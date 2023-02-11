With one game left to play, a much healthier Scarsdale girls basketball team has brought its record to 12-7. The finals regular season game scheduled for Feb. 9 was a rematch with rival Ursuline.
The Raiders had won four games in five days and built a five-game overall winning streak before falling 50-41 at North Rockland on Feb. 7. In that game the Raiders allowed 23 points in the fourth quarter. Hannah Wasserman scored 23 points, Zephyr Connolly 10, Ivy Boockvar five, Claudia Rosenberg two, Izzy Goldban one.
Scarsdale topped Lincoln 56-22 on Feb. 1, with the starters seeing limited action. Wasserman scored 12, Lilly Tessler eight, Stevie Rosenberg seven, Boockvar six, Campbell Alin and Claudia Rosenberg five each, Ella Mulfinger and Goldban four each, Chloe Powell three, Juliet Schneider two.
In a 67-30 win over Mount Vernon on Feb. 3, Wasserman scored 20, Boockvar 13, Connolly 11, Claudia Rosenberg and Cammie Litofsky seven each, Goldban five, Tessler and Schneider two each.
At the eight-team Pauline Ricci event at Ossining on Feb. 4, the Raiders beat Briarcliff 73-47. Wasserman continued her dominant play with 31 points, while Boockvar scored 15, Goldban 14, Claudia Rosenberg eight, Connolly three, Dani Horn two.
4 compete at novice meet
At the gymnastics novice meet on Feb. 2, four Raiders competed. Freshman Ava Goldberg scored 5.00 on bars, sophomore Avery Dickstein 4.70. Freshman Alexis Levine earned 6.10 on beam, Dickstein 5.70. Levine got 6.60 on floor, Goldberg 6.50, freshman Ella Trager 3.0.
Hockey drops below .500
With another pair of losses, the Scarsdale ice hockey team has fallen below .500 at 7-8-2.
The Raiders lost 6-5 to Rivertowns on Feb. 1. Scarsdale trailed 4-1 in the first period, but came back to tie the game at 4-4 after two periods. Rivertowns took a 6-4 lead and the Raiders couldn’t get the tying goal.
Ian Silberstein scored assisted by Kyle Kahan and Lev Mizukovski, Ryan Philips scored from Nick Mantzouris, Silberstein scored from Sam Horner and Charlie Stemmerman scored unassisted to tie the game. The team’s final goal came as Silberstein completed his hat trick with 1:04 left to play unassisted.
Max Siegel made 28 saves.
Two days later, the Raiders lost 6-3 to Pelham. After trailing 4-1 again, Scarsdale got as close as 4-3 before Pelham pulled away once more.
Horner scored from Silberstein, Kahan scored unassisted and Jack Greco scored from Lee Kleinman. Siegel made 25 saves.
Akbarian makes ski sectionals
At a Northern League A sectional qualifier at Mohawk on Feb. 2, with the top nine finishers automatically qualifying for sectionals. Scarsdale’s Ava Akbarian took ninth for the girls in 25.51. North Salem/John Jay-Cross River/Somers’ Rosie Binette won the race in 22.54.
Addie Lazarus placed 20th in 28.25, Sidonie DeHarveng 22nd in 29.22, Ava Gorelick 24th in 29.69, Catarina DeCataldo 27th in 30.16, Aubrey Kaplan 31st in 31.59.
For the boys, Elliott Zhang, who had qualified at the previous event, was again in the top nine, this time taking fifth in 21.74. Ellis Crane place 18th in 26.01, Cameron Roberts 19th in 26.01, Will Cavalier 20th in 26.06, Oliver Kaiden 21st in 26.08, Luke Williams 25th in 27.20, Jared Waldman 32nd in 30.84.
A track classic
At the Varsity Classic at the Armory on Feb. 6, the Scarsdale track and field team faced a highly competitive field. Girls: 400-meter: Sofie Mirafzali 44th in 1:06.37. 800-meter: Sydney Geringer 32nd in 2:39.11, Taryn Casey 66th in 2:49.76, Savannah Rosen 68th in 2:50.17. 1,600-meter: Rachel Rakower 16th in 5:35.85, Sara Bochner 30th in 5:51.79, Lilly Streicher 35th in 5:56.70, Camryn Culang 51st in 6:09.58. Distance medley relay: Zoe Dichter, Mirafzali, Leia Patel and Sophia Garcia ninth in 13:14.32. Long jump: Mili Fukada 29th at 14-2, Deanna Matula-Osterman 38th at 13-5. Triple jump: Matula-Osterman 17th at 31-5, Fukada 22nd at 30-8.5.
Boys: 200-meter: Darius Toosi 20th in 23.41, Alexander Duval 29th in 23.83, Etai Pollack 62nd in 24.52, Brandon Cascade 73rd in 24.70. 400-meter: Leo Khang 21st in 53.14, Riaz Ahsan 31st in 54.07, Toby Khang 60th in 55.82, Max Dinkin 68th in 2:18.62. 1,600-meter: Joning Wang 47th in 5:09.57. Long jump: Parker Lyn 42nd at 17-1.25, Matthew Wong 52nd at 16-2. Triple jump: Wong 32nd at 36-7.5, Lyn 33rd at 36-4.25.
