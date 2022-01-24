Scarsdale’s boys swim team moved to 7-1 with a 92-79 victory over New Rochelle/Bronxville on Thursday, Jan. 13 at Westchester Community College.
Bryan Manheimer and Aidan Lee each swam to first in two individual events. Manheimer won the 100 freestyle (49.99) and 200 freestyle (1:48.37) while Lee placed first in the 200 IM (2:02.73) and 100 backstroke (57.79).
Also earning first-place finishes were Haochen Liu (diving, 273.70), Art Lemisch (500 freestyle, 6:03.79), Drew Hill (100 butterfly, 59.29) and Kevin Jiang (100 breaststroke, 1:02.88).
The Raiders also won the 200 medley relay in a clocking of 1:36.47. Lee, Jiang, Manheimer and Hill made up the foursome.
Raiders fall to Mamo in boys hoops
Scarsdale’s boys basketball squad lost to host Mamaroneck 62-51 Thursday, Jan. 13.
Asher Krohn (19 points) and A.J. Booth (14 points) led the Raiders, who dropped to 8-3.
ETBE ices Mahopac Indians
The merged Eastchester/Tuckahoe/Bronxville/Edgemont hockey team improved to 5-2-1 with a 14-4 rout of Mahopac on Saturday, Jan. 15 at the Ice Hutch.
David O’Shaugnessy sparked the Eagles with five goals and two assists. Will Stupart tallied two goals and three assists while Ian Johns had two goals and two assists. Hero Schmidt added two goals. Connor Cipriano notched a goal and an assist while Sebastian Henderson distributed three assists.
Luke Arrighi added one goal. Jonah Klein had an assist. Alex Clark had a quiet night in net as the Indians only registered eight shots with Clark making four saves.
ETBE led 6-2 after one period and went up 12-3 after two periods.
Miller, Patel place 2nd at Schenectady
Edgemont wrestlers Sander Miller (145 pounds) and Dhilan Patel (118) each placed second at the Schenectady Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 15.
Miller lost a 15-14 thriller in the championship match to Owen Hicks of Fonda/Fultonville/Johnstown. Patel dropped a 7-2 decision in the finals.
Panther Noah Bernstein placed third at 152 pounds, defeating Kyber Henry of Cobleskill/Richmondville 6-0 in the third-place match.
Edgemont dropped a dual meet 44-27 to Pleasantville on Wednesday, Jan. 12. Earning wins for the Panthers were Wyatt Aslanian (118, 8-4), Patel (126, pin), Joey Saito (152, pin), Alex Michelson (172, pin) and Henry Yuan (215, pin).
EHS drops gymnastics meet to Brewster
Edgemont’s gymnastics team took on host Brewster and fell 111.5-94.8 Thursday, Jan. 13 at B&C Gymnastics.
Panther Beatrice Lytton was second overall in the all-around with a score of 27.4. Lytton placed second in both the vault (8.1) and uneven bars (5.7) while taking third in the balance beam (6.6) and floor exercise (7.0).
Talia Rothschild took fourth in the all-around with a 24.2. She was third in the bars (4.5), fourth in the vault (7.8), fifth in the floor (6.4) and fifth in the beam (5.5).
Le Wang scored a 7.4 in the vault and 5.4 in the beam. Sophia D’Amico netted a 5.9 in the floor and 3.8 in the bars.
