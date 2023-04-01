Scarsdale girls flag football opened their second season with a 38-6 win over Mahopac on March 28 behind starting quarterback Ivy Boockvar.
Mia Laboy had 139 yards rushing and scored three touchdowns. Boockvar ran for 69 yards, scored a touchdown and had an extra point. Naomi Fischer caught three passes for 70 yards and scored a touchdown. Chloe Paquin caught a 20-yard touchdown. Seka Silvjanovski caught a pass for 17 yards and Brady Silberfein caught a pass for 7 yards. Mykaela Madoff and Mattie Silberfein each ran for 10 yards, Gia Asen for 6 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.