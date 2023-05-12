Sc tennis Will Mishra.jpg
Will Mishra

 Scarsdale Inquirer/Jim MacLean

With losses only to Byram Hills and Horace Mann, the Scarsdale boys tennis team ended the regular season with three straight wins, including the finale against Byram to capture the power league title and finish the season with a 9-2 record. The Raiders will look to make noise in the singles, doubles and team tournaments in the next two weeks.

Scarsdale was challenged all season and won several matches 5-2 and 4-3, rarely sweeping an opponent as had been more commonplace in past years. The team hopes to use the top competition they faced all season to give them an edge in sectionals.

shs track eva gibney high jump by rob diantonio 2.jpg
Eva Gibney

