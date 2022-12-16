With two all-around scores over 32.00, junior Harmony Bowes has given the Scarsdale gymnastics team some serious firepower to open the season. In a 157.05-136.53 loss to Wappingers on Dec. 9, Bowes scored 32.35, while in a 141.65-121.95 loss to Brewster on Dec. 12 she earned 32.05 points.
Against Wappingers, Bowes led the team with 8.7 on floor, 8.15 on beam and 7.3 on bars, while scoring 8.2 on vault. Sophomore Emma Greenberg led the team on vault with an 8.4 and scored 7.9 on floor, 7.0 on beam and 6.2 on bars for an all-around of 29.5. Sophomore Sophia Cha was the team’s other all-around, scoring 28.63 with scores of 8.23 on vault, 7.5 on floor, 6.9 on beam and 6.0 on bars.
Senior Adrianna Cha scored 7.1 on bars and 6.4 on beam. Freshman Melanie Aman scored 7.0 on vault, 6.1 on floor and 5.2 on bars. Junior Rachel Coplan scored 8.1 on beam and 7.75 on floor. Sophomore Avery Dickstein scored 5.95 on beam and 4.2 on bars. Senior Daphne Boockvar scored 6.5 on beam.
At Brewster, Bowes led the team on every event with scores of 8.7 on beam, 8.25 on vault, 7.85 on floor and 7.25 on bars. Greenberg scored 29.45 with scores of 8.15 on beam, 8.1 on vault, 7.2 on floor and 6.0 on bars, while Sophia Cha earned 28.85 with 8.2 on vault, 8.05 on beam, 6.4 on floor and 6.2 on bars. The three all-arounds were top three in every event for the Raiders.
Aman scored 6.4 on vault, 5.5 on floor, 5.0 on bars, while freshman Ava Goldberg scored 5.0 on beam and 3.2 on bars, Dickstein 3.85 on bars.
The Raiders are 0-2.
Boys bowling completes sweeps
On Dec. 7, the Scarsdale boys bowling team won 7-0 over the two bowlers from New Rochelle, while the girls lost a narrow 4-3 match, winning the second game 563-410 and winning the wood 1,511-1,440. New Ro took the first and third games 472-450 and 558-498.
Mattie Silberfein rolled 135-144-124 to lead the team with a 403 series. Hannah Feuerstein rolled a pair of 111s, and Alessandra Hosseinbukus and Rachel Worth each shot 106s.
The boys rolled 571-627-558-1,756. Ethan Elkins shot 166-136-113 for a 415 series. Austin Flaster shot 125-114-133. Wes Ulrich had a 150 high game in the second, Aaron Gans rolled a pair of 120s, Gabe Levy shot 108 and 107, Tyler DesChamps 104 and Ulrich a 103.
The girls are 15-6 this season.
The boys faced White Plains on Dec. 12 and won 7-0 against a short-handed team of four to improve to 26-2. The Raiders rolled 586-607-519-1,712. Flaster was the only Raider to compete in all three games, rolling 162-148-113 for a 423 series. Nate Abraham shot 169 in the second game, 113 in the third. Levy shot 116, Elkins and DesChamps 112, Benny Grossman 103, Gans 101.
Another win for swim/dive
The Scarsdale boys swim and dive team defeated New Rochelle/Bronxville 103-69 on Dec. 13 at Westchester Community College to improve to 2-0.
Aidan Lee, Kevin Jiang, Harrison Lambert and Avi Stahl won the 200 medley relay in 1:41.26, while Kieran Lee, Derrick Kuo, Dylan Tuckman and Vasilla Dragovic took third in 1:52.02, Thomas Peng, Ari Lemisch, Adrian Wang and Mason Friedman fourth in 1:56.27. Bryan Manheimer won the 200 freestyle in 1:49.31. Gabriel Meiselman was third in 1:05.35, Gregory Peng fourth in 2:11.13.
Aidan Lee led a sweep of the 200 individual medley in 1:56.10. Lambert was next at 2:04.35, Thomas Peng third in 2:19.84. Kevin Jiang won the 50 freestyle in 22.25 seconds. Stahl was third in 24.23, Dragovic fourth in 25.30. Haochen Liu won diving with 263.55 points, while Harley Koch was second with 158.90. Ethan Isacc won the 100 butterfly in 1:01.89, with Kuo second in 1:02.36. Aaron He placed fourth in 1:10.69.
Manheimer won the 100 freestyle in 49.68, Meiselman was third in 53.86, Friedman fourth in 57.79. Lambert won the 500 freestyle in 4:59.17, Kieran Lee was second in 5:13.72 and Tuckman completed the sweep in 5:35.91. Jiang, Stahl, Dragovic and Manheimer won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:37.04. Isacc, Alexander Rizk, Liu and Meiselman took second in 1:39.57, He, Kuo, Wang and Friedman fourth in 1:54.68.
The race clinched the meet for the Raiders. Aidan Lee finished the 100 backstroke in 52.36, Peng in 59.38, Isacc 1:08.71. Jiang led the Raiders in the 100 breaststroke in 1:02.07, Kuo was next in 1:07.14, then Lemisch in 1:13.79. Lambert, Lee, Meiselman and Lee touched in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:35.94, Stahl, He, Peng and Isacc in 3:52.80, Peng, Friedman, Dragovic and Tuckman in 3:57.85.
Double-double for Sussberg
In a 55-47 Scarsdale boys basketball win over Rye on Dec. 13, Jake Sussberg score 16 points and had 10 rebounds, while Carlos Rodriguez was two rebounds shy of a double-double of his own with 22 points and eight boards. Sussberg drained four threes, Rodriguez two.
The Raiders also got five points each from Daniel Hoey and Asher Krohn, three from A.J. Booth and two from Henry Rifkin and Jody Alter. Krohn grabbed five rebounds, Hoey and Oscar Langford four each. Krohn had two blocks and two steals as the Raiders improved to 3-0.
A classic win for Raiders
After getting fogged out at Murrays on Dec. 7, the Scarsdale boys ice hockey team returned to defeat Rye Town/Harrison 10-0 on Dec. 10. Tyler Pierro made 10 saves, Max Siegel five in the combined shutout.
Ryan Philips and Lev Mizukovski scored two goals each, Ian Silberstein had one goal and two assists, Joe Sharpe and Nicky DeRobertis two assists, Charlie Stemmerman, Kyle Kahan, Harry Wolf, Daniel Zhu and Lee Kleinman one goal each, Sam Horner, Nicky Mantzouris and Ian Bishop one assist each.
In the Winter Classic at Bear Mountain against North Rockland, Scarsdale won 2-1 on Dec. 12. Stemmerman scored both goals, with two assists for Kahan and one each for Silberstein and Sharpe. Siegel made 10 saves and let up one goal, while Pierro made eight saves.
The Raiders improved to 4-1 heading into their game against rival Suffern.
Wrestling tops Deer Park
Scarsdale wrestling is 2-11 in dual meets and dual meet tournament matches so far this season.
At Clarkstown North on Dec. 8, the Raiders fell 57-11. Tommy Iasiello won 11-10 at 138 pounds, Mark Bliss won 12-6 against Matthew Mastrocola at 145 and Steven Hill won a 15-0 tech fall at 160 pounds.
At the Garden City Bobby Menges Duals on Dec. 10, the Raiders lost 39-36 to Jericho, 48-29 to the host team, won 48-30 over Deer Park and lost 48-25 to Sewanhaka West.
Against Jericho, Ethan Finger won by pin in 1:43 at 102 pounds, Joshua Kosson in 1:03 at 118, Henry Sperling in 2:55 at 126, Iasiello in 58 seconds at 138, Hill in 2:30 at 160, Ryan Chase in 1:57 at 285.
Iasiello at 132 pounds picked up the first Scarsdale win against the host team that wasn’t a forfeit with a 19-3 technical fall, Hill won by pin in 3:48 at 160 and Chase won in just 52 seconds at 285.
In the win over Deer Park, the Raiders took their first five wins by forfeit before Hill won by pin at 160 in 54 seconds. Max Florin won by pin, also in 54 seconds at 215 before the Raiders got another forfeit win.
Against Sewanhaka West, Iasiello won a 16-7 major decision at 183, Andre Duval won 5-3 at 152, Hill won by pin in 1:35 at 160 and Chase won by pin in 3:12 at 285.
In the Section 1 Division I Duals at Suffern on Dec. 13, Suffern beat Scarsdale 45-25 and Sleepy Hollow beat the Raiders 39-35.
Against Suffern, Kosson won by pin in 2:33 at 118, Iasiello 13-3 at 138, Max Meizlik 12-7 at 172. Facing Sleepy Hollow, Sperling won by pin in 5:52 at 126, Iasiello an 18-3 tech fall at 138, Hill in 1:10 at 160, Chase in 1:35 at 285.
