Scarsdale Raiders sports logo

With a 61-55 win over league rival Mamaroneck on Jan. 13, the Scarsdale boys basketball team improved to 9-4. After a 13-13 first quarter, the Raiders went up 32-25 at the half and clung to a narrow 48-46 lead after three. Winning the fourth quarter 13-9, Scarsdale closed out the game in front of a large, hostile crowd on the road.

Carlos Rodriguez scored 20 points, Asher Krohn 13, Daniel Hoey 10, Jake Sussberg nine, A.J. Booth seven, Henry Rifkin two. Rodriguez and Krohn each hit three three-pointers.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.