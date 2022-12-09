The Scarsdale bowling teams have started 12-2 by winning their first two matches, both 5-2 against Mamaroneck on Nov. 28 and 7-0 over Port Chester on Dec. 5.
Against Mamaroneck, the girls lost the first game 515-493, but won the next two 528-459 and 517-497 for a 1,538-1,471 overall tally to take the wood.
Hannah Feuerstein broke 100 all three games (107-126-114) to lead Scarsdale at 347. Alessandra Hosseinbukus rolled 113 and 121 in the second and third games, Mattie Silberfein rolled 105 and 104 in the first two games, Fiona Kantor 103 and 101 in the first two games, Dani Scheiner 103 in the third game.
The boys won 5-2, taking the first game 652-589, losing the second 682-639 and winning the third 759-728, while taking the wood at 2,039-1,999. Austin Flaster rolled 156, 134, 210 to lead with a series of 500.
Tyler DesChamps shot 431 (148, 143, 140), Aaron Gans 414 (124, 177, 113). Wes Ulrich rolled a 135 in the first game, Ben Grossman 151 in the third, Nicholas Rapaport 142 in the third.
Against Port Chester, the boys rolled 617-652-629-1,898 to Port Chester’s 1,479. DesChamps led with a 448 (167-165-116) and Flaster shot 415 (134-136-145). Gabe Levy rolled a 114 and 122, Grossman 112, Rapaport 109 and 156, Nate Abraham 129, Ulrich 120.
The girls shot 516-521-593-1,630 to Port Chester’s 1,506. Vanessa Thurman shot 127-148-132 to lead with a 407 series. Feuerstein shot 105 and 165, Scheiner 118, Silberfein 103.
The boys roster consists of seniors Nate Abraham, Will Delguercio, Ethan Elkins, Austin Flaster, Ben Grossman, Sam Landa, Logan Lynch and Nicholas Rapaport; juniors Jacob Brown, Tyler DesChamps, Jared Hoffman, Luke Kermanshahchi, Gabriel Levy, Cole Sperling and Charles Ulrich, and freshman Aaron Gans.
The girls roster is still not available.
Swimmers top Mamo
The swim and dive team also beat Mamaroneck on opening day with a 100-77 win on Dec. 6 at Hommocks.
Aidan Lee, Kieran Lee, Harrison Lambert and Vasilla Dragovic won the 200 medley relay in 1:45.17, Gregory Peng, Ari Lemisch, Derrick Kuo and Avi Stahl took third in 1:53.90, Thomas Peng, Haochen Liu, Adrian Wang and Gabriel Meiselman fourth in 1:54.22.
Lambert and Stahl went one-two in the 200 freestyle in 1:52.67 and 2:02.33, respectively. Alexander Rizk was fourth in 2:10.97. Aidan Strovink won the 200 individual medley in 2:06.43, with Kieran Lee second in 2:10.67, Dylan Tuckman fourth in 2:18.91.
In the 50 freestyle, Scarsdale went two-three-four: Meiselman in 24.30, Dragovic in 25.77, Mason Friedman in 25.91. Haochen Liu won diving with 246.75 points, while Harley Koch was third in 152.00.
Strovink won the 100 butterfly in 58.06, with Ethan Isacc second in 1:00.80, Kuo third in 1:02.22 for the sweep. Meiselman won the 100 freestyle in 54.17, Gregory Peng was third in 56.45, Friedman fourth in 58.04. Lambert won the 500 freestyle in 4:55.02, Stahl took second in 5:23.81, Aaron He fourth in 5:38.96.
Meiselman, Isacc, Dragovic and Tuckman won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:42.48. Kuo, Rizk, Liu and Friedman placed second in 1:43.80, Wang, Christian Camaj, Jayden Tang and Lemisch fifth in 1:51.57 to give Scarsdale a 100-39 lead.
Kieran Lee won the 100 backstroke in 58.61, Isacc took third in 1:04.94, Tuckman fourth in 1:10.05. The Raiders swept the 100 breaststroke: Kuo in 1:06.44, Lemisch 1:11.96, Liu 1:14.39. Tuckman, Lee, Stahl and Lambert won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:33.23, followed by He, Wang, Peng and Isacc second in 3:50.32 and Camaj, Dragovic, Oliver de la Fuente and Rizk fifth in 4:11.18.
The swim team roster this year consists of seniors Andre Couto, Oliver de la Fuente, Ryan Jiang, Charlie Kapner, Harrison Lambert, Aidan Lee, Ari Lemisch, Haochen Liu, Gabriel Meiselman and Gregory Peng; juniors Christian Camaj, Vasilla Dragovic, Mason Friedman, Kevin Jiang, Harley Koch, Bryan Manheimer, Thomas Peng, Alexander Rizk and Jayden Tang; sophomore Aidan Strovink; and freshmen Aaron He, Ethan Isacc, Derrick Kuo, Kieran Lee, Avi Stahl, Dylan Tuckman and Adrian Wang.
Wrestling duals at Rye
The young Scarsdale wrestling team got its first taste of competition at the Bernie Miller Duals at Rye on Dec. 3. Despite losing four matches as a team, the Raiders did defeat Mamaroneck for their first win of the season.
Brewster topped the Raiders 57-17: Tommy Iasiello won by 17-2 technical fall over Liam Ford at 138 pounds and Ryan Chase pinned Colin Earle in 36 seconds at 285 pounds.
Hackley won 48-30 over Scarsdale: Jeffery Alfonso pinned P.J. McCaffery in 1:08 at 126 pounds, Steven Hill pinned Connor Kelly in 2:49 at 160 and Chase pinned Will Rao in 21 seconds at 285.
In the win over Mamaroneck: Jake Lippman pinned Nick McDonald in 2:27 at 132 pounds, Iasiello pinned Andreas Botero at 138, Max Meizlik pinned Marco Sukhatme in 1:49 at 172 and Max Florin pinned Kenji Kono in 59 seconds at 215.
Host Rye narrowly defeated Scarsdale 39-32: Chase Timberger pinned Ronan Sutter in 1:33 at 110 pounds, Joshua Kosson pinned Dylan Schneider in 42 seconds at 118, Iasiello won 18-3 over Gerald Mustafa in 2:30 for a tech fall at 138, Hill won a 4-3 decision over Hayden Harvey at 160 and Chase pinned Santiago Barajas in 30 seconds at 285.
Somers/North Salem won 52-24 over the Raiders: Iasiello pinned Matt Cascio in 1:34 at 138 pounds, Hill pinned Luca D’Orazio in 3:34 at 160 and Chase pinned Alberg Brojaj in 11 seconds at 285.
Scarsdale won the team Sportsmanship Award at the duals.
In their first home dual meet of the season, the Raiders hosted Clarkstown South, which won 48-29 on Dec. 6. Chase pinned John Brew in 2:26 at 285 pounds, Ethan Finger pinned David Subelza in 3:01 at 102, Iasiello won another tech fall 19-4 in 3:28 over John Belz at 138, Hill pinned Luke Gilroy in 1:37 and Meizlik beat James Benison in 1:20 at 172.
The Raiders are 1-5.
Clarkstown wins ice battle
In its second game of the season, Scarsdale ice hockey lost 6-4 to Clarkstown at the Palisade Mall on Nov. 30. Despite a heroic 32-save effort by Tyler Pierro in goal, the Raiders weren’t able to muster enough offense to win the game.
Ian Silberstein scored one goal and had two assists, San Horner had one goal and one assist, Freddy Kushnick and Kyle Kahan one goal each, Lee Kleinman and Ryan Philips one assist each.
The Raiders bounced back to win 7-0 over Horace Greeley on Dec. 4 to improve to 2-1 on the season.
Silberstein had three goals and one assist, Daniel Zhu two goals, Horner and Lev Mizukovski one goal and one assist each, Kushnick two assists, Maddie Greco, Kleinman, Kahan and Joe Sharpe one assist each. Max Siegel made 12 saves in goal.
Cheerleading shines
At Harrison’s invitational, the Scarsdale cheerleaders took first in the traditional category and second in gameday.
Track team kicks off season
At the Section 1 Kickoff Meet 2 at the Armory on Dec. 5, the Scarsdale track and field team got a sense of where it stands early in the season and the results were solid.
For the boys, Toby Khang placed third in the 300-meter dash in 39.06, Brandon Cascade 10th in 40.88, Darius Toosi 11th in 41.04, Riaz Ahsan was 14th in 41.84. Spencer Goh took 15th in the 600-meter in 1:36.84, with Ben Siegel crossing next in the same time. David Dyner was 15th in the 1,000-meter in 3:11.04. In the 1,600-meter, Mason Lau finished 12th in 5:17.50. Joning Wang was seventh in the 3,200-meter in 11:15.20, Ben Weiner 10th in 12:32.24.
Scarsdale was seventh in the 4x200-meter relay in 1:56.22, third in the 4x400 in 3:52.77 and third in the 4x800 in 9:51.09.
In the novice shot put, Raymond Donovan took fifth at 33 feet, 1 inch, Beck Landless ninth at 29-7, Cole Liebowitz 18th at 26-10.
For the girls, Ari Sobel was the 300-meter dash runner-up in 46.03 behind Rye Neck’s Armandine Le Bertre (45.19). Riley Iasiello took third in 46.59, Sofie Mirafzali ninth in 48.75, Camryn Brosgol 16th in 50.07, Isabella Nwokeji 18th in 50.29. Shannon Kelly was seventh in the 600-meter in 1:52.67, Sydney Geringer 19th in 2:05.65, Taryn Casey 20th in 2:07.67. Alexandra Simon won the 1,000-meter in 3:13.30 by just under a second over Rye Neck’s Phoebe Carmel. Sophia Garcia placed fourth in 3:21.95, Zoe Dichter seventh in 3:29.05, Alison Scheffler 14th in 3:44.26. Leia Patel finished eighth in the 1,500-meter in 5:39.31, Sara Bochner 12th in 5:46.26, Camryn Culang 18th in 6:04.86. Rachel Rakower was sixth in the 3,000-meter in 11:27.23, Lilly Streicher 14th in 12:56.96.
The 4x200-meter relay won in 1:58.07 over Suffern (2:01.29). The 4x400 took third in 4:37.55, the 4x800 fourth in 11:13.25.
Mili Fukada was sixth in long jump at 13-7.5, Deanna Matula-Osterman eighth at 13-5. Fukada was sixth in triple jump at 27-.5.
Eva Gibney won the novice pole vault at 10-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.