With two all-around scores over 32.00, junior Harmony Bowes has given the Scarsdale gymnastics team some serious firepower to open the season. In a 157.05-136.53 loss to Wappingers on Dec. 9, Bowes scored 32.35, while in a 141.65-121.95 loss to Brewster on Dec. 12 she earned 32.05 points.

Against Wappingers, Bowes led the team with 8.7 on floor, 8.15 on beam and 7.3 on bars, while scoring 8.2 on vault. Sophomore Emma Greenberg led the team on vault with an 8.4 and scored 7.9 on floor, 7.0 on beam and 6.2 on bars for an all-around of 29.5. Sophomore Sophia Cha was the team’s other all-around, scoring 28.63 with scores of 8.23 on vault, 7.5 on floor, 6.9 on beam and 6.0 on bars.

