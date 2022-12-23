With a 5-1 record and having lost its lone game by only one point, the Scarsdale boys basketball team is hot to start the season.
In the opening round of the Harrison Tournament on Dec. 15, the Raiders lost 49-48 to White Plains. After a tight first half, the Raiders led after the third quarter, but got outscored 15-10 in the fourth quarter.
Carlos Rodriguez scored 21 points and had four assists, five rebounds and four steals. Jake Sussberg scored 12 points, including two three-pointers, eight rebounds and two steals. Henry Rifkin had five points and six rebounds, Daniel Hoey four points and five steals, Asher Krohn four points, Oscar Langford two points and Jody Alter four points.
In the consolation game two days later, the Raiders topped host Harrison 45-37. Sussberg scored 13 points and had eight rebounds and was named All-Tournament.
Rodriguez scored 18 points and had three assists. Hoey had six points, six rebounds and three assists, Krohn three points and 11 rebounds, Alter three points and nine rebounds, Mason Ruzumna two points.
The Raiders won again on Dec. 21, topping Clarkstown North 62-52 on the strength of a dominant 24-8 second quarter. Krohn scored 20 points, including four threes, and had 13 rebounds, three blocks and a charge. Rodriguez scored 17 points, with three threes, and had six assists, six rebounds, two blocks and three steals.
Hoey scored eight points, Sussberg seven, Daniel Pillette five, Alter three, Rifkin two. Sussberg had five rebounds, Hoey four, Rifkin three, Hoey Pillette two steals each and Pillette took two charges.
The Raiders will head to Florida for the KSA Tournament over the vacation.
Mixed results for ice hockey
The Scarsdale boys ice hockey team is 5-3 after a 6-3 loss to Suffern, a 9-3 loss to John Jay-Cross River and a 2-0 win over North Rockland.
On Dec. 14, the Raiders were down 2-0 against Suffern, but tied the game 3-3 after two periods. Suffern dominated the third period, winning 3-0.
Harry Wolf, Charlie Stemerman and Lev Mizukovski scored one goal each, while Ian Silberstein and Joe Sharpe had two assists each, Freddy Kushnick, Sam Horner and Mizukovski one each. Max Siegel let up four goals and made 11 saves and Tyler Pierro let up two goals and made seven saves.
John Jay made a statement win over Scarsdale on Dec. 17. Freddy Kushnick scored two goals, Ian Silberstein one. Silberstein had two assists, Sam Horner one. Pierro made 17 saves, Siegel 11.
The Raiders rebounded with a shutout against North Rockland on Dec. 21. Siegel made 20 saves in the shutout. Kushnick and Ryan Philips each scored one goal and Daniel Zhu, Silberstein and Stemerman each had an assist.
Raiders 3-4 despite injuries
Scarsdale girls basketball coach touted a Dec. 14 41-35 win over Stamford as a “pretty big upset” against a team with a 6-foot-4 player who was a preseason All-New England selection.
“The key was the defensive effort of Claudia Rosenberg,” Blanco said. “She made it difficult for the tall girl with her defense, She scored four points and had 11 rebounds, six offensive, and was terrific. Lily Tessler and Isabelle Goldban also played great defense with Lily scoring six points and Isabelle hitting two free throws to clinch the victory.”
Zephyr Connolly scored 18, Hannah Wasserman 11, Lily Tessler six, Claudia Rosenberg four, Izzy Goldman two. Connolly hit four threes.
The next day in the first round of the Mamaroneck Tournament, the Raiders lost 47-37 to the host team. Mamo hit 12 of 22 free throws, including 9 of 15 in the fourth quarter, while the Raiders had only two free throws the entire game.
Goldban scored 13 points, with three threes, Connolly seven, Wasserman seven, Tessler six, Chloe Powell two, Claudia Rosenberg two.
In the consolation round on Dec. 17, Scarsdale topped Port Chester 67-26 as Claudia Rosenberg was named All-Tournament. Connolly scored 14, Claudia Rosenberg 11, Tessler and Wasserman 10 each, Ella Mulfinger six, Goldban five, Stevie Rosenberg two.
John Jay-East Fishkill was dominant on Dec. 19 in a 76-39 win over Scarsdale. Wasserman scored 20 points, including three three-pointers, Goldban eight, Juliet Schneider seven, Tessler and Connolly two points each
The Raiders are 3-4 heading into the break after playing the entire month of December short-handed due to injuries. Ivy Boockvar was cleared to return Wednesday, Dec. 21 and should be ready to face New Rochelle on Jan. 4, 2023. Chloe Paquin and Campbell Alin are still sidelined.
Wrestling tops White Plains
The Scarsdale wrestling team beat White Plains 38-33 on Dec. 16.
Chase Timberger pinned Tommy Jackson in 1:59 at 110 pounds, Joshua Kosson pinned Larry Gramajo in 1:28 at 118, Tommy Iasiello pinned Yaniv Dardashti-Weisz in 1:53 at 138, Andre Duval won by technical fall 19-4 over Lauren Garcia at 152, Steven Hill pinned Alexis Rojas in 2:50 at 160, Max Meizlik won a 10-4 decision over Darryl Hollis at 172 and Ryan Chase pinned Vincenzo Bonaiuto in 1:37 at 285.
At the Nanuet Duals the next day, Scarsdale lost 54-23 to Red Hook, 50-24 to Nanuet and 40-30 to Babylon, beat Nyack 42-24 and lost 48-30 to Somers/North Salem to fall to 3-15 on the season.
Against Red Hook, Ethan Finger won in 1:03 at 102 pounds, Hill 16-0 at 160 and Max Florin in 3:12 at 215. Facing Nanuet, Hill won in 1:23 at 160, Chase in 1:43 at 285. Against Babylon, Mark Bliss won 5-4 at 145, Duval 5-2 at 152, Chase in 1:50 at 285. In the win over Nyack, Bliss won 4-1 at 145, Duval 5-3 in overtime at 152, Hill in 1:06 at 160, Florin in 3:15 at 215. Against Somers/North Salem, Bliss won in 2:41 at 145, Duval in overtime in 6:22 at 152, Florin in 2:15 at 215.
Coach Saint Invite a challenge
The Scarsdale track and field team competed at the Coach Saint Invite at the Armory on Dec. 16.
For the girls: 55-meter dash: Lauren Zoota 34th in 8.12, Sienna Hosseinbukus 52nd in 8.37, Sarina Mehta 80th in 8.82, Charlotte Aldridge 88th in 9.17, Karine Blumenfeld 92nd in 9.56; 300-meter: Zoota 23rd in 47.87, Isabella Nwokeji 33rd in 49.07, Camryn Brosgol 45th in 50.71, Shayna Klingsberg 49th in 51.06; 400-meter dash: Maria Roberts first in 58.39 over Suffern’s Karen Augustin (1:00.59), Eva Gibney fourth in 1:03.52, Ari Sobel sixth in 1:04.76, Sofie Mirafzali ninth in 1:06.59; 500-meter: Shannon Kelly seventh in 1:24.22, Alison Scheffler 24th in 1:40.43, Savannah Rosen 25th in 1:40.76; 600-meter: Zoe Dichter fifth in 1:44.51, Sydney Geringer 43rd in 2:01.20, Arianna Feinstein 45th in 2:02.09, Elizabeth Sanchez 57th in 2:16.83; 1,000-meter: Sophia Garcia 15th in 3:21.78, Leia Patel 21st in 3:27.96, Taryn Casey 44th in 3:46.97; mile: Sara Bochner 32nd in 6:13.54, Lilly Streicher 39th in 6:27.24, Camryn Culang 40th in 6:27.40; 4x200-meter relay: eighth in 1:53.99; 4x800-meter relay: third in 10:11.37; long jump: Deanna Matula-Osterman 15th at 14-4.5, Mili Fukada 38th at 11-11.50, Natalie Gutstadt 41st at 11-5; triple jump Matula-Osterman ninth at 30-4.25, Fukada 15th at 28-6; shot put: Zoota 14th at 24-8.25.
For the boys: 55-meter dash: Alex Duval 27th in 7.07; 300-meter dash: Brandon Cascade 15th in 39.44; 500-meter dash: Toby Khang seventh in 1:10.89, Spencer Goh 16th in 1:15.12; 600-meter: Max Dinkin 39th in 1:45.90, Arjun Benderson 54th in 1:53.35; 1,000-meter: Ben Siegel 44th in 3:01.04, Theodore Bryson 71st in 3:27.18, Jonah Bansal 74th in 3:33.63; mile: Joning Wang 39th in 5:13.78, Mason Lau 41st in 5:14.96, Ben Weiner 59th in 5:37.02, Faris Amin 66th in 5:51.67; 4x200-meter relay: 11th in 1:39.19; 4x800-meter relay: 11th in 9:17.01; shot put: Beck Landless 26th at 30-4.25, Raymond Donovan 27th at 29-8, Cole Liebowitz 34th at 25-11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.