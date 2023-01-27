After competing in mostly junior varsity matches and varsity multimeets, the Scarsdale and Edgemont wrestling team girls had their first chance to shine at a girls-only round robin draw at Peekskill on Saturday, Jan. 21.
Three of the girls competed at 107 pounds. Edgemont’s Daisy Gilmore was 2-2 and took third place of five, while Scarsdale’s Gracie Liebman was 1-3 and Emma Steggall was 0-4.
In the opening round, Gilmore was pinned in 1:00 by Clarkstown North’s Adrianna Dossi, Steggall was pinned by Clarkstown North’s Jett Von Ronn in 1:33 and Liebman had a bye. In the second round, Dossi pinned Steggall in 31 seconds and Gilmore pinned Liebman in 1:03. Round three saw Liebman pin Steggall in 5:51 and Gilmore had a bye. In the fourth round, Dossi pinned Liebman in 1:54, Von Ronn beat Gilmore 6-4 and Steggall had a bye. In the final matches, Gilmore pinned Steggall in 1:10 and Von Ronn pinned Liebman in 1:12.
At 114 pounds, Jackie Goldberg of Scarsdale took third of four wrestlers with a 1-2 record. Savannah Tittleback of Saunders pinned Goldberg in 1:28, Dover’s Lauren Palmer pinned Goldberg in 1:31 and Goldberg pinned LIL’s Victoria Useda in 2:22.
Edgemont’s Janice Lin was second at 2-1 and Scarsdale’s Flick Bennett third at 1-2 at 126 pounds in a four-wrestler draw. LIL’s Angelina Kern won a 7-4 decision over Lin, Lin pinned Pleasantville’s Mitzy Garcia Blacio in 1:26 and pinned Bennett in 1:24. Bennett won a 5-4 decision over Garcia Blacio in the first round and was pinned by Kern in the second round in 52 seconds.
There were five wrestlers at 138 pounds, including Scarsdale’s Mackenzie Kiley, who was 1-3. Kiley lost 11-6 to Meredith Mills of Saunders, was pinned in 1:28 by Lourdes’ McKenzie Cooper, was pinned in 47 seconds by Horace Greeley’s Ava Ametrano and pinned White Plains’ Aniya Bacchus in 1:40.
The girls will have another opportunity to wrestle at Edgemont’s girls draw as part of its tournament Saturday, Jan. 28.
Cheer places well again
At the New Rochelle Invitational on Jan. 21, the Scarsdale cheerleading placed second in gameday and fourth in traditional. The Raiders will host their own competition Saturday, Jan. 28 and will head to Florida Feb. 9-13 for UCA Nationals.
Bowlers top New Ro
On Jan. 18, the Scarsdale boys bowling team won a rare 4-3 match over New Rochelle. After winning the first two games 644-557 and 632-606 to pick up four points, New Ro had a big third game with a 713-587 winning, taking two points for the game and another point for the wood at 1,876-1,863.
Tyler DesChamps shot 131-141-143-415 to lead Scarsdale. Gabe Levy shot 170-100-112 and Wes Ulrich shot 113-136-101. Luke Kermanshahchi shot 133 and 138 in the first two games, Jared Hoffman 117 and 124 in the second and third games and Aaron Gans 97 in the first and 107 in the third.
The boys are 42-28.
The girls swept 7-0, 527-505-531-1,563 to 404-439-468-1,311 as New Ro only had four bowlers. Vanessa Thurman shot 125-97-146, Mattie Silberfein 108-95-119, Isabella Lu 97-104-97. Rachel Worth shot 106 in the first game and 121 in the third. Fiona Kantor’s high score was 125 in the second game, Dani Scheiner’s high score 91 in the first.
The girls are now 44-12.
Ice hockey ties rival
Despite outshooting its opponents by a large margin in both home games, the Scarsdale ice hockey team lost 5-4 to Cortland and tied Mamaroneck 2-2 in overtime.
Against Cortland on Jan. 18, the Raiders outshot the Rebels 38-22, but Nick Mele made 34 saves. Tyler Pierro made 16 saves for Scarsdale.
The Raiders were down 1-0, but Kyle Kahan found Lee Kleinman to tie the game and Sam Horner assisted Ryan Philips for a 2-1 lead. The Raiders entered the third period down 3-2, however. Horner set up Kahan for the tying goal, but Cortland scored the next two. Kahan assisted Kleinman with 2:11 left to pull within one.
Against Mamo on Jan. 21, the Raiders outshot the Tigers 25-12. In the 56-minute game, Mike Dillon made 23 saves for Mamo, while Pierro let up two goals and made nine saves in 53:46 and Max Siegel made one save in 2:14.
Kahan put the Raiders up 1-0 in the first period assisted by Freddy Kushnick. Mamo scored the next two goals in the second and Kushnick tied the game with 2:47 left in the third with help from Charlie Stemerman. Overtime was scoreless and the Raiders are now 7-6-1.
Track back at Armory
The track and field Raiders competed at the Armory over two days Jan. 20-21 at the U.S. Army Officials Halls of Fame Invitational, which featured a deep field and a long list of divisions.
Girls: 200-meter novice: Lauren Zoota 20th in 29.38. 200-meter sophomore: Isabella Nwokeji 28th in 29.57, Sienna Hosseinbukus 44th in 30.78, Charlotte Bellew 83rd in 33.84, Charlotte Aldridge 86th in 34.07, Karine Blumenfeld 103rd in 37.58.
300-meter varsity silver: Ari Sobel 48th in 44.37, Eva Gibney 59th in 44.73. 300-meter varsity bronze: Sofie Mirafzali 60th in 47.29.
500-meter invitational: Maria Roberts seventh in 1:19.51, Shannon Kelly 10th in 1:21.22. 600-meter varsity gold: Leia Patel 66th in 1:53.42, Sydney Geringer 73rd in 1:54.59.
1,000-meter varsity gold: Zoe Dichter 30th in 3:15.01. 1,000-meter novice: Sara Bochner eighth in 3:37.68. 1,000-meter sophomore: Lilly Streicher 19th in 3:43.27, Savannah Rosen 21st in 3:43.65, Elizabeth Sanchez 49th in 4:12.23. 1,000-meter freshman: Taryn Casey 23rd in 3:37.70, Arianna Feinstein 31st in 3:44.36, Sophie Lamberg 34th in 3:48.33.
3,000-meter en route varsity: Alexandra Simon seventh in 11:05.24, Sophia Garcia 10th in 11:07.06, Rachel Rakower 12th in 11:24.60. 2-mile varsity: Simon seventh in 11:48.26, Garcia 10th in 11:52.85, Rakower 12th in 12:10.98.
55-meter hurdles varsity silver: Shayna Klingsberg 53rd in 11.51.
4x400-meter relay varsity: Sobel, Gibney, Dichter and Kelly fifth in 4:14.81. 4x400-meter relay novice: Zoota, Cami Culang, Nwokeji and Bochner sixth in 4:52.68.
Long jump varsity: Deanna Matula-Osterman 45th at 14-2. Triple jump varsity: Matula-Osterman 42nd at 28-.5. Pole vault sophomore: Gibney second at 9-0. Shot put novice: Zoota 22nd at 20-4.
Boys: 55-meter dash freshman: Parker Lyn 31st in 7.55. 200-meter dash novice: Matthew Wong 117th in 27.65. 200-meter sophomore: Brandon Cascade 27th in 24.90. 200-meter freshman: Oliver Bandsma 77th in 27.43, Arjun Benderson 103rd in 28.43.
300-meter varsity silver: Darius Toosi 91st in 38.47, Etai Pollack 109th in 38.90. 300-meter varsity bronze: Riaz Ahsan 38th in 39.03.
600-meter varsity gold: Leo Khang 11th in 1:26.73, Toby Khang 46th in 1:36.55. 600-meter varsity silver: Spencer Goh 35th in 1:33.45.
1,000-meter sophomore: Benjamin Siegel 12th in 2:51.73, Benjamin Weiner 57th in 3:09.88, Faris Amin 101st in 3:28.52. 1,000-meter novice: Max Dinkin 14th in 2:59.98, Jonah Bansal 56th in 3:29.72. 1,000-meter freshman: Zirui Zhou 42nd in 3:15.56.
3,000-meter en route independent UNA: Zacharie Friedman ninth in 10:47.49. 2-mile run independent UNA: Friedman eighth in 11:33.66.
4x400-meter relay varsity: Toosi, Pollack, Ahsan and Toby Khang 11th in 3:38.43.
Long jump novice: Lyn sixth at 18-1, Matthew Wong 10th at 16-8.75. Triple jump varsity: Wong 30th at 35-9. Shot put novice: Raymond Donovan fifth at 35-10, Beck Landless 14th in 30-1.5, Cole Liebowitz 16th in 29-9.25, Raza Malik 27th in 25-3.5.
Wrestling
Scarsdale wrestling topped Mamaroneck 48-24 on Jan. 19. Tommy Iasiello beat Andreas Botero at 132 pounds, Jack Harrison beat Raul Rojas at 138, Mark Bliss topped Jacob Tolle at 145, Andre Duval bested Zakeer Strugatskava at 152, Steven Hill defeated Mason Ammerman at 160 and Max Meizlik won against Daniel Lopez at 172. The team is 5-16 in dual matches.
Next up for the team was the Herricks Tournament on Jan. 21. At 102 pounds, Ethan Finger was 3-2, winning a 4-1 decision and two matches by pin. Joshua Kosson was an impressive 4-0 at 110 pounds with four pins. Also at 110, Chase Timberger was 2-2 with two pins. Henry Sperling was 1-3 at 118 with one pin. Jeffery Alfonso was 1-4 with a pin in his final match at 118 pounds. Jack Harrison was 4-0 at 132 pounds with two pins and two decisions.
Iasiello was 4-1 at 132 pounds. He won by pin, major decision and pin before losing 3-2 to Michael Manfredi of Herricks and then ending with a tech fall win in his final match. Asher Millman was 1-2 with a pin at 132 pounds. Bliss was 2-3 with a pin and a decision. Duvall was 5-0 with four pins and a forfeit win at 152.
Matt Hill was 3-1 with two major decisions and a pin at 160. Meizlik was 4-1 at 172 with a major decision and three pins. Henry Koevary was 1-3 at 189 with a pin. At 285 pounds, Ryan Chase was 3-2 with three pins.
On Jan. 24, Scarsdale attended a multimeet at Edgemont. Finger was 3-0 at 102 pounds, Kosson 2-1 at 110, Tate Grewal 0-2 at 118, Sperling 1-2 at 118, Alfonso 0-1 at 126, Harrison 1-1 at 132, Millman 1-1 at 132, Iasiello 2-0 at 138, Bliss 0-2 at 145, Matthew Rothenberg 2-0 at 145, Duval 2-0 at 152, Meizlik 1-0 at 160, Koevary 0-2 at 189.
