Scarsdale Raiders sports logo

The Scarsdale boys tennis team is finally picking up steam. After winning its lone match over Edgemont prior to the vacation week, it picked up three more wins to improve to 4-0 from April 12 to 18.

The team kicked things off once again with a 4-3 win over Horace Greeley on April 12. Sam Saeed beat Jason Wei 2-6, 6-0, 10-7; Jack Reiss won 6-1, 6-2 over Matt Walus; Leo Umansky fell 6-3, 6-0 to Adam Fink; and Sameer Kini lost 6-1, 6-0 to Ben Singer.

