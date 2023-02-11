SHS ice hockey Greco Jack photo

Scarsdale ice hockey's Jack Greco crashes the net against Pelham.

 Jon Thaler Photo

With one game left to play, a much healthier Scarsdale girls basketball team has brought its record to 12-7. The finals regular season game scheduled for Feb. 9 was a rematch with rival Ursuline.

The Raiders had won four games in five days and built a five-game overall winning streak before falling 50-41 at North Rockland on Feb. 7. In that game the Raiders allowed 23 points in the fourth quarter. Hannah Wasserman scored 23 points, Zephyr Connolly 10, Ivy Boockvar five, Claudia Rosenberg two, Izzy Goldban one.

