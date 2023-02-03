After a tough 9-3 loss to John Jay-Cross River on Dec. 17, the Scarsdale ice hockey team beat the Wolves 7-4 in the rematch on Jan. 28.
Ian Silberstein scored two goals, Freddy Kushnick, Kyle Kahan and Jack Greco each a goal and an assist, Charlie Stemerman and Daniel Zhu a goal each, Sam Horner and Ryan Philips each an assist. Max Siegel had 21 saves.
Two days later, Scarsdale tied Mount Pleasant 3-3 in overtime as Siegel made 30 saves.
Silberstein opened the scoring up with 9:54 left in the first period assisted by Horner and Kushnick, but 30 seconds later Mount Pleasant tied the game.
Silberstein scored six minutes into the second period assisted by Horner and Stemerman. Two minutes later Mount Pleasant tied the game again. With 8:27 left in the second, Phillips assisted Zhu for the go-ahead goal. Mount Pleasant scored the tying goal with 11:10 left to play.
The game featured 14 penalties, seven for each team.
The Raiders are 7-6-2.
Hoops hangs with CHSAA
In a game added to the schedule in-season, the Scarsdale boys basketball team faced Catholic school St. Francis Prep on Jan. 28. The Raiders hung with the second ranked CHSAA team, led by 30 points from Josh Pascarelli, in a 74-64 loss.
For the Raiders, Carlos Rodriguez scored 25 points, Jake Sussberg had 19 points and seven rebounds, Asher Krohn 10 points and six rebounds, A.J. Booth five points and four rebounds, Daniel Hoey three points, Rifkin two points and four rebounds. Rodriguez and Sussberg each hit three three-pointers, Krohn two.
St. Francis Prep jumped to a 22-9 lead in the first quarter, but the game was mostly even the rest of the way.
Scarsdale suffered a tough 64-39 loss at Clarkstown South on Jan. 30, despite a tight 17-15 first quarter won by South. The Raiders were outscored 14-4, 12-6 and 21-14 in the next three frames.
Krohn 13 scored points, Rodriguez 11, Sussberg seven, Noah Grossberg three, Rifkin and Noah Chappell two each, Mason Ruzumna one. Sussberg had eight rebounds, Krohn seven, Booth five. Rodriguez had three assists.
Scarsdale fell to 9-6.
Raiders wrestle final dual
On Jan. 30, Scarsdale wrestling team had its final dual meet before divisionals, which take place at Suffern on Feb. 4. The Raiders topped Pleasantville 42-23.
At 102 pounds, Ethan Finger beat Alex Wish 6-4. At 110, Joshua Kosson pinned Fredy Mejia in 1:49. After Scarsdale lost the next five matches, Andrew Duval won by forfeit at 152. At 160, Matt Hill pinned Dylan Jennings in 53 seconds. Max Meizlik beat Sasha McGaffey 7-0 at 172. Henry Koevary and Max Florin won at 189 and 215 pounds, respectively. Ryan Chase pinned Peter Pepdjonovic in 16 seconds at 285 pounds.
Titles for track and field
At the Westchester County Championships at the Armory on Jan. 28, the Scarsdale girls placed fifth of 24 scoring teams with 38 points behind Ursuline (62), Bronxville (60), New Rochelle (53) and Hen Hud (49). The boys tied for 10th with 16 points. Horace Greeley won with 79 points.
County titles were won by Maria Roberts in the 600-meter, the 4x400-meter relay, Eva Gibney in pole vault and boys 4x400-meter relay.
Girls: 300-meter dash: 11) Ari Sobel 44.20. 600-meter: 1) Roberts 1:38.62; 4) Shannon Kelly in 1:41.71; 8) Zoe Dichter in 1:44.46. 1,000-meter: 9) Leia Patel 3:16.85. 3,000-meter: 7) Sophia Garcia 10:49.66; 11) Rachel Rakower 11:18.51. 4x200-meter relay: 12) 1:59.08. 4x400-meter: 1) Gibney, Sobel, Kelly, Roberts 4:10.60 (over Bronxville 4:10.56). 4x800-meter relay: 4) Patel, Dichter, Sophia Garcia, Alex Simon 10:10.50. Pole vault: 1) Eva Gibney 9-6. Triple jump: 14) Deanna Matula-Osterman 30-9.5; 16) Mili Fukada 29-7.25.
Boys: 300-meter dash: 8) Darius Toosi 37.11. 600-meter: 3) Toby Khang 1:27.09; 20) Leo Khang 1:36.58. 3,200-meter: 22) Joning Wang 11:10.26. 4x200-meter relay: 15) 1:40.44. 4x400-meter relay: 1) Toosi, Toby Khang, Riaz Ahsan, Leo Khang 3:33.17.
Raiders earn comeback win
The Scarsdale girls basketball team beat Walter Panas 38-34 to improve to 9-6 on Jan. 31. The Raiders scored five in first quarter, two in second and trailed 13-7 at the half before exploding for 20 in the third and scoring 11 in the fourth.
A late three-pointers by Ivy Boockvar and strong free throw shooting by Hannah Wasserman (4 of 4) and Boockvar (2 of 2) led to the win as the duo combined for all 11 points in the fourth quarter.
Boockvar scored 14, Wasserman 13, Izzy Goldban eight, Zephyr Connolly three.
