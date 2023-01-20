With a 61-55 win over league rival Mamaroneck on Jan. 13, the Scarsdale boys basketball team improved to 9-4. After a 13-13 first quarter, the Raiders went up 32-25 at the half and clung to a narrow 48-46 lead after three. Winning the fourth quarter 13-9, Scarsdale closed out the game in front of a large, hostile crowd on the road.
Carlos Rodriguez scored 20 points, Asher Krohn 13, Daniel Hoey 10, Jake Sussberg nine, A.J. Booth seven, Henry Rifkin two. Rodriguez and Krohn each hit three three-pointers.
Rodriguez had three assists, Booth seven rebounds, Rodriguez six, Hoey five, Sussberg four. Sussberg and Booth had two blocks each. Hoey made three steals, Krohn and Booth two each
The Tigers had plenty of weapons with Aidan Roy scoring 18, Ethan Glassman 12, Cosmo Hardinson 11.
For the first time since starting 1-0 this season, the Scarsdale girls basketball team is over .500. With a 52-37 win over Mamaroneck on Jan. 12, the Raiders improved to 6-5.
Izzy Goldban scored 14, Hannah Wasserman 13, Zephyr Connolly nine, Chloe Paquin eight, Ivy Boockvar five, Lilly Tessler three. Paquin hit a pair of threes.
Hockey drops a pair
With a pair of losses, the Scarsdale ice hockey team finds itself 7-5. The Raiders lost 4-3 to Rye on Jan. 14 and 4-0 to Suffern on Jan. 16.
Against Rye, Joe Sharpe, Ian Silberstein and Freddy Kushnick scored one goal each. Jack Greco and Ian Bishop each had one assist. Max Siegel had 19 saves. In the shutout loss, Siegel made 26 saves.
SHS ski team update
Coach Pat Liu said the going has been tough for the Scarsdale ski team as they have had one time trial at Southington, but no league or autoqualifier races yet due to a lack of snow in the area.
The hope is there was a Section 1 slalom autoqualifier at Catamount on Thursday, Jan. 19, pending conditions at the mountain. The best six or seven racers from the Northern A League were slated to compete there. The postponement plan is Friday, Jan. 20, at Southington. The team’s first league race is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Thunder Ridge. Another autoqualifier is scheduled for Catamount the next day.
The team also expects to head to Hunter this weekend for another time trial.
