With losses only to Byram Hills and Horace Mann, the Scarsdale boys tennis team ended the regular season with three straight wins, including the finale against Byram to capture the power league title and finish the season with a 9-2 record. The Raiders will look to make noise in the singles, doubles and team tournaments in the next two weeks.
Scarsdale was challenged all season and won several matches 5-2 and 4-3, rarely sweeping an opponent as had been more commonplace in past years. The team hopes to use the top competition they faced all season to give them an edge in sectionals.
The Raiders topped Horace Greeley 4-3 on May 3. In singles, Jack Reis lost 6-4, 7-6 to Jason Wei, Sam Saeed beat Matt Wallis 7-6 (7-1), 6-3, Leo Umansky fell 6-3, 6-2 to Adam Fink and Sameer Kini beat Ben Singer 7-5, 6-1.
In doubles, Michael Marks and Will Mishra won 7-5, 6-2 over Elvin Lo and Idan Yedid, Ben Hyman and Hiroshi Hebner lost 7-5, 6-0 to Everett Rosenbloom and Sam Mathes, and Coby Gantcher and J.P. Figueiredo beat Kai Lucuesatn and Jordan Zeigler 6-1, 6-4.
The next day, Scarsdale beat Edgemont 5-2 in a match that came down to three supertiebreakers that all went Scarsdale’s way.
Reis lost 6-1, 6-4 to Nick Peng, Saeed beat Eli Johnson 3-6, 7-6 (7-1), 10-6, Umansky lost 6-1, 6-3 to Tapan Sidhwani and Kini bested Krishen Kakar 6-2, 6-2 to split singles. Mishra and Marks beat Liyam Yaghoobzadeh 4-6, 6-4, 10-8, Figueiredo and Gantcher won 6-3, 6-2 over Justin Alexander and Max Ho, and Dylan Pai and Dean Buonagurio topped Sam Meyer and Simon Ascher 6-7 (2-7), 6-4, 10-6.
In the title clincher, Scarsdale bested Byram 4-3 on May 10. Reis beat Aaron Lepofsky 6-3, 6-1, Saeed won 6-3, 6-1 over Arel Rivera, Jerry Jin won 2-6, 6-1, 10-5 against Justin Wagner and Buonagurio lost to Alex Lewis 6-4, 2-6, 10-8.
Marks and Mishra lost 7-6, 5-7, 10-3 to Jesse Goldstein and Max Teitelbaum, Hyman and Hebner won 7-5, 6-3 against Mihir Kumar and Jared Aberman, and Gantcher and Figueiredo lost 6-3, 6-3 to Joshua Yoon and Cooper Lipton.
The singles and doubles postseason at Harrison will start Saturday, May 13 with first- and second-round matches going from 8 a.m. well into the night. The round of 16 will be the next day, the quarterfinals and semifinals May 15 at 4 p.m., and the finals and third-place matches the next day. The team tournament starts Thursday, May 18, at the higher seed. The quarterfinals are the next day, with the semifinals and finals at Harrison May 20 and 21.
Track/field shows depth
The Scarsdale track and field team competed at the Joe Wynne Somers Lions Club Invitational May 5-6. The boys were fourth of 14 in Class A with 67 points behind Arlington (125.5), John Jay-East Fishkill (87) and Stepinac (71.5). The girls were ninth of 12 in Class A with 33 points.
Girls: 100-meter: Lauren Zoota 13.382, Ari Sobel 13.39. 200-meter: Zoota 28.20. 200-meter frosh/soph: 46) Lucia Mulinge 20.264; 47) Hannah Khang 30.270; 78) Esha Mehta 31.66; 93) Lauren Doherty 32.36; 94) Paige Walker 32.37; 111) Charlotte Aldridge 33.27; 122) Melanie Aman 33.86; 129) Hanna Laaraj 34.15; 138) Eloise Schiamberg 34.73; 142) Karine Blumenfeld 34.90; 160) Olivia Abramowitz 36.78; 162) Samantha Schneider 37.08. 200-meter unseeded: 19) Charlotte Cohen 31.95; 31) Lila O’Doherty 33.42.
400-meter: 19) Chloe Powell 1:06.00; 26) Sofie Mirafzali 1:07.25; 38) Leena Waterhouse 1:10.98. 800-meter: 31) Charlotte Raff 2:54.96. 800-meter frosh/soph: 3) Sydney Geringer 2:37.06; 5) Ellen Loktik 2:42.63; 8) Lilly Streicher 2:43.24; 12) Sara Bochner 2:45.65; 16) Catherine O’Donnell 2:46.10; 17) Madeleine Wagg 2:46.25; 19) Savannah Rosen 2:47.96; 20) Taryn Casey 2:48.17; 25) Maya O’Doherty 2:50.69; 26) Arianna Feinstein 2:50.99; 33) Joyce Liu 2:54.00; 34) Lillian Liu 2:54.05; 52) Maya Kossakowski 2:00.93; 60) Claudia Gelblum 3:05.62; 68) Elizabeth Sanchez 3:13.37; 73) Joanna Schutzer 3:17.02.
1,500-meter: 26) Camryn Culang 5:40.08; 28) Rosen 5:41.33. 3,000-meter: 5) Jennifer Schwartz 10:51.19; 7) Sophia Garcia 10:54.18; 10) Rachel Rakower 11:02.68. 4x200-meter relay: 8) Scarsdale 1:53.13. 1,600-meter spring medley relay: 3) Scarsdale 4:24.51.
Long jump: 17) Deanna Matula-Osterman 14-5.5. Triple jump: 17) Matula-Osterman 29-4. Javelin: 28) Zoota 48-9. Pentathlon: 1) Eva Gibney 2.425 points (800-meter, first, 2:31.23; 100-meter hurdles, second, 18.72; high jump, tied second, 1.42 meters; long jump, second 4.47 meters; shot put, second, 7.62 meters),
Boys: 100-meter: Etai Pollack 11.569; Toby Khang 11.985; Matthew Wong 12.67. 200-meter frosh/soph: 8) Brandon Cascade 24.16; 31) Parker Lyn 25.62; 49) Hugo Gueler 26.165; 52) Labrowne Brown 26.30; 56) Dylan Chen 26.39; 93) Arjun Benderson 27.48; 118) Nicholas Steggall 28.17; 136) Owen Hurwitz 28.969. 200-meter unseeded: 3) Pollack 23.97; 9) Toby Khang 24.33; 49) Cole Liebowitz 26.41; 78) Luke Polatsch 27.996; 86) Aryan Mehra 28.89; 88) Zach Feldman 29.04. 400-meter: 60) Benderson 1:06.30. 800-meter: 20) Jack Sherman 2:09.85; 24) Zacharie Friedman 2:13.40; 30) Joning Wang 2:15.93.
800-meter frosh/soph: 15) Zirui Zhou 2:16.96; 21) Leo Hyunh 2:19.96; 28) Ben Weiner 2:21.69; 53) Jack Sheridan 2:28.73; 55) Philip Chadie 2:29.25; 81) Marcus Maxwell 2:35.09; 86) Faris Amin 2:36.59; 92) Theodore Bryson 2:37.97; 130) Alex Akbarian 3:03.72. Mile: 5) Yuhan Cruz 4:41.46; 12) Charles Rich 4:51.71; 20) Gavin Su 4:57.22. 3,200-meter: 8) Rishi Shadaksharappa 10:04.10. 400-meter hurdles: 13) Cruz 1:07.71.
4x200-meter relay: 6) Scarsdale 1:35.73. 4x1,600-meter relay: 8) Scarsdale 20:45.24. 1,600-meter sprint medley relay: 8) Scarsdale 3:56.41. High jump: t3) Henry Rifkin 5-8. Long jump: 1) Rifkin 20-3; 18) Jake Saxon 17-9.75; 32) Brown 16-9.5. Triple jump: 5) Wong 38-9.5; 20) Lyn 35-9. Shot put: 12) Max Rubin 36-2; 28) Raymond Donovan 30-11. Discus: 12) Beck Landless 99-1; 13) Rubin 96-10; 29) Donovan 84-0. Javelin: t12) Liebowitz n/a; 27) Donovan 77-9.
Coming up for Scarsdale are the Loucks Games at White Plains May 12-13, the Westchester County Championships May 20, the Class A Championships May 27 and the New York State Qualifiers June 1-2.
