After a tough 9-3 loss to John Jay-Cross River on Dec. 17, the Scarsdale ice hockey team beat the Wolves 7-4 in the rematch on Jan. 28.

Ian Silberstein scored two goals, Freddy Kushnick, Kyle Kahan and Jack Greco each a goal and an assist, Charlie Stemerman and Daniel Zhu a goal each, Sam Horner and Ryan Philips each an assist. Max Siegel had 21 saves.

