With a 5-1 record and having lost its lone game by only one point, the Scarsdale boys basketball team is hot to start the season.

In the opening round of the Harrison Tournament on Dec. 15, the Raiders lost 49-48 to White Plains. After a tight first half, the Raiders led after the third quarter, but got outscored 15-10 in the fourth quarter.

Sc ice hockey Lev Mizukovski.jpg
Lev Mizukovski tries to get off a shot.

