The Scarsdale bowling teams have started 12-2 by winning their first two matches, both 5-2 against Mamaroneck on Nov. 28 and 7-0 over Port Chester on Dec. 5.

Against Mamaroneck, the girls lost the first game 515-493, but won the next two 528-459 and 517-497 for a 1,538-1,471 overall tally to take the wood.

