Scarsdale Raiders sports logo

With a May 11 win over Byram Hills and a forfeit win by Hastings/Briarcliff/Greeley, the Scarsdale girls flag football team finished its sophomore season 12-1-2 and with the No. 1 seed in Division 1. The Raiders hosted No. 8 Poughkeepsie in the quarterfinals Thursday, May 18, with the semifinals next at the higher seed May 20 and the finals at Mahopac at 4:30 p.m. on May 24.

Against Byram Hills, the Raiders won 34-0. Ivy Boockvar completed 13 passes for 141 yards and had 33 rushing yards, 2 receiving yards and a touchdown.

