raiders swept doubles for the victory: Hyman and Hebner won 6-2, 6-3 against Jadhav and Jack Masters; Marks and Mishra beat Oliver Dsupin and Charlie Moore 6-3, 6-1; and Buonagurio and Pai won 6-3, 7-6 (7-1) against Ryan Masters and Owen Masters.
Girls golf opens 5-0
The Scarsdale girls golf team is rocking with a 5-0 record, despite putting a couple of higher than usual scores.
The team had its best score so far in a 200-283 win over North Rockland at Metropolis on April 12. Emma Lee shot 34, Ellie Bowen and Liya Chu 39s, Allison Kahn 41, Anjali Schoetz 47, Evelyn Black 49. North Rockland’s low score was a 49 by Lauren Vallanbanhei.
The next day was a 204-252 over Byram Hills/Fox Lane. Chu and Chloe Ji shot 39s, Bowen 40, Rory Winston 41, Kahn 45, Elle Lee 53. Faith Petrino was the medalist for BH/FL.
Against their biggest rival on April 17, the Raiders topped Ursuline 236-258 at Wykagyl. Chu shot 44, Emma Lee 45, Kahn 48, Zoe Winston 49, Rory Winston 50, Bowen 51. Ursuline’s Nina Choe was the medalist at 39, while Sophia Nogalo and Juila Kret each shot 42s.
The next day the Raiders narrowly defeated Rye 249-252 at Rye Golf Club. Kahn shot 44, Ji 45, Rory Winston 49, Sophie Black 53, Schoetz 58, Elle Lee 59. Rye’s Mya Bisceglia was the medalist with a 41, the team’s lone score under 50.
Boys lax breaks L streak
After a 3-0 start to the season, the Scarsdale boys lacrosse team lost by one goal to Mountain Vista and Cherry Creek in Colorado and Yorktown locally. That losing streak then extended to four games with a 13-10 loss to another powerhouse, Massapequa.
At LIU on April 15, Scarsdale hung with Jake Goldstein scoring three goals and notching three assists, Ryan Ornstein and Colby Baldwin scoring three goals each, Jared Hoffman netting one goal and Rhett Needleman and Nate Seslowe tallying one assist each. In addition Andrew Lehrman held his ground with 13 saves and Baldwin was 21/26 on the draw.
The Raiders snapped their losing streak and got back to .500 at 4-4 with a 9-5 win at Rye on April 18. It was the first win over Rye in quite some time, possibly ever, another big step for the program.
Baldwin was flawless, going 16/16 on face-offs, and Lehrman stopped 17 shots.
Needleman scored four goals, Baldwin two, Hoffman, Ornstein and Seslowe one each. Goldstein had five assists, Baldwin and Hoffman one each.
The Raiders took on Pelham on April 20 and face John Jay-Cross River on the road on April 22, having defeated JJ the last two years.
Girls lax competes
The girls lacrosse team fell 12-8 to Yorktown on April 13 and 19-13 to Horace Greeley on April 17. The team is now 2-5.
Claudia Rosenberg scored six goals against Yorktown, Jane Hoffman two. Hoffman had three assists, Lexie Kiley two. Goalie Kamila El Moselhy made eight saves.
Against Greeley, Rosenberg again tallied six goals, while Sabrina Katz had five goals and an assist. Skylar Katz scored two goals and had an assist and Riley Iasiello and Hoffman each had two assists. El Moselhy had five saves.
