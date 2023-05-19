With a May 11 win over Byram Hills and a forfeit win by Hastings/Briarcliff/Greeley, the Scarsdale girls flag football team finished its sophomore season 12-1-2 and with the No. 1 seed in Division 1. The Raiders hosted No. 8 Poughkeepsie in the quarterfinals Thursday, May 18, with the semifinals next at the higher seed May 20 and the finals at Mahopac at 4:30 p.m. on May 24.
Against Byram Hills, the Raiders won 34-0. Ivy Boockvar completed 13 passes for 141 yards and had 33 rushing yards, 2 receiving yards and a touchdown.
Chloe Paquin had 65 receiving yards and two touchdowns; Ella Mulfinger 30 rushing yards, 26 receiving yards and a touchdown; Gia Asen 25 yards rushing, seven receiving and three extra points; and Lilly Tessler threw for 11 yards and ran for 13.
Emilia Gomez had 35 rushing yards and a touchdown, Addison Lazarus 15, Mattie Silberfein 7, Leah Brown, Katerina Mikhailo and Dani Horn 4, Avery Dickstein 3. Brady Silberfein had 5 receiving yards, Seka Silvjanovski 1. Kate Kattan had an extra point.
On defense, Mulfinger had two interceptions, Paquin, Gomez and Katie Han one each. Gomez and Mykaela Madoff had six flag pulls each. Asen and Brown each had three flag pulls, Yuri Sato and Silvjanovski two each.
Girls golf qualifies 7
The Scarsdale girls golf team is looking to have a fruitful postseason as a league champion and team finals qualifier and with seven qualifiers for the individual event, Emma Lee, Allison Kahn, Chloe Ji, Ellie Bowen, Liya Chu, Rory Winston and Zoe Winston. Lee is the defending Section 1 champion.
The team finals/first round of sectionals were held at Unionvale Thursday, May 18, with the individual finals May 24 at Whippoorwill.
The Raiders finished the season with an 11-0 record. Scarsdale beat Horace Greeley on May 11. Only three Greeley golfers finished, so the Raiders won with an outstanding 195 at Sunningdale.
Emma Lee was the medalist with a 34. Kahn shot 36, Ji 39, Bowen 41, Chu 45, Anjali Schoetz 55. Julia Paek led Greeley with a 41.
Against Byram Hills/Fox Lane at Metropolis on May 15, the Raiders closed out the season with a 226-258 win. Kahn was the medalist with a 41. Ji and Zoe Winston shot 45, Rory Winston 46, Chu 49, Schoetz 52. Faith Patrino shot 42 for Byram Hills/Fox Lane.
Girls lacrosse No. 7
In the Section 1 Class A girls lacrosse tournament, the 6-10 Raiders earned the No. 7 seed and will head to No. 2 North Rockland on Friday, May 19. The semifinals will be May 22 at the higher seed.
Boys lax earns top seed
Despite a 10-6 finish and a regular season loss to Mamaroneck, the Scarsdale boys lacrosse team secured the No. 1 seed in Section 1 Class A. The Raiders will host the No. 4 Carmel-No. 5 Suffern winner on May 23.
Scarsdale wrapped up the regular season with a 13-4 win over North Rockland. Ryan Ornstein scored three goals, Colby Baldwin two, Jake Goldstein, Rhett Needleman, Nate Seslowe, Jackson Starr, Tommy Iasiello, Colin Brennan, Anders Burrows and Finn Miller one each. Goldstein had three assists, Baldwin, Needleman and Seslowe two each, Ornstein and Starr one each.
Baldwin won 17 of 19 face-offs, Iasiello 2 of 3. Lehrman made 15 saves, Nick Ebner-Borst four.
Softball draws Ossining
Finishing the softball season with an 8-12 record, Scarsdale is the No. 11 seed in Section 1 Class AA and headed to No. 6 Ossining on Thursday, May 18, for the opening round.
In the final stretch of the regular season, the Raiders lost 14-0 to New Rochelle and 19-4 to Mamaroneck before closing out with a 25-6 win over Mount Vernon.
Against New Ro on May 10, Emily Baron pitched the last 3.1 innings, not allowing a run and striking out four. Scarsdale’s four hits came from newcomers — Elena Sannicandro, Grace Henry, Carlie Kauffman and Jordan Kefer — which coach Kevin Carrigan said is “good for their future and development.”
Two days later against Mamo, the game was scoreless going into the third inning, but Mamaroneck turned on the jets and won in six innings. Ella Hayes was 2 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI.
In the finale against Mount Vernon, the Raiders won in five innings. Hayes was the winning pitcher, not allowing any earned runs in the final two innings. She was also 3 for 4 with a double and 3 RBIs. McKinley Conlan was 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs and Charlotte Stebich and Sammy Fenigstein were both 2 for 3.
